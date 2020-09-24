House Approves Continuing Resolution that Funds Highway Bill through 2021

The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021

September 24, 2020
Larry Stewart
Highway Construction 5e16546fd77f5
Missouri Department of Transportation

The U.S. House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote on September 22 a Continuing Resolution (CR) for FY2021 that would fund federal government programs beginning October 1 through December 11. Key for state departments of transportation is an extension of current surface transportation funding legislation – the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation or FAST Act.

Analysis by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials indicates the FAST Act extension within the CR provides:

  • An obligation limitation through December 11, estimated to be $9.1 billion for the Federal-aid Highway Program
  • An extension of FAST Act funding and provisions from FY 2020 to all of FY 2021, including contract authority formula apportionments to states
  • A $10.4 billion general fund transfer to the HTF’s Highway Account and a $3.2 billion transfer to the Mass Transit Account
  • A $14 billion general fund transfer to the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, making up for the aviation excise tax holiday included in the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March

“While we had hoped to reach an agreement between the House and the Senate this year on a modern, multi-year surface transportation bill that moves our country forward, the single most important factor right now is providing certainty to states and local governments that are under the strain of both the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” said the Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Peter DeFazio (D-OR). “With this one-year extension in place, we can continue work on a long-term, transformational bill that significantly boosts investment in our surface transportation network and moves our transportation systems into the 21st century.”

“This full-year extension of expiring surface transportation programs will provide immediate, desperately needed certainty to state DOTs and transportation and construction industry workers across the country,” said Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-MO). “As many stakeholders continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that states are capable of planning and executing infrastructure projects and preventing any disruptions to the 2021 construction season will keep Americans on the job rebuilding our infrastructure.”

Govexec.com reports the Senate is expected to send the measure to President Trump for his signature in the coming days. Even with the deal to fund agencies through December, another stopgap measure could become necessary if the lame duck Congress decides to punt on line-by-line funding measures in the weeks immediately following the election. The House has passed 10 of the 12 annual spending bills, but those were agreed to largely without Republican support. The Senate has yet to approve any of its bills, even at the committee level. 

