POWR2 to Add Manufacturing Location in U.S.

Renewable Power Systems manufacturer POWR2 is opening a manufacturing facility in Connecticut.

POWR2, established in 2016, manufactures a range of portable renewable power systems for many industries including construction equipment rental, events, and telecoms industries, as well as the federal government.

With offices in London, Madrid, in addition to Norwalk, Connecticut, they have historically manufactured products in Europe and shipped internationally from there.

Toby Nunn, Powr2’s COO, said “Manufacturing in the EU has worked well for us and allowed us to establish a foot hold the European markets; however, to better serve our USA client base, we saw the need to open a manufacturing facility stateside”.

"Manufacturing here in Connecticut will enable us to shorten the lead time and enable us to better tailor the product for our clients' needs," added Nunn. "This is a swiftly evolving industry, and we need to keep innovating. Besides that, being able to say 'Made in America' will help us with government contracting and support the domestic labor market."

Powr2 has a host of new products to be released this fall and into Q1 2020.