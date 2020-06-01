PACCAR Parts Opens New Parts Distribution Center in Las Vegas

The 250,000 sq. ft. parts distribution center , which includes a 20,000 sq. ft. small parts mezzanine, became operational in May and has increased parts availability and uptime to dealers and customers.

June 1, 2020
Paccar Inc.
PACCAR Parts&rsquo; new state-of-the-art distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Servicing dealers in the Southwest United States and Northwest Mexico, the new 250,000 square-foot parts distribution center (PDC) is three times the capacity of its predecessor built in 1995.
PACCAR
Paccar

 PACCAR Parts announces the opening of a new 250,000 sq. ft. parts distribution center (PDC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The facility, which includes a 20,000 sq. ft. small parts mezzanine, became operational in May and has increased parts availability and uptime to dealers and customers. This PDC serves 95 Kenworth, Peterbilt and TRP locations in the Southwest United States and Northwest Mexico.

“The new Las Vegas PDC features state-of-the-art technology that allows us to reduce the time between order placement and delivery. Ultimately, it is about getting our dealers the parts they need faster so we can maximize uptime for fleet customers,” said Jim Walenczak, PACCAR Parts assistant general manager – operations.

The new distribution center has three times the capacity of the facility it replaces and is the latest addition to the PACCAR Parts global distribution network, which includes 18 PDCs with more than 3.1 million square feet of warehouse space. PACCAR Parts utilizes advanced technologies and innovation to increase operational efficiency, including stock-picking equipment with built-in weigh scales, voice-directed picking technology and an automated banding conveyance system to boost order fulfillment.

“The operations investment in the new Las Vegas facility will positively impact our dealers and customers,” says Tom Floyd, PACCAR Parts senior director – operations. “With a shipping accuracy of 99.98 percent and order fulfillment rate of 99 percent, the Las Vegas PDC will provide quality parts and service that is unmatched in the industry.”

The Las Vegas PDC features warehouse air conditioning, a 300kW solar panel system and reflective white roofing material to reduce building heat gain. A large training center will allow the PDC to host educational and informational meetings with dealers, fleet customers, suppliers and PACCAR employees.     

