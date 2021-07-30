Senators Short Infrastructure Funding to Protect Tax Evaders

Bipartisan senators negotiating a $1.2 trillion hard infrastructure bill eschew paying for it with deficit spending, but choose to restrict unemployment insurance rather than enforce IRS law to raise adequate revenues

July 30, 2021
Larry Stewart
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that adding $40 billion of IRS funding would add $103 billion in federal revenue.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that adding $40 billion of IRS funding would add $103 billion in federal revenue.
US Internal Revenue Service

Republican and Democrat senators have spent weeks trying to negotiate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, including funding for roads, bridges and broadband. But, as the Wall Street Journal reports, they have struggled with how to cover the cost without increasing the federal deficit. The deficit has reached record levels over the past few years because of tax cuts and pandemic-related spending. The senators have pledged that the plan would be fully paid for with new revenue.

In this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card, ASCE called for “big and bold” relief, estimating it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to restore roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable condition. That's about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend.

“This report card is a warning and a call to action,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “A generation of disinvestment is catching up to us, and we must choose whether to allow our global competitors to pull ahead permanently, or to invest in the safety, equity, resilience and economic strength that superior infrastructure can bring to Americans.”

But Republican senators negotiating the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill drew a hard line against enforcing Internal Revenue Service laws to fund more-substantial progress in restoring American infrastructure.

The Senate’s broad infrastructure bill would provide about $550 billion in additional funds on top of existing spending, divided among major categories. The bipartisan infrastructure deal is slated to invest $110 billion of new funds for roads, bridges and major projects. The bill is still being written, and details should be released soon.

Unfortunately, the U.S. has been underfunding roadway maintenance for decades, which ASCE says has created a $786 billion backlog of road and bridge capital needs. The bulk of the backlog ($435 billion) is in repairing existing roads, while $125 billion is needed for bridge repair, $120 billion for targeted system expansion, and $105 billion for targeted safety, operational and environmental enhancements.

So you can understand why enforcing tax law looks attractive. Last year, the IRS estimated it failed to collect an average of $441 billion in tax revenue per year from 2011 through 2013 because taxpayers did not comply with tax law. (The Huffington Post notes that IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the tax gap could be as much as $1 trillion annually.)

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that adding $40 billion of IRS funding would yield $103 billion in additional federal revenue. IRS appropriations have fallen by 20% in inflation-adjusted dollars since 2010, causing a 22% reduction in staff. Funding and staff allocated to enforcement has dropped about 30%. Between 2010 and 2018, the share of income tax returns examined fell by 46% for individuals and 37% for corporations.

Senate negotiators have already ruled out many adequate sources of revenue for new infrastructure spending, including corporate tax hikes, an increase to the gas tax, and user fees. They’ve resorted to more politically appealing ways to offset the cost of the bill, including having the government auction off spectrum bandwidth to telemarketing companies and selling portions of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Instead, it appears the bipartisan infrastructure legislation will seek funding by going after fraud in the unemployment insurance program, which benefits Americans who are out of work.

The Washington Post reports that nonpartisan analysts estimate unemployment-insurance fraud and overpayments are likely to amount to only $35 billion during the next decade. And that cutting unemployment-insurance spending in a way that would significantly help pay for infrastructure would very likely impact legitimate beneficiaries as well.        