Related
Adobe Stock 155140382
Report: Failure to Fund Infrastructure Projects Detrimental to U.S. Economy
September 24, 2020
Bridge Deck Rosphalt Failure Page 4
Infrastructure Inspections Help Ensure Quality Control Success on Jobsites
September 23, 2020
71102355 2632549893461911 1462565084457861120 N
Continuing Resolution Would Extend FAST Act Funding
September 22, 2020
Worker 1895691 1920
Where Does the Infrastructure Bill Stand Today?
July 2, 2020
Recommended
Highway Construction 5e16546fd77f5
House Approves Continuing Resolution that Funds Highway Bill through 2021
The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021
September 24, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Latest
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Agc Ppp Survey
Contractors Take Lion’s Share of the First Round of Paycheck Protection Loans
UPDATED April 24, 2020 -- We know more about obstacles to the smallest businesses getting these forgivable funds just in time for a second round of PPP funding coming to replenish the pot
April 23, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
The autonomous Built Robotics machines Sunstate is renting today.
Meet Some of Today's Working Construction Robots
Disappointed that our Jetsons childhood hasn't yet matured into flying cars? Take heart, construction robots working around us today are a good sign that those condos in space aren't far off
February 20, 2020
Regionally, the Southwest recorded the highest growth rates for the first quarter of 2019 at 4.8%.
Construction Lets GDP Down in Q1 2019
Real US GDP grew 3.1% in the first quarter lead by strength in finance and insurance, retail trade and health care and social assistance
July 29, 2019
The 2.3% average annual economic growth of the current decade-long expansion compares with 2.9% during expansion from late 2001 to 2007, and 3.6% in the 10-year expansion ended in early 2001.
US GDP Growth Slowed in Q2 2019; 2018 Revised Down to 2.9%
Second quarter gross domestic product growth beat consensus forecasts but data is not encouraging. Here’s what it might mean for interest rates
July 26, 2019
With the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 delivering a drop in 2018 corporate tax revenue of $92 billion, Over the next decade, the CBO projects the gap between Federal outlays and revenues will be large and persistent.
Economy Looks Solid; Here’s Why the Fed Plans to Risk a Rate Cut Anyway
An ‘insurance cut’ sugar high may be able to stretch the longest US recovery in history but politics tainting the decision obscure the action’s proven risk
July 22, 2019
Over 12 months, this index of nonresidential building planning is down 10.1%, suggesting a slowdown in construction activity through 2019.
Nonresidential ‘Momentum’ Increases to 10% Below Year-Ago Level
But declining trend in planning activity for nonresidential construction has not yet impinged on actual construction spending year-to-date
July 15, 2019
A modular prototype on Skender's production floor.
Chicago Contractor Establishes Modular Building ‘Factory’
Developer bets modular can cut the cost of 700 affordable apartments the Windy City requires to offset real estate dedicated to high-end Lincoln Yards housing
June 4, 2019
Getty Images 172252016
Now Trump Won’t Deal on Infrastructure While Under Investigation
President continues to prioritize personal controversies above doing the hard work to overcome the politics of paying for the infrastructure everybody wants
May 23, 2019
Getty Images 916255366
Trump Adds 5G Cell Networks to China-Trade Bargaining Chips
FCC license auctions focus on different bandwidths than Chinese and European innovators of 5G network infrastructure depend on
April 22, 2019
U.S. GDP growth has slowed consistently since it spiked around tax time last year, taking construction spending with it.
What Last Week’s Real Threat of Recession Means for Construction
As the tax-cut sugar high fades, Fed downgrades 2019 GDP projection, bond yield curve inverts. How much economic slowing can construction afford?
March 26, 2019
Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The staging area also showcases a scaled down example of what the bollard style wall will look like.
Wall-Funding Scramble Keeps Trump Construction Promise in Question
‘Reprogramming’ funds from Corps of Engineers flood control, disaster relief from CA and PR, and military infrastructure likely to draw ‘firestorm’ of legal challenges
February 13, 2019
JPMorgan recession-forecasting model puts the odds of impending recession at about 43% and a Federal Reserve Bank of New York model based on Treasury yields puts them at 22%.
Could America’s 2018 Home-Buying Slump Precede an Economic Storm?
Home-buying's Q4 2018 plunge has analysts pointing out that significant housing declines have foreshadowed nine of the 11 post-World War II US recessions
January 28, 2019
2019 Spending Growth
Slowing Residential Spending Expected to Stall 2019 US Construction Growth
Dodge Data forecasts virtually no growth in the value of US construction starts in 2019 at this mature segment of the recovery
December 10, 2018
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's perspective on the administration's effect on labor and prospects for a NAFTA replacement sans Canada drew a Labor Day personal attack from Pres. Trump.
Trump Attacks Union Leader on Labor Day
President Trump took time from his annual celebration of US labor’s accomplishments to tweet a personal jab at AFL-CIO President Trumka
September 5, 2018
July Us Existing Home Sales
Existing Home Sales Slip for 4th Month to Slowest Pace in 2 Years
July sales were 1.5% less than in July 2017. Rising prices and limited inventory of affordable houses continue to sideline buyers
August 22, 2018
Months of supply for existing homes ticked up year-over-year in June for only the second time in three years. Given the number of existing homes for sale has been falling, the uptick in months of supply is likely attributable to a slower pace of sales.
Reasons to Suspect the US Housing Market is Starting to Cool
Low unemployment doesn’t ensure more Americans can afford a home, and rising home prices say more about target markets than the supply of motivated buyers
August 8, 2018
Home Building 3
Housing Starts Rose Solidly over the First Quarter of 2018
Digging into the housing numbers shows a solid growth trend and underscores opportunities and challenges in US regions
April 18, 2018
Revisions to the November and December data now show starts rising 3.0 percent in November and then falling 6.9 percent in December, before rebounding in January.
US Housing Starts Double Forecasts to Start 2018 Near Post-Recession High
Volatile housing numbers leap in the northeast, with added strength in the large south and west markets lifting national totals
February 19, 2018
Trump's infrastructure gambit suggest flipping the cost share of big infrastructure projects, expecting states and/or private industry to come up with 80% of funds. Thirty-three states face revenue shortfalls in fiscal 2017 and 2018. More states than at any time since the end of the recession reported midyear budget gaps in fiscal 2017.
Trump Infrastructure Gambit Elevates Business Elite over Rebuilding America
Administration’s $200B flier, ostensibly to attract $1.3 trillion more in non-federal infrastructure investment, is less serious policy than it is a pledge of allegiance
February 13, 2018
The value of all construction put in place in December managed a 0.7% rise to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.25 trillion on solid growth in both private and public spending.
2017 US Construction Spending Grew 3.8% Despite Declining Public Outlays
Analysis suggests construction growth gaining momentum in the second half of 2017, and proposes reasons to expect not just solid, but spectacular 2018 follow through
February 1, 2018
Construction spending was up 0.8% in November on broad-based strength. Both public and private spending increased for the third straight month.
US Construction Spending Beats Forecasts in November
Fourth month of growth in the value of construction put in place lead again by single-family residential strength, but there was a shakeup in nonresidential construction
January 12, 2018
Yellowmark
Caterpillar Rethinks Parts Value to Take on Aftermarket Competitors
Cat’s new Yellowmark parts are market priced to reach equipment users intent on optimizing shorter-term costs rather than the long-term ROI essential to traditional Cat value
November 28, 2017