SmartEquip Donates $250,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SmartEquip participates in a Workplace Giving program that offers employees the opportunity to donate a portion of their salaries.

May 27, 2021
Alexis Brumm
SmartEquip
Regional Executive Director Timothy Bayly of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, accepted SmartEquip’s $250,000 donation from its CEO Fernando Piñera on April 30.
Regional Executive Director Timothy Bayly of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, accepted SmartEquip’s $250,000 donation from its CEO Fernando Piñera on April 30.
Smartequip 11305793

SmartEquip Executive Chairman Bryan Rich and CEO Fernando Piñera have presented a $250,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support its mission: "Finding cures. Saving children."

SmartEquip participates in a Workplace Giving program for the hospital that offers employees the opportunity to donate a portion of their salaries. SmartEquip then matches 50 cents to every dollar contributed. In addition to this program, there are various other fundraising activities and volunteer opportunities for employees to join with the other companies in the SmartEquip Network.

“Raising this money is great for the cause, but also for the SmartEquip team,” said Piñera. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to reconnect and grow as a company and a community.” 

“I am grateful for our partnership with SmartEquip and humbled by the commitment of its generous employees who donate their time and money to support the kids at St. Jude,” said Timothy Bayly, regional executive director of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their partnership and participation in our workplace giving program helps ensure St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can continue delivering its pioneering research and lifesaving treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

SmartEquip launched its giving program in January 2020 and has long-term plans to continue raising awareness and support for the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.­­­­

Information provided by SmartEquip and edited by Alexis Sheprak (Brumm). 

Related
Smart Equip E Commerce Store’s Multi Brand Platform
SmartEquip e-Commerce Store and Support 2.0
May 19, 2021
Ana Inc Generators Air Compressors
ANA, Inc. Joins up with SmartEquip to Give Customers More Options
January 24, 2020
Recommended
Road Car Travel Asphalt
Transportation Impacts of COVID-19
As vehicle travel has returned to near pre-pandemic patterns, transportation systems will require increased federal and state funding.
May 27, 2021
Sky Screed Kent 5c5316e3c43e6[1]
4 Quick Answers for Screeding Concrete Floors in the Sky
Steps you can take to pour flat and level floors under the unique challenges of working three, four – or 25 – stories up
May 26, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021
Latest
2021 Sj1256 Ths Hero
Skyjack Updates TH Series Telehandlers
The new changes are a direct result of customer and operator feedback, and will be rolling into rental yards in Q3 2021.
May 25, 2021
Takeuchi Allied Award 052621
Takeuchi Recognizes Dealer with Top Market Share
Allied Machinery Corporation has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts, and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993.
May 25, 2021
Dpc Mid America Service Truck
Deutz Selects Location for New Mid-America Power Center
Deutz Power Center Mid-America will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines.
May 25, 2021
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Experience
JLG Expands “Access Your World” Virtual Experience
The newest jobsite scenario brings visitors inside the stadium and features additional JLG products, services, and content to explore.
May 25, 2021
Adobe Stock 57732943
Time for Rental to Think Outside the Box
Doing something a little different can challenge you, create opportunity, open new avenues for success and growth, and change outlooks. When was the last time you looked outside the box when it comes to your business?
May 24, 2021
Mme Series
MEC Aerial Work Platforms MME Series
The MME Series offers two heights to chose from: the MME20 with a platform height of 20 feet and the MME25 with what the company says is an industry leading non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.
May 24, 2021
Orion Software
Orion Software Shopping Cart and Portal Mobile App
The web portal app is an integral part of the Sirius e ERP suite, and offers all the features of the best rental portals and more.
May 24, 2021
20210509 180837030 I Os
Renter’s Review: Trailer Rental Goes Off Without a Hitch
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm strays from the usual path with an opportunity for a trailer rental that puts local rental companies to the test.
May 24, 2021
Odt Rentals Product Image
ODT Rentals
Manage rentals, service, inventory, and finances in real-time with a single, centralized system that scales seamlessly with your business.
May 21, 2021
Clear Cap Image (1) (1)
TVH in the Americas ClearCap Forklift Covers
The low profile dome in the viewing area ensures the operator’s field of view stays clear no matter what environment they're operating in.
May 21, 2021
Eqm On Multiple Devices
WhiteStar EQM Equipment Rental Management Software
WhiteStar offers several enhanced versions of EQM: construction, general tool, medical, A/V and staging, special events, and standard EQM.
May 21, 2021
In Tempo Mobile App Screenshot
InTempo Mobile App
InTempo’s Mobile App lets you run your business from anywhere – whether that’s your rental yard or a customer’s worksite.
May 21, 2021
Photo Of Dick Detmer
Industry Conversations with Dick Detmer
Dick Detmer, owner of Detmer Consulting and a regular columnist for Rental, discusses the biggest lesson he learned in 2020, trends he's seeing throughout the rental industry, and what his three wishes would be from a magic lamp.
May 20, 2021
The ZTR M7 enables IoT technology on a wide range of equipment across the construction industry, pulling rich machine insights from any location across the globe.
How Telematics Solutions are Aiding Equipment Rental
Here's a list of some of the latest telematics products and solutions from companies around the industry, as well as in-depth insights into how telematics can help rental business owners.
May 19, 2021
Smart Equip E Commerce Store’s Multi Brand Platform
SmartEquip e-Commerce Store and Support 2.0
SmartEquip has anticipated the construction industry's growth after the pandemic and responded with two newly configured custom e-Commerce 2.0 technology solutions.
May 19, 2021
Takeuchi 2020 Cobb Dealer Award
Cobb County Tractor Recognized as Takeuchi’s Top Sales Volume Dealer
Takeuchi-US has recognized Cobb County Tractor of Marietta, Georgia, for having the highest sales volume of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.
May 18, 2021
Yanmar Compact Equipment
Yanmar Compact Equipment Welcomes New Dealers in Texas, Alabama, California, Washington
Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the introduction of five new dealers to its network.
May 18, 2021
Dsc8793
Ditch Witch MT26 Microtrencher
With the MT26, operators can create a clean, deep, narrow trench in one easy pass and easily install cable deep enough to meet most requirements with minimal disruption to the surrounding infrastructure.
May 18, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Compressor Maintenance Tips with Kaeser Compressors
In this episode of Rental’s the Bottom Line, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm talks to Tehran Browne, product engineer, and Chance Chartters, sales manager, from Kaeser Compressors.
May 18, 2021
New ARA Forecast Shows Equipment Rental Segment is Recovering
The growth rate is expected to be consistent at between 2 and 5 percent for the next three years according to the forecast with combined equipment rental revenues reaching $57.5 billion in 2025.
May 17, 2021
2f266107 5465 D10c E77c 5ef4b3c093f2
Kubota U48-5 Tight Tail Excavator
The U48-5 is a brand new tight tailswing model that builds upon Kubota’s U Series with a 5-ton, technology-forward machine packed with advanced features.
May 17, 2021
Toro trencher
Choosing the Right Trencher for the Job
Trencher manufacturers discuss how to select a trencher and what’s new in features and technologies.
May 17, 2021
Fc400 1
Crary Bear Cat FC400 Forage Chipper
The FC400 is powered by a 420 CC Briggs & Stratton XR Professional Series engine with any easy-starting 4L matched belt drive, and is designed to handle brush materials and small tree limbs.
May 14, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021