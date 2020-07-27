Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls

Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

July 27, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Ellie Burgin/Pexels

Billions of dollars worth of transportation projects are being delayed or canceled across the country as state and local governments make spending cuts due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).  These include Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, blue, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia.

  • There are 19 local governments and authorities that have announced project delays or cancellations of $4.54 billion
  • Ten states or local areas have vetoed, canceled, or postponed legislative initiatives or ballot measures related to transportation funding because of the pandemic. This includes several major initiatives in California self-help counties
  • At least 39 states, transportation authorities and local governments have publicly projected declining revenues. 

"While many projects continue as transportation construction is deemed essential, state and local governments and transportation authorities are beginning to feel the strain of declining revenues related to user fees and the overall slowdown in economic activity," the report says. "The immediate economic impact and potential job losses are difficult to quantify at this time, but each $1 billion in transportation construction investment supports an average of 13,000 jobs throughout all sectors of the economy, according to the Federal Highway Administration."

For example, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that it would delay 11 construction projects and review local transportation programs due to “long- and short-term funding issues” caused by reductions in fuel tax revenues, petroleum market revenues, and other fees – with the COVID-19 pandemic creating “additional” budgetary impact.

According to K. Luke Reiner, Wyoming DOT’s director, that “delay” will reallocate about $436 million over the next six years from new capacity improvement efforts to asset maintenance projects.

“We are operating in unprecedented times exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic and we need to look at every avenue to save money,” he said in a statement. “WYDOT’s state and federal funding streams also have not kept pace with the needs of the state-owned transportation system for maintenance, construction and improvements or even inflation. The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has further compounded those issues.”

North Dakota has also announced they are delaying projects related to "Operation Prairie Dog." Operation Prairie Dog aimed to provide up to $250 million from oil and gas tax revenue for funding infrastructure needs across the state, including $115 million to the Municipal Infrastructure Fund, $115 million to the County and Township Infrastructure Fund, and $20 million to the Airport Infrastructure Fund. However that is no longer the case. 

"The oil price and production slipped since COVID-19 causing the oil revenue to drop below the trigger points needed to fill the Prairie Dog buckets. Thus, the expected money to the political subdivisions is not there. This causes some hardships, obviously, as they were making plans to do a lot of infrastructure repairs and maintenance this summer with that extra money,” District 10 Representative David Monson said. 

These delay announcements are starting to unfold as state and local governments have or are putting together budgets for fiscal year 2021 and are reassessing what and how to spend on infrastructure, with some sources saying it will likely be one of the first areas to be cut.

Funding Needed Now

While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the CARES Act — gave $150 billion to state and local governments, transportation groups are still hoping to get more federal funding and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) says states need the money now. 

In a July 20 letter to Congressional leadership, AASHTO said state departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects, keep workers employed, and enable the nation’s mobility network to fully support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts are expecting tens of billions of dollars of cuts from states’ departments of transportation in the immediate and long term. If governments already signed contracts and are in the construction phase for infrastructure projects, they will finish out that work. However, they may hit pause on longer-term projects.

If states move forward with larger projects, Alison Black, senior vice president and chief economist at ARTBA, said some states and localities will use bonding as a tool due to low interest rates.

“However those do have to be paid off with future revenue streams,” Black said. “So if you’re looking at a prolonged economic downturn, you’re really tying up your future resources.”

Black also says the pandemic is worsening the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) shortfall and since fewer people are on the road due to stay at home orders, the problem is exacerbating the dwindling revenues.

“In 2008, there was definitely an economic slowdown and you did have, as people lost their jobs, there was an economic impact in terms of people filling up their gas tanks,” Black said. “It is not like what we are seeing in this pandemic, which is hitting transportation revenues in a very different way than we tend to see in a general economic slowdown.”

Black says ballot initiatives are also taking a hit and are being postponed. According to ARTBA, 10 states and regional authorities have vetoed, canceled or postponed legislative initiatives or ballot measures related to transportation funding worth $132.8 billion.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell committed to enacting another Coronavirus rescue package later this month. If the federal government does come to the rescue, projects that were initially thought to be delayed may begin ramping up again and there may not be as many canceled projects as expected.

“A lot of states are trying to wait and see how long this lasts,” Black said. "If we recover and the economy starts to get moving sooner, that’s a different scenario than if this is a prolonged situation.”

Recommended
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Equipment Trailer Getty Images 1166502287
How to Pick the Right Trailer for Hauling Heavy Equipment
The right heavy tractor trailer simplifies equipment moves.
February 27, 2010
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Latest
Focused Young Woman Refueling Car 4173094
Survey: 75% of Americans Support Gas Tax Increase Dedicated to Infrastructure Maintenance
The annual national survey – What Do Americans Think about Federal Tax Options to Support Transportation? – now in its 11th year, also found that only 3% of respondents knew that Congress had not raised the rate of the federal gas tax since 1993.
July 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Roadbotics President Ben Schmidt Discusses How to Better Manage Road Assets with Technology
New road monitoring system helps cities and municipalities save time and money on their pavement maintenance programs.
July 20, 2020
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump&rsquo;s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill
ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits
July 17, 2020
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Nepa Green 400x275
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
The roll back will speed up construction projects but could undermine NEPA’s goal of placing consideration of a project’s environmental effects on the same level as economic and other considerations.
July 16, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 15 At 2 59 31 Pm
Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks
Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"
July 15, 2020
1200px Oh 48 svg
Contractor Announced for $10 Million Ohio Highway Expansion Project
Woolpert Construction will expand SR 48 from three lanes to five which will alleviate congestion and promote safety in a growing region of the state.
July 15, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Over 65 different crew members played a part to accomplish each step of the project from sweeping, milling, crack sealing, microsurfacing, chip sealing, paving and striping.
Restoring America's First National Recreational Area
VSS International helps the FHWA restore Lake Mead's National Park assets through microsurfacing, chip seals and open grade overlays
July 13, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Leeboy
LeeBoy 8616D Asphalt Paver
July 9, 2020
Cnt 230 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Construction Continue to Experience Delays?
Nearly 75% of surveyed contractors expect the construction industry will continue to experience work delays through remainder of 2020; plus more industry news in the July 9, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 9, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Exxon Mobil Image 3
Recycled Asphalt 101: Scratching the Surface
Asphalt’s ability to make meaningful economic and sustainable impacts makes the material ripe for opportunity and contractors should become familiar with how to properly use the recycled material
July 6, 2020
Screed maintenance is just like any other type of maintenance: if you ignore it, you pay in the long run. If the crew takes a little time in the morning to &lsquo;zero&rsquo; out the screed adjustments and make a visual inspection of the screed condition, you start out the day giving your crew the best chance for success.
The Importance of Screed Maintenance
A clean, level and well-adjusted screed helps ensure a quality mat
October 31, 2019
Image Of Old Building On American Banknote 4386157
House Vote Today on Infrastructure Bill
The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday, July 1st, on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.
July 1, 2020
Dsc 0018
OSHA Issues Guidance to Ensure Uniform Silica Standards Enforcement
New directive provides OSHA compliance safety and health officers with guidance on how to enforce the silica standards’ requirements.
June 30, 2020
Photo By Vishal Shah From Pexels
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Bipartisan Action on Infrastructure Legislation
Indicating current partisan legislation is unlikely to pass, the Chamber urges bipartisan solutions to address the nation’s urgent infrastructure needs
June 30, 2020