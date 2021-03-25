Home Depot Rental Opens New Operations Facilities in Houston, Nashville

The Home Depot Rental announced the introductions of new rental operations facilities (ROF) in the Houston and Nashville markets.

A couple years ago, the company had the idea to streamline its supply chain and delivery. Focused on enabling them to more efficiently dispatch larger-class equipment to jobsites from a centralized location, ROFs have grown in importance as the needs of customers have grown.

“We’re happy to share our ROFs in Houston and Nashville are now fully operational,” said Richard Porter, vice president of rental, repair, RLCs, and services, The Home Depot. “After the openings in the greater New Orleans and Los Angeles markets, in 2019 and 2020 respectively, we sought opportunities to serve more Pro customers in more ways and are delivering with an expanded ROF footprint that is in addition to over 1,200 rental store locations.”

As customers seek a broader assortment of heavier equipment for large-scale construction, The Home Depot Rental is expanding available solutions via the quantity, size, and scale at ROFs including:

Delivery – Making delivering large equipment more timely

Maintenance – Continuous upkeep of equipment to minimize breakdowns and lost time

Inventory – Optimizing the fleet via new equipment categories and product depth

Expanded offerings – Complementing the retail experience through assortment of Rental options

Service – Delivering best-in-class customer service in line with The Home Depot’s expectations

The Home Depot Rental plans to continue their expansion with new ROF locations expected in Atlanta and Dallas later this year, as well as plans for new rental centers across the country.

Information provided by The Home Depot Rental and edited by Alexis Brumm.