2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Earns 33 MPG

Ram Truck today announces that a new, more fuel-efficient model is joining its half-ton truck lineup. The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers an unsurpassed highway rating of 33 mpg. HFE EcoDiesel’s city and combined mpg ratings are 23 and 26, respectively. The HFE designation, or High Fuel Efficiency, is Ram’s way of highlighting this model’s fuel efficiency.

“The Ram 1500 is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and the most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 lbs., and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel,” says Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis.

The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-in. aluminum wheels. Other features include a black bumper and grille, tonneau cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps and cloth bucket seats.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available in Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal. HFE EcoDiesel models start at $42,240 MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination) and go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.