The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations, Opens New Rental Locations

The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of the new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology.

From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance. After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.

"This new online technology saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the store because they can conveniently check equipment availability and reserve what they need in advance to get in and out of our rental centers more quickly than ever," said Richard Porter, vice president of The Home Depot Rental. "For urgent needs at the jobsite or in the midst of that weekend project, customers can also check availability at multiple locations and make reservations on their phone or other mobile device."

The Home Depot also has opened eight new Rental Centers since January. The new locations include:

Pasadena, California

Manteca, California

Calhoun, Georgia

Maui, Hawaii

Alamo Heights, Texas

Midland, Texas

Rockwall, Texas

Hampton, Virginia

Information provided by The Home Depot Rental and edited by Alexis Sheprak.