SmartEquip Donates $250,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SmartEquip Executive Chairman Bryan Rich and CEO Fernando Piñera have presented a $250,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support its mission: "Finding cures. Saving children."

SmartEquip participates in a Workplace Giving program for the hospital that offers employees the opportunity to donate a portion of their salaries. SmartEquip then matches 50 cents to every dollar contributed. In addition to this program, there are various other fundraising activities and volunteer opportunities for employees to join with the other companies in the SmartEquip Network.

“Raising this money is great for the cause, but also for the SmartEquip team,” said Piñera. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to reconnect and grow as a company and a community.”

“I am grateful for our partnership with SmartEquip and humbled by the commitment of its generous employees who donate their time and money to support the kids at St. Jude,” said Timothy Bayly, regional executive director of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their partnership and participation in our workplace giving program helps ensure St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can continue delivering its pioneering research and lifesaving treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

SmartEquip launched its giving program in January 2020 and has long-term plans to continue raising awareness and support for the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.­­­­

Information provided by SmartEquip and edited by Alexis Sheprak (Brumm).