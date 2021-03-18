87% of Contractors Predict Steady Revenue Streams for 2021

Concerns about finding skilled workers, material costs and steel tariffs still linger for construction business owners though according to the latest data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

March 18, 2021
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Adobe Stock/Watchara

Data from the first quarter U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index reveals contractors are growing more optimistic, mostly driven by a rise in revenue expectations. They also have better outlooks on hiring and equipment spending plans as business concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic lessen.

In the first quarter of this year, 36% of contractors expect their revenue to increase over the next year, a jump of 11 percentage points from 25% in Q4 2020. Eighty-seven percent expect their revenue to either stay the same or increase, up from 86% last quarter. Most (86%) contractors also report a moderate to high level of confidence that the U.S. market will provide enough new business in the next year. Nearly a quarter (24%) report a high level of confidence, up from 19% in Q4 2020.

Hiring plans are also positive as close to half (46%) of contractors say they will employ more people in the next six months, up from 37% in Q4 2020. The same percentage (46%) expect to keep the same number of workers, and just 3% expect to reduce their staffing, down from 12% in Q4 2020.

“As vaccines continue to roll out, contractors are expecting to hire more workers and anticipating good times ahead. The industry still has a way to go to return to pre-pandemic levels, but rising optimism in the commercial construction industry is a positive sign for the broader economy,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive vice president and chief policy officer Neil Bradley. “However, finding skilled workers was a critical issue before the pandemic, and while it has remained a chronic problem over the last year, heightened concern may be emerging again as contractors look to hire. The U.S. Chamber is committed to supporting businesses in retraining and making sure the economy has the skilled workforce it needs.”

The boost in revenue expectations drove a three-point rise in this quarter’s overall Index score to 62 from 59 in Q4 2020. The score for revenue expectations, one the Index’s three leading indicators, jumped five points to 57, while contractors’ confidence in new business opportunities rose two points to 59. Despite the gains, the Index remains 12 points below its score of 74 from Q1 2020 before the pandemic.

Skilled Worker Shortage Causes Ongoing Challenges

Alongside the positive signs of recovery come workforce challenges. This quarter, 85% of contractors report moderate to high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers, up from 83% in Q4 2020. Of those, 45% report a high level of difficulty, up from 42% last quarter, but still down 10 percentage points year-over-year from 55% in Q1 2020 before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 88% report a moderate to high degree of concern about their workers having adequate skill levels. Forty-six percent report a high degree of concern, up from 36% in Q4 2020. Almost all (94%) contractors who reported a moderate to high degree of concern expect the problem with workers having adequate skill levels will stay the same or get worse in the next six months.

Lumber Concerns Ease, Cost Fluctuation Concerns Rise

Similar to last quarter, 71% of contractors say they face at least one material shortage. Of those, 22% are experiencing a shortage of wood/lumber (down from 31% in Q4 2020), followed by steel (14%), and pipe/PVC (10%).

This quarter, more (82%) contractors say cost fluctuations have a moderate to high impact on their business, up eight percentage points from Q4 2020, and up 17 percentage points year-over-year. Of those experiencing the impact of cost fluctuations, 43% said wood/ lumber is the product of most concern (down from 61% in Q4 2020), followed by steel (35%), and copper (27%).

Additional findings:

  • Tariff and trade concerns are up. More (35%) contractors say steel and aluminum tariffs will have a high to very high degree of impact on their business in the next three years, up from 24% saying the same in Q4 2020.
  • 37% of contractors plan to increase spending on tools and equipment, increasing from 28% in Q2 2020. Before the pandemic (Q1 2020), 54% said they planned to increase spending.  
  • 80% of contractors are still experiencing delays due to COVID-19, with an average share of 23% of their projects delayed, but that share is expected to drop to 15% looking ahead six months.
  • 58% say worker health and safety remains a top concern for their business, followed by more project shutdowns/delays (50%), fewer projects (35%), and less availability of building products (33%).

The Index comprises three leading indicators to gauge confidence in the commercial construction industry, generating a composite Index on the scale of 0 to 100 that serves as an indicator of health of the contractor segment on a quarterly basis.  

The Q1 2021 results from the three key drivers are: 

  • Revenue: Contractors’ revenue expectations over the next 12 months increased to 57 (up five points from Q4 2020).
  • New Business Confidence: The overall level of contractor confidence increased to 59 (up two points from Q4 2020).
  • Backlog: This indicator remained steady from Q4 2020 at 69.

The research was developed with Dodge Data & Analytics (DD&A), the leading provider of insights and data for the construction industry, by surveying commercial and institutional contractors. 