Related
Screen Shot 2021 07 30 At 8 13 38 Am
America's Roadways Not Poised for Return to Work
July 30, 2021
225835275 1461529064183700 6337269178024009063 N
House Votes to Increase US DOT Funding by $19B
July 30, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
July 29, 2021
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
July 29, 2021
Recommended
The D7E proved the viability of the electric drive concept and the technology has now evolved with the introduction of the D6 XE. The electric drive system allows the diesel engine to run at the most optimized rpm to get the best efficiency.
Crawler Dozer Technology Pushes the Envelope
Integrated technologies provide increased crawler dozer automation while sharing real-time productivity data.
July 30, 2021
Gdp Graph Q2 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 7% in Q2 2021 Even as U.S. Economy Expands
The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures declined 7% for the quarter.
July 29, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
July 13, 2021
Latest
Doosan Infracore
Hyundai could Finalize a Purchase of Doosan Infracore by Year’s End
Deal faces potential challenges from Korea’s monopoly regulations, and the fate of Doosan Bobcat is uncertain
December 11, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f7d081db7e3b
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Powell warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken, and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
Highway Construction 5e16546fd77f5
House Approves Continuing Resolution that Funds Highway Bill through 2021
The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021
September 24, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
Adobe Stock 357742925
Vandalism of Black Foreman’s Office Stops Work at Las Vegas Convention Center Jobsite
Latest crime in a rash of "racially motivated damage" on construction sites helps explain why an industry starving for labor employs just half of the available black workers
August 27, 2020
Closed Sears Store With Label Scar Over Entrance, Hudson Valley Mall, Kingston, Ny
Amazon.com on the Verge of Pouring Money into Mall Remodeling
The e-commerce giant is talking to the nation’s largest mall owner about filling empty anchor-store space to complete its plan to deliver purchases as fast as you can drive to the store
August 11, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Agc Ppp Survey
Contractors Take Lion’s Share of the First Round of Paycheck Protection Loans
UPDATED April 24, 2020 -- We know more about obstacles to the smallest businesses getting these forgivable funds just in time for a second round of PPP funding coming to replenish the pot
April 23, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
The autonomous Built Robotics machines Sunstate is renting today.
Meet Some of Today's Working Construction Robots
Disappointed that our Jetsons childhood hasn't yet matured into flying cars? Take heart, construction robots working around us today are a good sign that those condos in space aren't far off
February 20, 2020
Regionally, the Southwest recorded the highest growth rates for the first quarter of 2019 at 4.8%.
Construction Lets GDP Down in Q1 2019
Real US GDP grew 3.1% in the first quarter lead by strength in finance and insurance, retail trade and health care and social assistance
July 29, 2019
The 2.3% average annual economic growth of the current decade-long expansion compares with 2.9% during expansion from late 2001 to 2007, and 3.6% in the 10-year expansion ended in early 2001.
US GDP Growth Slowed in Q2 2019; 2018 Revised Down to 2.9%
Second quarter gross domestic product growth beat consensus forecasts but data is not encouraging. Here’s what it might mean for interest rates
July 26, 2019
With the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 delivering a drop in 2018 corporate tax revenue of $92 billion, Over the next decade, the CBO projects the gap between Federal outlays and revenues will be large and persistent.
Economy Looks Solid; Here’s Why the Fed Plans to Risk a Rate Cut Anyway
An ‘insurance cut’ sugar high may be able to stretch the longest US recovery in history but politics tainting the decision obscure the action’s proven risk
July 22, 2019
Over 12 months, this index of nonresidential building planning is down 10.1%, suggesting a slowdown in construction activity through 2019.
Nonresidential ‘Momentum’ Increases to 10% Below Year-Ago Level
But declining trend in planning activity for nonresidential construction has not yet impinged on actual construction spending year-to-date
July 15, 2019
A modular prototype on Skender's production floor.
Chicago Contractor Establishes Modular Building ‘Factory’
Developer bets modular can cut the cost of 700 affordable apartments the Windy City requires to offset real estate dedicated to high-end Lincoln Yards housing
June 4, 2019
Getty Images 172252016
Now Trump Won’t Deal on Infrastructure While Under Investigation
President continues to prioritize personal controversies above doing the hard work to overcome the politics of paying for the infrastructure everybody wants
May 23, 2019
Getty Images 916255366
Trump Adds 5G Cell Networks to China-Trade Bargaining Chips
FCC license auctions focus on different bandwidths than Chinese and European innovators of 5G network infrastructure depend on
April 22, 2019
U.S. GDP growth has slowed consistently since it spiked around tax time last year, taking construction spending with it.
What Last Week’s Real Threat of Recession Means for Construction
As the tax-cut sugar high fades, Fed downgrades 2019 GDP projection, bond yield curve inverts. How much economic slowing can construction afford?
March 26, 2019
Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The staging area also showcases a scaled down example of what the bollard style wall will look like.
Wall-Funding Scramble Keeps Trump Construction Promise in Question
‘Reprogramming’ funds from Corps of Engineers flood control, disaster relief from CA and PR, and military infrastructure likely to draw ‘firestorm’ of legal challenges
February 13, 2019
JPMorgan recession-forecasting model puts the odds of impending recession at about 43% and a Federal Reserve Bank of New York model based on Treasury yields puts them at 22%.
Could America’s 2018 Home-Buying Slump Precede an Economic Storm?
Home-buying's Q4 2018 plunge has analysts pointing out that significant housing declines have foreshadowed nine of the 11 post-World War II US recessions
January 28, 2019
2019 Spending Growth
Slowing Residential Spending Expected to Stall 2019 US Construction Growth
Dodge Data forecasts virtually no growth in the value of US construction starts in 2019 at this mature segment of the recovery
December 10, 2018
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's perspective on the administration's effect on labor and prospects for a NAFTA replacement sans Canada drew a Labor Day personal attack from Pres. Trump.
Trump Attacks Union Leader on Labor Day
President Trump took time from his annual celebration of US labor’s accomplishments to tweet a personal jab at AFL-CIO President Trumka
September 5, 2018
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
July 13, 2021