IPAF Introduces New Head of Finance

Amanda Beckett has been appointed the new head of finance for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF). She joined IPAF officially on Nov. 9 and will report directly to Peter Douglas, IPAF CEO and managing director.

Prior to IPAF, Beckett was with Nationwide Platforms, part of the Loxam Group, for more than 14 years in a variety of roles, most recently as the head of financial planning and analysis, and before that as commercial financial controller from 2015 to 2017.

“Amanda has a huge amount of experience of managing the financial strategy for a complex multi-million-pound-turnover powered access business, and I know her very well from my own time at Nationwide Platforms," Douglas commented. “It will be great to welcome her to IPAF, and we will surely benefit as an organization from her acumen and strategic planning skills as we look to plot the future of the Federation through challenging economic times."

As of now, IPAF has committed itself to helping its members and the industry as a whole in combatting the economic stress from the pandemic. During this time, Andrew Bache, the outgoing head of finance, assisted in an interim capacity, while working as an invaluable player against the pandemic's challenges.

As Beckett assumes her new role, Douglas added, "We’re also excited to progress the key priorities that lie ahead. Amanda will no doubt be a tremendous asset for us in achieving these aims."

“I’m delighted to join IPAF, resuming my working relationship with Peter, and getting to know the dedicated team here," Beckett said. "My priorities will be ensuring IPAF remains on course to ride out the economic shocks of the past nine months and ensure we have the right systems and resources in place to meet key targets and deliver on some fairly major projects. I am genuinely excited to get started.”