Darragh Company Joins the Minnich Manufacturing Dealer Network

Minnich Manufacturing, the leading manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has added Darragh Company to its dealer network in the mid-South region.

Darragh Company has 11 locations, and the full line of Minnich products are available to all markets.

“We are very excited to be working with Darragh,” said Todd Jurjevic, president and chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing. “Working with people who care about their customers and make customer service a priority is exactly the kind of people we like to team up with.”

Since its founding in 1906, Darragh Company has expanded to meet the needs of contractors by providing construction materials, supplies, tools and accessories.

“The entire Darragh team is proud to partner with ACDI member, Minnich Manufacturing, to bring the proven quality of their concrete vibrators to customers in our market,” said Jason May, marketing manager for Darragh Company.