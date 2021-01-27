Minnich Manufacturing Expands Distribution with Vanguard Marketing Group

Minnich Manufacturing, the leading manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has expanded distribution in the Western U.S. by adding Vanguard Marketing Group as a manufacturer’s representative.

Founded in 1976 and located in Hayward, California, Vanguard Marketing Group offers sales and service of the full Minnich product line to customers in Northern California, Northern Nevada and Hawaii.

“We are excited to work with Vanguard to expand distribution in the Western U.S.,” said Todd Jurjevic, president and chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing. “Vanguard is a well-established company that is respected in the industry. We believe they share our same values, especially when it comes to taking care of the customer.”

Vanguard Marketing Group is dedicated to serving construction and industrial distribution. Committed to their distribution network, as well as the many quality manufacturers they represent, Vanguard Marketing Group’s goal is to provide consistent sales growth and strong market penetration.

“Vanguard is very excited about the idea of getting back into the vibrator business — especially with a solid product line and a company that seems to understand what it takes to gain share and one that wishes to grow,” said Ronald Fleener, owner and president of Vanguard. “I think Vanguard and its sales team can bring that growth in our geographical patch.”