IPAF Webinar Outlines Initiatives for 2021

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has announced the next free webinar to offer a review of 2020, while outlining exciting initiatives for the year ahead. The webinar will be held on Dec. 10 at noon GMT.

With a limit of 1,000 people joining live via Zoom, the webinar will be recorded and made available after the event on YouTube and on IPAF's website along with all of IPAF’s past webinars.

Giles Councell, IPAF’s director of operations, and Romina Vanzi, IPAF head of international development, will host the webinar, which will be in English and simultaneously translated into Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese.

“It’s fair to say 2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone around the world, dealing with a pandemic, political, and economic uncertainty; IPAF’s team worked hard to support our industry throughout," IPAF CEO and managing director Peter Douglas said. “In 2020, IPAF issued guidance about dealing with risk from the virus, offered technical and regulatory advice, assisted members with discounted fees and business support, and published our Global Powered Access Rental Market reports for 2020 and beyond."

The webinar will include: