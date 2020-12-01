Work Truck Week 2021 Goes Virtual

Work Truck Week 2021, hosted by NTEA, goes live online March 8–12 to highlight the latest commercial vehicle news, market trends and more.

December 1, 2020
NTEA
Wtw21 Save Date 1200x628
NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry

For more than 20 years, commercial truck manufacturers, distributors, up-fitters and fleet managers have come together at The Work Truck Show to see what’s new, hear what’s coming, learn from each other, and catch the latest trends and ways to improve their operations and increase efficiency.

While an in-person event is not possible in 2021, NTEA The Association for the Work Truck Industry announces Work Truck Week 2021 (WTW21). WTW21 is a new platform to connect the commercial vehicle community and provide the product news, market trends and operational insights they’ve come to expect from North America’s largest work truck event. The event takes place online March 8-12, 2021.

“Although we can’t gather in person, we know it’s more important than ever to provide opportunities for connection and insight,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “WTW21 showcases the innovations, solutions and people driving the future of the commercial vehicle industry, while prioritizing health and safety.”

WTW21 will provide the industry access to:

  • The latest information on work trucks, equipment and other new products
  • Exclusive updates from leading chassis manufacturers
  • Analysis of relevant economic and market trends
  • New sustainable vehicles and technology
  • Opportunities to connect with industry-leading manufacturers and suppliers
Related
Wtw21 Logo No Session Info 2
Work Truck Week Dates Set for March 2021 and 2022
August 25, 2020
NTEA
June 18, 2007
Recommended
The average salary for a concrete finisher in the United States is $30,000 to $70,000.
How Much Should a Concrete Finisher Make?
Concrete finishers earn an average of $30,000 - $70,000 per year. How much should you be making?
January 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
Treasury Confirms Expenses Paid with Forgiven PPP Funds Not Deductible
‘If a business reasonably believes that a PPP loan will be forgiven in the future, expenses related to the loan are not deductible, whether the business has filed for forgiveness or not,’ said the U.S. Treasury Department.
November 24, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
The biggest mistake buyers make is not doing their research. Make sure you know and understand the specs for your job and buy the truck that best meets your needs. Some key specs to pay attention to are overall weight, front and rear axle ratings, length/height/weight of the bed, style of gate, style of hinge release, style of hoist system, engine/transmission and horsepower.
Explore Alternate Truck Acquisition Strategies to Weather the COVID Economy
Looking toward uncertain pace of recession recovery in 2021, here are some ways to overcome the many unknowns that influence construction truck purchase decisions.
November 30, 2020
Rm021 592 Fn9ba2ntn8233sjgji4v2bfrea3t
Ram Launches Fourth Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks
"Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 pickup trucks honor five branches of the United States armed forces
November 30, 2020
Nikola Corporation and General Motors announced a strategic partnership that begins with the Nikola Badger and carries cost reductions through all of Nikola’s programs, including: Nikola Badger, Nikola Tre, Nikola One, Nikola Two and NZT.
General Motors Agrees to Supply Hydrotec Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems for Nikola Heavy Tryucks
Under the global supply agreement, GM would engineer its Hydrotec fuel cell system to specifications mutually agreed upon by both companies to power Nikola’s Class 7/8 trucks.
November 30, 2020
To develop the all-new Max Recline Seats available on the all-new F-150, Ford spent months studying how customers use the interiors of their trucks to catch up on rest.
Ford Unveils Max Recline Seats for F-150 Pickup
Max Recline Seats provide business-class comfort in F-150 during downtime – folding flat to nearly 180 degrees; innovative design raises the seat bottom for lower back support while the upper seatback can be rotated forward to provide neck comfort.
November 30, 2020
Original
DTNA’s Mount Holly Manufacturing Plant Marks Production of 700,000th Truck
The manufacturing plant recently marked two milestones, its 41st anniversary and the production of its 700,000th truck.
November 24, 2020
Xl Expansion
XL Specialized Trailers Expands Production Capacity Over 30 Percent
XL Specialized Trailers aims to add 55,000-square-feet contributing to increased production capacity and job positions within the company.
November 20, 2020
Mack Defense announced a multiyear partnership with Fisher House Foundation in which proceeds from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast models sales will be donated to the nonprofit serving military and veteran’s families. Mack will donate $20,000 this year for sales in 2019 and 2020, and will contribute up to $10,000 more next year as sales continue.
Mack Defense Donates to the Fisher House Foundation
A multiyear partnership between Mack Defense and Fisher House Foundation provides a $20,000 donation to the nonprofit serving military and veteran families. This contribution comes from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast model's sales.
November 19, 2020
For improved performance, the new HX Series is available with dual steering gears and advanced anti-lock braking systems that result in superior turning, traction and control. To help maximize your delivered payload, the HX620 also comes standard with the International A26 engine, delivering up to 500 hp for performance in a lightweight package.
International Truck Launches the Next Generation of its HX Series Severe Service Trucks
This is the first product released under the Navistar 4.0 strategy and its Project Compass initiative – which focuses on flexible, modular design to meet customer needs, streamline the customer experience and deliver the very best support and service.
November 17, 2020
When designing the F-150, the design team also set out to target the most towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the light-duty full-size pickup segment. To achieve this goal, Ford introduces a new power option — a 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard —an integrated power generator.
2021 Full-size Pickups Ramp Up Capability
New full-size pickup truck features and technology reduce driver stress and simplify tasks.
November 16, 2020
Dsc 0046
TRATON To Buy Navistar
TRATON will become the owner of all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of USD 44.50 per share in cash.
November 12, 2020
E-Transit features optional Pro Power Onboard, which provides up to 2.4 kilowatts of power for North American customers to transform the vehicle into a mobile generator that powers tools and equipment on job sites and on the go.
Ford Reveals the 2022 E-Transit Electric Van
The E-Transit features next-level connected vehicle technology and electric vehicle-certified dealer support, all for a price starting under $45,000.
November 12, 2020
Dsc 0038
TRUX Debuts App to Streamline Dump Truck Operations
TRUX Drive simplifies managing fleets, tracking deliveries and monitoring earnings
November 11, 2020
Sanjiv Khurana, head of the Connectivity Services Group, Daimler Trucks
Daimler Trucks Establishes Global Connectivity Services Group
The group will define the next set of Daimler’s connectivity solutions and set up the framework for fast and scalable software development and product management.
November 11, 2020
The DC-64D is engineered specifically for the demands of a dump truck and general construction use.
Autocar Introduces DC-64D Severe-Duty Class 8 Truck
Autocar builds custom trucks designed to fit the exact needs of construction body requirements that improve job performance, safety, and maximize uptime.
November 5, 2020
Original (11)
Daimler Trucks and Torc Partner with Luminar to Enable Automated Trucking
Daimler Trucks acquires minority stake in Luminar
November 2, 2020
Mack Trucks is improving driver comfort and productivity with the introduction of Apple CarPlay for Mack infotainment/
Mack Trucks Adds Apple CarPlay, Updated Seats
New features intended to improve driver comfort, productivity
November 2, 2020
Many people think they need a double frame rail regardless and they may not. It depends on the fifth wheel load on the tractor. You may have a high GCW, but you don’t have that huge load on the fifth wheel.
Spec for the Heavy Haul
The weight of the load, distance traveled, amount of time spent off road and regional terrain influence heavy haul decisions.
November 2, 2020
The latest version of Soil Connect with e-ticketing feature will allow the driver to take a picture of the material using a mobile device, obtain an electronic signature and move on to the next stop. Invoices are generated automatically.
Electronic Tickets Deliver Time and Cost Savings in Construction Materials Transport
e-Ticketing reduces errors, saves time and can enhance safety during material transport. by facilitating social distancing during the pandemic.
November 2, 2020
Bobcat T870 Forestry Cutter 214783 133642 Hr 5511c9cca64b1
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Choose the Right Tools for the Task
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 30, 2020
Verizon Dashcam
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Driver-facing Dashcam
Driver-facing dashcam captures the in-cab driver perspective to promote safety, mitigate risk and improve driver behavior.
October 29, 2020
Snow Ex 035 Helixx Ss Hoppers
SnowEx HELIXX Stainless Steel Hopper for Compact Trucks, UTVs
The advanced corkscrew, or “helix,” design of the HELIXX spreader is designed to help prevent clogs and outperform the material flow of traditional augers.
October 28, 2020
Branz Technologies, Inc.’s Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal Systems loaded on a custom Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailer
Felling Utility Trailers Well-Suited to Transport Portable Traffic Signals
Branz Technologies taps Felling Trailers as a portable traffic signal transport solution since the trailers allow for more space and exposure to sunlight to charge solar panels.
October 27, 2020
EZ Trac is designed to improve traction and maneuverability for on-highway and severe service vocational trucks without altering OEM cab specifications.
Fontaine Modification Certified to Install EZ Trac All-Wheel Drive Systems
Fontaine offers EZ Trac installation at 10 modification centers nationwide.
October 27, 2020
Original (8)
Daimler Trucks and Waymo Partner on Development of Autonomous SAE Level 4 Trucks
Initial effort will combine Waymo's automated driver technology with Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia to enable autonomous driving.
October 27, 2020