McLaren Appointed as Minnich West Coast Sales Manager

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has named Shawn McLaren as the company’s new West Coast sales manager.

Joining the company three years ago, McLaren has had experience in shipping management, inside sales and the fabrication of hydraulic vibrators. In his new role, he will be responsible for sales and service across 12 states, including: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, northern regions of California, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“Shawn’s team-focused attitude, work ethic and knowledge in the industry makes him an exceptional resource for our dealer partners and contractor end-users in the Western region of the country,” says Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing. “His passion for taking care of customers will further strengthen our service across the U.S.”

McLaren joined the team in 2017 looking for a change of pace from his previous roles in the industry, and was attracted to the family atmosphere of Minnich Manufacturing. McLaren also notes that Minnich’s emphasis on people and relationships — team members, dealers, partners and customers, alike — has been inspiring to him as he’s held several different positions at the company.

“I’m excited for my new role. When I started, my goal was to learn all I could to be able to contribute to the Minnich sales team someday,” said McLaren. “Now, I get the pleasure of helping grow our business on the West Coast.”