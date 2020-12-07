Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth

After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.

December 7, 2020
Moody's Investors Service
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Moody's Investors Service

The outlook for the U.S. homebuilding sector has been revised to positive from stable, Moody's Investors Service says in its 2021 outlook report. After slowing during the second quarter of 2020 as the pandemic took hold, demand picked up during third quarter and will remain robust in the new year, boosting homebuilders' revenue and profitability.

"The positive outlook for the US homebuilding sector reflects expected revenue growth of 10% to 12% in 2021, along with gross margins of 20% to 21%," said Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's analyst. "The homebuilding sector will continue to vastly outperform the broader US economy in 2021, given favorable fundamentals and increased emphasis on home ownership."

Inventories of both new and existing homes are low as a result of strong demand and construction constraints in 2020, which supports homebuilders' pricing power and bodes well for their gross margins, Gluschuk says. Housing starts and new home sales remain at or below long-term averages, indicating a lack of excess supply, especially given population growth. At the same time, low interest rates will continue to drive demand and support affordability.

In addition, large swaths of the population are now spending significantly more time at home due to remote working arrangements implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, which also drives demand for homes. Increased remote work will continue to encourage homeownership in areas further from city centers and employment locations.

During the third quarter new housing orders were up on average 50% and backlogs were up nearly 40% over a year ago, with demand continuing to remain solid in the fourth quarter, Moody's says. However, modest production constraints are expected in 2021 including a short supply of developed lots, longer land permitting processes, and interruptions of building materials and labor availability. These factors will lengthen construction times and limit revenue growth.

Recommended
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
Most-read construction stories of the week include 5 things to check carefully before buying a used dump truck, a SoFi time-lapse shows the NFL's largest stadium built in 3 minutes, how paving contractors are coping with COVID-19 and more.
December 4, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
December 4, 2020
12032020 Cnt
Construction News Tracker: Housing Starts Surprise Forecasters with 6.4% Jump in October
News headlines include Dodge’s forecast of 4% starts increase in 2021, voters approved the most transportation-improvement initiatives in 20 years, horrific crash melts steel and asphalt of I-75 bridge over the Ohio River
December 2, 2020
Milwaukee Packout Toolbox
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box
Whether you need just a small tool box or an addition to your PACKOUT system, the Compact Tool Box can offer both.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
Most-read construction stories of the week include 5 things to check carefully before buying a used dump truck, a SoFi time-lapse shows the NFL's largest stadium built in 3 minutes, how paving contractors are coping with COVID-19 and more.
December 4, 2020
Temp Check 100
Pandemic Success: How To Minimize Financial Losses, Construction Overruns and Project Delays
These strategies will prepare your construction company to manage the risk and track and communicate the impact to control costs and schedules, and help avoid disputes arising from COVID-19’s construction impacts
December 3, 2020
What Construction Employers Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines and Flu Shots
December 9, 2020December 9, 2020
Discussion of key issues that construction employers should consider when deciding whether and how to implement a mandatory vaccination program, including shots for this flu season and for the COVID-19 vaccine once approved.
Peru 1
Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois
The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
December 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 9 17 18 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds
These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite.
December 3, 2020
Oct Us Constr Spend History
US Nonresidential Construction Spending Flat in October
Total value of construction put in place for the month rises on continued residential strength, but the near-term outlook is clouded by persistent pandemic questions
December 2, 2020
Plan Freedigitalphotos
Stay on Track to Profitability with Business Scorecards
As the head coach of your business you must have an updated scorecard to know and track your numbers, statistics, results, progress, and the score at all times to stay headed in the right direction.
December 2, 2020
Eshot Ipaf Webinar Ipaf 2020 Review And What Does 2021 Hold E Shot
IPAF Webinar Outlines Initiatives for 2021
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) will host a live webinar to summarize what has happened in the industry in 2020, anticipate the future in the industry, and announce game-changing initiatives IPAF plans to launch.
December 2, 2020
Ipaf Rental Market Reports 2020
IPAF's Report Anticipates 2021 MEWP Rental and Economic Trends
The Global Powered Access Rental Market Report 2020, conducted by IPAF, analyzed the positive state of MEWP rental and economic trends — indicating recovery for countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and China in 2021.
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Software Cuts Construction Project Change Order Costs
Set yourself up for success throughout what looks likely to be a very competitive 2021.
December 2, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Healthy Habits That Keep Everyone Working
Construction sites are getting safer, but contractors need to keep personal health and safety at the forefront as well on the jobsites and in their companies.
December 2, 2020
Sena2 5f32c3d787861
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions
Communication has become even more essential as 2020 required us all to social distance even at work.
December 2, 2020
Helping Members Corona Crisis Copy (1)
IPAF Provides Membership Fee Discount Due to COVID-19
IPAF has offered a 25 percent discount on the 2020 membership fee to provide financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.
December 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 388583243
2021 State of Road Building: Our Nation is Ready to Make Infrastructure a Priority
Despite the uncertainty we saw in 2020, experts believe that there is reason to be hopeful in 2021 as Americans are making it well known that our crumbling roads and bridges are a prime concern they want the new Congress to address
December 1, 2020
Coffeeboxx Green Box Cord K Cup Transp Reversed
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - COFFEEBOXX
For some, coffee on the jobsite is a must, and the COFFEEBOXX makes that easier.
December 1, 2020
Calexico Replacement Wall
Factors Affecting Frenzied Border-Wall Construction under a Biden Administration
Trump administration’s race to throw up barriers on the southern US border could slow in January, but construction is neither easy nor free to stop
November 30, 2020
Building nearly 1000 units to date, Factory_OS creates multifamily housing using off-site factory construction that delivers high-quality housing faster and at lower costs. The Mayfair is one example, built in El Cerrito, Calif., with 156 units at a rapid transit system station.
Factory_OS Raises $55 Million to Advance Modular Construction to Help Solve Housing Crises
Factory_OS announced that it has raised $55 Million in Series B funding to further advance industrialized construction, market expansion, and technology and policy innovation to make building multifamily housing safer, more sustainable and less expensive.
November 30, 2020
The average salary for a concrete finisher in the United States is $30,000 to $70,000.
How Much Should a Concrete Finisher Make?
Concrete finishers earn an average of $30,000 - $70,000 per year. How much should you be making?
January 2, 2020
Newbusinessvolume 1020
Equipment Finance Sector Shows Activity Up 6% in October But Down 9% YOY
Cumulative new business volume year-to-date is down almost 6% compared to 2019 as pandemic continues to impact activity.
November 30, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How MIPS Technology Can Reduce Brain Injuries Hard Hats Don’t Cover
Multi-directional Impact Protection System can help mitigate risks and make workers safer on jobsites.
November 30, 2020