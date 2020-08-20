Lowe’s Launches National Tool Rental Department Program

Lowe’s will begin rolling out tool rental departments nationwide, creating a one-stop shop for the tools and equipment pros and DIY customers need to complete home improvement projects. Lowe's Tool Rental will begin a multi-year national roll-out with its first space opening in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 20.

In addition to competing with dedicated tool and equipment rental centers, Lowe’s will compete with Home Depot, which has about 1,445 tool and equipment rental departments in North America.

The tool rental department will feature:

A brand-new fleet of commercial-grade equipment including trusted brands like Husqvarna, Bosch, and Metabo HPT.

A broad assortment of drain cleaning, restoration, sanitation, and concrete tools in addition to merchandise to accompany rental tools, such as protective equipment and cleaning solutions for purchase.

Technology that enables an easy and convenient check-in and check-out process with an online reservation option, in-store self-service kiosks, and digital documents that can be signed and viewed from a mobile device.

A dedicated team of knowledgeable associates who can provide hands-on product demonstrations.

knowledgeable associates who can provide hands-on product demonstrations. Approximately 4,000 sq. ft. of space with a fully equipped mechanic shop to service tools, space for on-site cleaning, and product demo areas.

"For all of our customers, having the right tool is key to every project, but they may not always want to purchase a new tool or piece of equipment,” said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe's. “Lowe's Tool Rental helps customers save on the cost of owning, maintaining, and storing the tools they need. As the new home for Pros, offering tool rental is just another way we are committed to keeping them working. Whether a pro's tool fails on the job, needs a repair, or they're looking to try something new, tool rental will allow them to get back to the jobsite faster, saving them time and money."

Lowe's Tool Rental departments will be newly constructed spaces that either expand the Lowe's store or are located on Lowe's property next to an existing store.