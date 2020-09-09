Baird/RER Survey Shows Small Rental Improvement in July, August

The demand for rental equipment continued its solid improvement relative to the second quarter of 2020, according to a “snap” intra-quarter survey gauging business trends in July and August from 90 respondents.

September 9, 2020
2020 August Rer 06 Revenue And Ute 5f5834d044e2d

The demand for rental equipment continued its solid improvement relative to the second quarter of 2020, according to a “snap” intra-quarter survey gauging business trends in July and August from 90 respondents, said RER and Baird Associates.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported rental activity strengthened in July with an average of 3% sequential improvement. Only a quarter of respondents said activity weakened in July, with more than half of those reporting declines saying they were were less than 5%.

The southern region saw the weakest net responses, possibly impacted by the recent surge in new COVID cases.

August demand improved again, but at a much more moderate pace than July and June. Almost half of respondents reported sequential improvement with an average of approximately 1%. The number of respondents who said activity levels remained flat sequentially almost doubled from 17% in July to 31% in August.

Midwestern and western net responses moderated significantly compared to July. Midwest COVID cases continued to climb, and western cases increased in early July before continuing to moderate. The region was most likely negatively affected by widespread wildfires in California.

2020 August Rer 08 002 Rev Geo 5f58357923d72“[The] rental industry continues to see activity improvements through August, although the pace of recovery has slowed as COVID-19 spikes have pressured activity in the south and Midwest,” said Baird research analysts. “We do not think recent case spikes have derailed industry recovery, and we expect overall rental business in 3Q has trended in the range of low- to mid-single-digit declines. COVID spikes slowed, but did not derail the industry’s recovery: about 60% of respondents (both revenue-weighted and equal-weighted) reported that the recovery in business trends (utilization, revenue, etc.) was impacted by the recent spike in COVID infections.”

 Here are a few anecdotal comments from respondents:

