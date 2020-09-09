The demand for rental equipment continued its solid improvement relative to the second quarter of 2020, according to a “snap” intra-quarter survey gauging business trends in July and August from 90 respondents, said RER and Baird Associates.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported rental activity strengthened in July with an average of 3% sequential improvement. Only a quarter of respondents said activity weakened in July, with more than half of those reporting declines saying they were were less than 5%.

The southern region saw the weakest net responses, possibly impacted by the recent surge in new COVID cases.

August demand improved again, but at a much more moderate pace than July and June. Almost half of respondents reported sequential improvement with an average of approximately 1%. The number of respondents who said activity levels remained flat sequentially almost doubled from 17% in July to 31% in August.

Midwestern and western net responses moderated significantly compared to July. Midwest COVID cases continued to climb, and western cases increased in early July before continuing to moderate. The region was most likely negatively affected by widespread wildfires in California.

“[The] rental industry continues to see activity improvements through August, although the pace of recovery has slowed as COVID-19 spikes have pressured activity in the south and Midwest,” said Baird research analysts. “We do not think recent case spikes have derailed industry recovery, and we expect overall rental business in 3Q has trended in the range of low- to mid-single-digit declines. COVID spikes slowed, but did not derail the industry’s recovery: about 60% of respondents (both revenue-weighted and equal-weighted) reported that the recovery in business trends (utilization, revenue, etc.) was impacted by the recent spike in COVID infections.”

Here are a few anecdotal comments from respondents: