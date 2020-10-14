The Home Depot Rental Opens New Rental Centers, Operations Facilities

Since its inception, The Home Depot Rental has successfully aligned its locations and inventory with the needs of both customers and professional contractors. Created to solve project and worksite challenges through a continuously improving rental experience at 1,100+ locations, The Home Depot Rental is taking its commitment to another level with the introduction of 10 total new rental centers and rental operations facilities.

The Home Depot now offers large equipment, tools, trucks, and trailer rentals at the following open locations:

Store #HD6959 in Bainbridge, Georgia

Store #HD8537 in El Dorado, Arkansas

Store #HD3106 in Helena, Montana

Store #HD8531 in Palatka, Florida

Store #HD4925 in West Bend, Wisconsin

Store #HD6516 in Conroe, Texas

Store #HD6549 in Lake Worth, Texas

Store #HD6568 in Mansfield, Texas

The company is also planning to open additional rental centers in 2020.

“Our business is evolving,” said Tony English, senior director, merchandising at The Home Depot Rental. “As we observe trends in our business – and industry – we identified an opportunity to map Rental Centers against markets in which there is a growing need. We’re constantly testing new ways to deliver a convenient rental experience and through these facilities we can do that across locations and regions.”

In addition to rental centers, The Home Depot Rental also developed and launched a new concept in 2019 – rental operations facilities enabling rental equipment assortment expansion for Pro consumers. While not open to the public, these large equipment facilities enabled fleet growth in many new and larger equipment classes – such as 80-ft. boom lifts and 10,000-lb. telehandlers – while also improving efficient fleet management which has allowed the business to better meet customers’ rental needs.

The first rental operations facility was introduced in the Greater New Orleans market late last year and was quickly followed by a second location in the Los Angeles market this spring. Together, they are laying the groundwork for future business success.

“Our expanded footprint and optimized fleet complements the dedicated in-market sales and rental support teams, while also providing a streamlined rental experience that maximizes contractors’ time spent onsite,” said Nathaniel Brookhouse, senior manager, sales and delivery.