Minnich Manufacturing Awarded GOMACO’s 2020 Supplier of the Year

Minnich has been recognized as GOMACO's 2020 Supplier of the Year.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has been recognized as GOMACO Corporation’s 2020 Supplier of the Year.

The award was presented to Minnich for its dedicated effort and continued partnership toward GOMACO’s business success for 2020 and the years ahead. Minnich Manufacturing is the first-ever recipient of the award.

Watch a concrete dowel pin drill in action:

Minnich and GOMACO have worked together in the concrete paving industry for many decades. Minnich products are used on several of GOMACO’s equipment, including the HV-2PE hydraulic internal paving vibrator, the Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system, and most recently, the Stinger electric flex shaft vibrator.

GOMACO, a concrete construction equipment manufacturer with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa, offers products through a global distributor network for local sales, parts and service expertise. GOMACO has a full line of concrete paving equipment to meet today’s concrete challenges.

“At Minnich, we pride ourselves on service and developing innovative products that solve contractors’ problems,” says Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing. “Receiving this award from GOMACO is an honor and the reason our team continues to believe in making service a priority.”