  • Base business is down 10-20%, but COVID support for testing has generated a net positive!
  • COVID has disrupted multiple jobs due to them being shut down because of the virus. I still believe that the rain we experienced in the first two quarters is also responsible for the late ramp up of utilization.
  • Although July and August have seen improvement compared to Q2 2020, we are down approx. 10% from 2019 levels.
  • Market is very flat; the worst is the lack of energy companies not working for us.
  • Many contractors we work with still not working to full capacity.
  • While the decrease this month to last seems stark, it is more because of the fire restrictions in our market. When fire season hits here, equipment utilization outside city limits is drastically reduced. Instead of having a single seasonal revenue chart, ours has turned into a double hump revenue chart. It will pop back up when fall rain ends fire season, but that is a short-lived hump. Once the ground gets too wet to work, things will slow dramatically again.”
  • 2020 looks to be stabilizing, big worry as it pertains to 2021. Future work doesn't seem to be in the pipeline as of now.
  • Business has shifted to more homeowners than contractors. People are home doing projects. It has made our work harder because they are less experienced with equipment. Overall our numbers are slightly higher than last year.
  • An extremely upbeat take: “Business was substantially up in March, April, May, and June as we are an essential business and we had much of the inventory people wanted. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, wipes, etc. Many business were closed and large companies like Home Depot and Walmart were limiting the number of people in the store at one time and had long waiting lines to enter the store. So many people left and came to a smaller local business in their neighborhood. Our business has been up month over month 30% to over 100%. We have been fortunate to have the inventory and equipment customers need during this pandemic.”
  • Long-term rentals being replaced by short-term rental. Lack of skilled labor and or any labor slowing economic recover down.
  • Jobs are getting postponed, canceled or re-bid.
  • Certain parts are busy like mining and quarrying. Most highway and bridge jobs are ongoing. We normally see dips in business around this time. The good news is that are customers are paying.
  • Contractor slow down but Homeowner DYI is holding steady.
  • The market has been busy with 90% utilization of rental equipment.
Related
2020 2 Q Rer 07 Changes In Rental Rates Better Than 8 5f08bc2429e9e
Average Rental Revenue Drops 9.4% in Q2, Says Baird/RER Survey
July 13, 2020
Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Flying a commercial drone capable of gathering data of survey-level accuracy has been automated to the point that flights can be launched and controlled from a smart phone. But some contractors may want data-analysis support from a drone service provider.
Which Construction Drone Should You Deploy?
Unmanned aerial vehicles continue raising standards for project knowledge, pressing on contractors the choice to either own the drone process or hire drone services
July 31, 2018
Latest
Ei (2)
Hilti Launches Four-in-One Installation Drill Driver
The SFE 2-A12 multi-head drill driver is designed to reach places that a common tool in its class cannot.
September 8, 2020
Snorkel&apos;s &apos;Mega Boom&apos; 2100SJ telescopic boom lift is the world&apos;s largest self-propelled boom lift.
Lift Equipment Adds Technology While Hitting New Heights
Key trends in scissor lifts and boom lifts include new technologies plus both low-level and extreme-reach models.
September 8, 2020
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US.
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
The Makinex Floor Stripper is a heavy-duty industrial floor stripper designed to remove materials such as vinyl and glued carpet.
September 3, 2020
Mec Website 5f4d9e3a8ca35
MEC Aerial Work Platforms Launches New Website
The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.
September 3, 2020
Toyota&rsquo;s new durable ISO style EZ Control Joystick features an ergonomic design, intuitive axis-based pivot, and strategic button placement.
New Toyota IC, Electric Forklift Option Empowers Productivity
Toyota’s new EZ Control Joystick optimizes productivity by placing all hydraulic controls in a single intuitive feature.
September 2, 2020
Julie Houston Smyth
Sinoboom Appoints New Leaders in the UK and Spain
Julie Houston Smyth is a prominent figure in the UK rental sector with over 25 years of powered access industry experience, and José Miguel Peña has more than 20 year of experience in the access equipment sector.
September 2, 2020
The JCB 66-40 Electric Teletruk is now available in the United States, offering the material handling capability of an industrial forklift with added features such as forward reach and an exceptional operator environment.
JCB Launches Electric Teletruk
The JCB 66-40E Electric Teletruk delivers the performance of an industrial forklift with forward reach, zero emissions, and zero noise.
September 2, 2020
Lowered Manitou
Manitou Adds VJR 26 Vertical Mast MEWP to Offering
The new VJR 26 vertical mast platform, built for the rental market, incorporates innovation and technology into its design to focus on safety, performance, and low cost maintenance.
September 2, 2020
Pdi
POWR2 to Add Manufacturing Location in U.S.
POWR2, established in 2016, manufactures a range of portable renewable power systems for many industries including construction equipment rental.
September 1, 2020
Little Beaver&apos;s Driveway Boring Kit is a wet drilling kit suited for boring up to 50 ft. under driveways or parking lots.
Four Ways to Bore Under a Paved Surface
A look at the pros and cons of four of the most common ways to bore under a paved surface.
August 26, 2020
Adv365webdashboardscreenshot
RMI Corporation Rolls Out ACH in RMIPay
RMIPay is RMI Corporation's integrated credit card billing function, whose electronic payment capabilities now include ACH as well.
August 25, 2020
Logo Tagline Df918eb42a9c8a84ba0731111045cbea
Irdeto Launches COVID-19-Compliant Solution for Equipment Operators
Irdeto’s Keystone puts the power of smart access management and a rules enforcement engine into the hands of construction equipment operators.
August 25, 2020
Perkins Names New Regional Sales Directors for Americas, EAME
Bill Giunta has been named Americas sales director, while Richard Hemmings has been appointed as EAME sales director.
August 25, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
How Powered Access Rose to the Coronavirus Challenge
Around the world, organizations and individuals have been able to utilize the eLearning version safely from their homes and the use of eLearning has grown more than eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf At Vertikal Days 2019 Street Smart Safety Trail
Report Analysis: Accidents and Near-Misses Offer Lessons to Keep us Safe
IPAF’s Global MEWP Safety Report presents key findings from the detailed analysis of accident statistics. The new report also looks at lost-time incidents, not just fatalities, and presents analysis of accidents categorized for the first time by location.
August 24, 2020
Mew Ps For Managers Course 2019 (6)
An Improved Design for MEWPs – Plus Updated Safety and Training
With existing standards last changed in 2006, the ANSI/SAIA A92 suite of A92.20 design, A92.22 safe use, and A92.24 training standards are introducing the most significant changes since the standard were first published in the 1970s.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Webinar On Laptop
Forging a Closer Understanding During Distanced Days
With social distancing and a new way of doing business now the reality for most of us, IPAF’s ongoing commitment to developing its training program into new online and remote learning applications has really risen to the forefront.
August 24, 2020
Worx 1600 Psi Elec Pressure Washer
WORX Adds 1500 and 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washers to Lineup
The WORX 13 Amp, 1600 PSI electric pressure washer with rolling cart (WG604) and the compact, portable WORX 13 Amp, 1500 PSI pressure washer (WG601) are designed to help homeowners clean quickly and thoroughly.
August 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image (4)
The Renters’ Review Recap
A countdown of the top 5 Renters' Review articles from the last seven years.
August 4, 2020
Texada Announces New Customer Milton Cat Sm 1080x675
Texada Software Selected by Milton Caterpillar to be Rental Software Provider
Milton Rents is a New England-based rental services company that offers a comprehensive inventory of equipment and products to its customers.
August 20, 2020
Brian Parker
IPAF Appoints New Head of Safety and Technical
Brian Parker has been announced as the new Head of Safety & Technical for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
August 20, 2020
Lowe’s Launches National Tool Rental Department Program
Lowe’s will begin rolling out tool rental departments nationwide, creating a one-stop shop for the tools and equipment pros and DIY customers need to complete home improvement projects.
August 20, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
Mardian provides Magni Rotating and Fixed Boom Heavy Lift Telehandlers in Arizona
August 19, 2020