Recommended
Creating groups for phased work
Increase Productivity by Streamlining Estimates
Finding the time to prepare pavement maintenance estimates can be a daunting task, especially if you offer free estimates. It is time to dig deep and determine best practices, evaluate current processes and strive for operational excellence.
March 16, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
An Old Industry Gets a New Anthem
Sponsored
An Old Industry Gets a New Anthem
Introducing the all-new 2021 Leeboy 8520 Raised on Blacktop Special Edition Paver. Equipped with an extensive list of custom features. Click to learn more.
March 1, 2021
Latest
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
141004323 3474564109333402 5146903995859663160 O
How the Construction Industry is Adapting to Life Without Tradeshows
It's more important than ever for the asphalt industry to keep moving forward. Educational opportunities are still happening and companies are also continuing to innovate their construction equipment. Here's how to stay up to date.
March 15, 2021
With these funds, states and localities have been given broad authority for the use of this assistance which takes pressure off transportation budgets and could allow some funds to flow to infrastructure-related activities.
What Does the $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package Hold for Infrastructure?
The American Rescue Plan signed in to law by President Biden includes $10 billion in new funding for infrastructure projects.
March 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 285399661
COVID-19 Vaccination Helps Maximize the Safety of Your ‘Essential Worker Family’
Your employees continued good health keeps your company operational, talk with them about vaccination for COVID-19
March 12, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 09 075102
ARTEC SideWinder Work Zone Channelizing Displacement System
The SideWinder allows quicker Temporary Traffic Control zones setup.
March 9, 2021
Wic 20 Graphic 1024x389
Take Time to Celebrate Women in Construction
The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week March 7-11, 2021 but it's a practice we should keep all year round.
March 7, 2021
Hops&highways Base
Hops & Highways Episode 20: Meet the Team!
Who is the newest member of the Asphalt Contractor team? Who won the coozie this week? Where does surface transportation funding stand? Answers to all these questions and more on the March 5th, 2021 episode of Hops & Highways.
March 5, 2021
Wotus Corps 5cf172d4c27b2
Federal Court Decision on Navigable Waters Protection Rule Paves Way for Faster Transportation Improvements
The ruling provides a clearer understanding of how far federal jurisdiction extends over U.S. water bodies, eliminating potentially costly delays in transportation system upgrades.
March 4, 2021
Wirt 1080x1080 (1) (1)
Maximize Your Pavement Quality with VÖGELE Equipment
March 17, 2021
Ease of machine operation is a huge deciding factor when purchasing a new machine. Learn how VÖGELE Pavers truly work for you.
I Stock 000012703123 Large
Buttigieg Aims to Address Infrastructure Maintenance Backlog
As our nation's infrastructure continues to degrade, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation highlighted a top priority for his agenda — fix it first.
March 3, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 03 At 9 47 52 Am
ASCE Says US Will Have to Spend $5.9T to Make C- Graded Infrastructure Safe
For the first time in 20 years, US infrastructure is out of the American Society of Civil Engineers' D range overall, but 11 of 17 categories of assets got individual D grades characterized by significant deterioration with a strong risk of failure.
March 3, 2021
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ 'Industrial Internet' asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
Asphalt Plants Enter 5G Connectivity Realm
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ "Industrial Internet" asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
March 3, 2021
Starting the pull at the right depth is an important step while paving.
Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving
Getting back to the basics with tips on how to plan, prepare and execute successful paving jobs.
March 3, 2021
Fhh Wh 55 Pvr Pr
Fontaine Heavy-Haul 55PVR Trailer
Features a low front approach angle for ground hugging pavers and a removable center bogie section to accommodate excavators.
March 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 78085347
Where Does Surface Transportation Funding Stand?
With the latest coronavirus relief bill to the Senate, experts say infrastructure funding is the next item on the Congressional agenda
March 1, 2021
Hops&highways Base
Hops & Highways Episode 19: Rewarding Career Opportunities in the Asphalt Industry
This week, Hops & Highways is LIVE from Nashville to talk about the opportunities for careers and growth in the industry.
February 26, 2021
Head Light
Louisiana Department of Transportation Sees Productivity Jump 28% with Photo-based Inspection Technology
The agency’s integration of technology also supported 1.1 million cubic yards of efficient debris cleanup following Hurricane Laura .
February 26, 2021
Buddy Hobart of Solutions 21 scheduled to speak during the People, Plants & Paving Digital Conference.
Paving Contractors that Struggle to Find Talent Need to Look at Pool Differently
The mix of generations in the workforce is changing fast, resulting in paving contractors having to adjust even further to make sure they have enough people overall.
February 25, 2021
Dsc 0046
Federal Highway Bill Funded Nearly 110,000 U.S. Road and Bridge Improvements
ARTBA outlines the benefits of the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act as a Senate hearing begins on the federal highway program’s reauthorization.
February 24, 2021
Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon, OH recipient of the 2020 Ray Brown Award for North Bass Island Airfield
NAPA Honors Asphalt Industry Leaders and Quality Jobs with 2020 Awards
NAPA announced 2020 award winners during the virtual 66th annual meeting.
February 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 18: What Does it Mean to be Raised on Blacktop?
This week Jess & Dormie talk with Matt Stanley from American Pavement Specialists about their Raised on Blacktop initiative to change the mindset about jobs in the asphalt industry while also working to recruit the next generation of workers.
February 19, 2021
Adobe Stock 332961460
Report: How to Advance US Infrastructure Investment
Eighty percent of Americans support rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and it is also a bipartisan issue in Congress. This report provides recommendations on how to enact a comprehensive, cost-efficient and fiscally sustainable infrastructure program.
February 19, 2021
Adobe Stock 201112704 1 600869dc08dd0 60087c9272a4d
300 Industry Groups Push Congress for Infrastructure Funding
While Biden met with labor leaders to discuss our failing infrastructure, another 300 groups sent a letter to Congress urging immediate action on the issue
February 18, 2021
147203209 10216247006002526 331487200452592412 O
Road Building Industry Fights for Surface Transportation Funding
Experts say the highway materials sectors need to push for higher amounts of funding for a robust surface transportation bill and to do that, Congress needs to enact a sustainable and equitable funding mechanism for the Highway Trust Fund
February 17, 2021