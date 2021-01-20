CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces Tech Talks Education Series

January 20, 2021
Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
Las Vegas Convention Center - Tech Experience
CONEXPO

Conexpo Tech TalkSupplied by CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is kicking off 2021 with an industry collaboration that focuses on the importance of technology in advancing the construction industry.         

The series will kick-off via livestream on February 4 at 12:30 PST/2:30 CST, with a behind-the-scenes look of the building of the Las Vegas underground people mover project. The event is free, and registration is now open.

“Attendees at CONEXPO-CON/AGG count on the education we bring them to provide a real-world perspective of how they can grow their business,” said Brooke Konopacki, Director, Education Content at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, show sponsor for CONEXPO-CON/AGG. “This event will help contractors make an impact on their bottom line with technology they already own until we meet again in Las Vegas in 2023.” 

What to expect from this event:

  • Get access to one of the Top 10 Coolest Construction projects of 2020
  • Learn how the tunnel technology is completing the project faster and safer
  • Find out how they approached the underground project
  • See how Tesla autonomous transport vehicles will be integrated
