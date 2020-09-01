POWR2 to Add Manufacturing Location in U.S.

POWR2, established in 2016, manufactures a range of portable renewable power systems for many industries including construction equipment rental.

September 1, 2020
POWR2
Pdi
POWR2
Powr2 Logo

Renewable Power Systems manufacturer POWR2 is opening a manufacturing facility in Connecticut. 

POWR2, established in 2016, manufactures a range of portable renewable power systems for many industries including construction equipment rental, events, and telecoms industries, as well as the federal government.

With offices in London, Madrid, in addition to Norwalk, Connecticut, they have historically manufactured products in Europe and shipped internationally from there.

Toby Nunn, Powr2’s COO, said “Manufacturing in the EU has worked well for us and allowed us to establish a foot hold the European markets; however, to better serve our USA client base, we saw the need to open a manufacturing facility stateside”.

"Manufacturing here in Connecticut will enable us to shorten the lead time and enable us to better tailor the product for our clients' needs," added Nunn. "This is a swiftly evolving industry, and we need to keep innovating. Besides that, being able to say 'Made in America' will help us with government contracting and support the domestic labor market."

Powr2 has a host of new products to be released this fall and into Q1 2020.

Related
Powrbank 250k W
[VIDEO] POWR2 Hybrid Energy Storage Systems Provide Silent Hybrid Power
February 13, 2020
Po Wr2 Powr Bank Cromwell Ctpga 1500x1114
POWR2 Expands and Upgrades POWRBANK Offerings for 2020
January 3, 2020
Recommended
During Operation Hardhat, NY State Troopers dress as highway workers to crackdown on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.
Operation Hardhat Continues to Combat Reckless Driving in Work Zones
Governor Cuomo announces 1,222 tickets already issued by New York State Police in 2020 under "Operation Hardhat," exceeding totals for all of 2019
August 28, 2020
Money Pile Istock Gettyimates 000000083403
A Sales Compensation Plan that Supercharges Profits
The single most powerful trick for supercharging your bottom line.
August 28, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
How Powered Access Rose to the Coronavirus Challenge
Around the world, organizations and individuals have been able to utilize the eLearning version safely from their homes and the use of eLearning has grown more than eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf At Vertikal Days 2019 Street Smart Safety Trail
Report Analysis: Accidents and Near-Misses Offer Lessons to Keep us Safe
IPAF’s Global MEWP Safety Report presents key findings from the detailed analysis of accident statistics. The new report also looks at lost-time incidents, not just fatalities, and presents analysis of accidents categorized for the first time by location.
August 24, 2020
Mew Ps For Managers Course 2019 (6)
An Improved Design for MEWPs – Plus Updated Safety and Training
With existing standards last changed in 2006, the ANSI/SAIA A92 suite of A92.20 design, A92.22 safe use, and A92.24 training standards are introducing the most significant changes since the standard were first published in the 1970s.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Webinar On Laptop
Forging a Closer Understanding During Distanced Days
With social distancing and a new way of doing business now the reality for most of us, IPAF’s ongoing commitment to developing its training program into new online and remote learning applications has really risen to the forefront.
August 24, 2020
Worx 1600 Psi Elec Pressure Washer
WORX Adds 1500 and 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washers to Lineup
The WORX 13 Amp, 1600 PSI electric pressure washer with rolling cart (WG604) and the compact, portable WORX 13 Amp, 1500 PSI pressure washer (WG601) are designed to help homeowners clean quickly and thoroughly.
August 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image (4)
The Renters’ Review Recap
A countdown of the top 5 Renters' Review articles from the last seven years.
August 4, 2020
Texada Announces New Customer Milton Cat Sm 1080x675
Texada Software Selected by Milton Caterpillar to be Rental Software Provider
Milton Rents is a New England-based rental services company that offers a comprehensive inventory of equipment and products to its customers.
August 20, 2020
Brian Parker
IPAF Appoints New Head of Safety and Technical
Brian Parker has been announced as the new Head of Safety & Technical for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
August 20, 2020
Lowe’s Launches National Tool Rental Department Program
Lowe’s will begin rolling out tool rental departments nationwide, creating a one-stop shop for the tools and equipment pros and DIY customers need to complete home improvement projects.
August 20, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
Mardian provides Magni Rotating and Fixed Boom Heavy Lift Telehandlers in Arizona
August 19, 2020
New Pmh Ok Photo
Preferred Material Handling Named LiuGong NA Dealer
Preferred Material Handling serves customers in their state with a full range of material handling equipment, which now includes LiuGong forklifts.
August 19, 2020
Leadership Team
TVH Introduces New International Sales Leadership Team
Jeannette Robinson, Martin Fajardo, and Erika Fitzgerald have all accepted new roles within the team.
August 19, 2020
Trench boxes are not designed to prevent a trench wall from collapse, but when used properly, can be a very effective protective system solution. Image source: United Rentals
United Rentals Shares 8 Critical Trench Box Safety Tips
United Rentals outlines how safety can power productivity in underground projects.
August 19, 2020
ASV gives operators a premium operator experience with the introduction of the MAX-Series loaders. The line includes the pictured VT-70 High-Output, as well as the RT-65, RT-75, and RT-75 Heavy-Duty Posi-Track loaders.
ASV Introduces MAX-Series Loaders with Premium Operator Experience
The loaders include the new next generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new state-of-the-art touchscreen display, and more.
August 18, 2020
Genie3
How to Incorporate Customers into your Rental Store's Marketing Efforts
Incorporating customers into your rental store’s marketing efforts will generate new business opportunities, with current and potential customers.
August 18, 2020
Aggreko Myanmar Day1 35 Resized
Aggreko Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification
The certification reflects Aggreko’s commitment that its Quality Management System (QMS) for project management and service meets the same high-quality standards rental equipment customers adhere to in their own operations.
August 18, 2020
Featured Equipment For The Entertainment Industry
Lights, Camera, Aerial Equipment!
Because the entertainment industry is going to show strength again after overcoming the current situation, the industry’s demand for aerial equipment is going to grow.
August 17, 2020
Radial cracking in the upper sidewall due to under-inflation.
How to Read Tire Damage
Recognizing key types of wear and damage on tires can be extremely helpful with avoiding costs or hazards in the future.
July 20, 2020
Aggreko Solheim Solar 002 002 5f35975fa7d49
Aggreko Powers Ladies Scottish Open Golf Tournament
Aggreko is providing supplementary power to the three-day event, which features 156 players competing for a share of the $1.5 million prize fund.
August 14, 2020
Giffin Rental store
Bobcat Adds Giffin Rentals to Dealer Network
The Bobcat of Ventura dealership is the newest addition to Goleta, California-based Giffin Rental and is located in Ventura, California.
August 14, 2020
20160810 173410
United Rentals Shares 9 Key Protocols for Equipment Rentals
COVID-19 protocols in the company's playbook include contactless drive-up service and pre-rental and last-touch disinfecting.
August 12, 2020
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity Of Its Best Selling Single Phase Pump Line Infographic
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity of Single-Phase Pump Line
The new HS3.75SL (manual) and HSZ3.75SL (automatic) submersible, trash pump models can pump roughly twice as much water as the high head version.
August 12, 2020
Zac41051 Rgb
Kohler KD Series Generators Meet Stringent Emissions Standards in Non-Attainment Zones
The company was able to meet requirements without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series' technologically advanced engine and fuel system.
August 11, 2020