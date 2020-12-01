Work Truck Week 2021 Goes Virtual

For more than 20 years, commercial truck manufacturers, distributors, up-fitters and fleet managers have come together at The Work Truck Show to see what’s new, hear what’s coming, learn from each other, and catch the latest trends and ways to improve their operations and increase efficiency.

While an in-person event is not possible in 2021, NTEA — The Association for the Work Truck Industry announces Work Truck Week 2021 (WTW21). WTW21 is a new platform to connect the commercial vehicle community and provide the product news, market trends and operational insights they’ve come to expect from North America’s largest work truck event. The event takes place online March 8-12, 2021.

“Although we can’t gather in person, we know it’s more important than ever to provide opportunities for connection and insight,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “WTW21 showcases the innovations, solutions and people driving the future of the commercial vehicle industry, while prioritizing health and safety.”

WTW21 will provide the industry access to: