AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries

For the AEC Excellence Awards 2020, an even greater focus will be placed on innovation and creative uses of technology.

April 28, 2020
Autodesk
Aec Excellence Awards
Autodesk

The Autodesk AEC Excellence Awards competition is an opportunity for the global architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) community to celebrate the people, projects and innovations behind the world’s building and infrastructure. 

Co-sponsored by Informed Infrastructure and Society for Marketing Professional Services the competition is now in its ninth year and bigger than ever. 

Enter now for this year’s AEC Excellence Awards.

Last year, we saw an amazing collection of winners from around the world. There was the Chase Center erected in San Francisco, an urban renewal project underway in Hong Kong, metro lines under construction in Turkey, and a residential development built in the UK. There was also the European Spallation Source, which is both one of the largest building projects in Europe and the world’s most advanced neutron source and leading sustainable research center.

For the AEC Excellence Awards 2020, an even greater focus will be placed on innovation and creative uses of technology. The “Innovator of the Year” award is returning to honor individuals with a passion for transforming the design and construction industry in a positive way.  

This year it is easier than ever to submit your projects. Now you can quickly share your accomplishments with a new streamlined process. Best of all? It’s free!  

We can’t wait to see your projects and how your teams are reimagining the processes of design and construction.   

The call for entries is now open, and the deadline to submit is June 10, 2020. 

  • Awards will be presented to small, medium, and large-sized projects for use of technology in infrastructure design, building design and construction.
  • The Innovator of the Year award will honor a pioneering individual who is using emerging technology and processes that are new to the AEC industry for improved efficiency and productivity that results in smarter cities, and smarter, more responsive buildings and infrastructure.
  • An esteemed group of international industry experts will judge and score the project entries to decide the winners.
  • Finalists to be announced in August 2020, and winners will be celebrated during Autodesk University.

Check out the official AEC Excellence Awards website for full details including rules, criteria and how to enter.  

AEC Excellence Awards winners hail from around the globe, and represent the very best in infrastructure, building and construction.

Recommended
Dsc 9097
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
April 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to jobsite applications.
April 22, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Sponsored
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Latest
Ihs
COVID-19 Sends Construction Costs Negative for First Time Since November 2016
Expectations for future construction costs reached all-time low as respondents see negative cost pressures continuing through fall
April 29, 2020
Base Image
[PODCAST] The Contractors Best Friend: New Ways to Find Employees Part 1
Finding talent can be difficult, but the team discusses new ways to find employees including Veterans and the younger generation.
April 29, 2020
Getty Images 1168266058
Five Budget Management Tactics for Small Construction Firms
Here are some approaches to help you get creative when managing small budgets in an environment with limited cash flow
April 28, 2020
Caution Flags Electric Lines
Near Miss Data Suggests Late Locates of Buried Utilities are Underreported
Report shows that the quality of near miss data submitted by excavators is higher than that of their damage reports
April 28, 2020
White And Blue Health Pill And Tablet Letter Cutout On 806427
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
Getty Images 1216223743
SkillSignal Compiles Multiple Sources’ Guidance on Construction COVID-19 Protection
Free document offers detailed best practices from the construction industry’s top safety professionals for coronavirus safety in various types of construction work
April 27, 2020
Trust Freedigitalphotos
6 Keys to Creating a Strong Construction Brand Identity
A strong brand identity highlights the best attributes of your business and can help drive sales for your construction business.
April 28, 2020
Dsc 9097
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
April 28, 2020
Construction Sites in Pa. Can Resume Work Only with Coronavirus Safety Guidelines
‘We recognize construction is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and may operate safely with stringent guidance in place’ Gov. Tom Wolf
April 27, 2020
Agc Coronavirus Cancellations1
[SURVEY] Paycheck Loans Save Construction Jobs as COVID-19 Project Cancellations Rise
Nearly half of AGC firms have received federal paycheck protection loans, but growing number of project cancellations, delays and delivery problems imperil the construction industry
April 24, 2020
COVID-19 Safe & Prepared Guide For Construction Worksites
A construction preparedness and response guide with practical recommendations for operating worksites during the COVID-19 crisis
April 27, 2020
Many Contractors Concerned About Longer-Term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
Dodge Data & Analytics study shows that two-thirds of the industry is already experiencing project delays, 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months, and very few believe that insurance will likely provide a sufficient backstop.
April 27, 2020
Dsc 9101
97% of Utility Contractors Deemed Essential to Keep America Working
Large majority of NUCA survey respondents indicate work backlog is remaining constant or rolling with work stoppages
April 27, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Cloud Software Slashes Contractor’s Risk as it Quells Office Intrigue
How smart devices and collaborative project-management software can document the oral contracts made on project sites to head off contract disputes.
April 27, 2020
Us Dol
OSHA Considers Employer’s Good Faith Efforts in Enforcement During Pandemic
New interim guidance to advise compliance safety and health officers to evaluate an employer’s good faith efforts to comply with safety and health standards during the coronavirus pandemic
April 24, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
Cci Chart Feb 20 Copy
Construction Contractor Confidence Plummets in Response to COVID-19, Says ABC
Fewer than 30% of construction contractors responding to the survey expected their sales to increase over the next six months
April 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] AED Foundation and Caterpillar Investing in Reducing Technician Shortage
Caterpillar and the AED Foundation have announced a $300,000 scholarship to bring more students from high school into technical education.
April 24, 2020
John Face Shield
Hard Hat Face Shields Designed for Virus Protection on Construction Jobsites
Patent-pending lightweight design easily slides onto existing hard hats to help teams practice virus protection.
April 24, 2020
Agc Ppp Survey
Contractors Take Lion’s Share of the First Round of Paycheck Protection Loans
UPDATED April 24, 2020 -- We know more about obstacles to the smallest businesses getting these forgivable funds just in time for a second round of PPP funding coming to replenish the pot
April 23, 2020
Table 1. Volvo Construction Equipment, net sales by market area, in Millions of Swedish Krona
Volvo Sales Slide 17% in First Quarter as COVID-19 Pandemic Took Hold
Company sees demand stall in the first quarter as measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic went into effect
April 23, 2020
ELFA March Survey of Economic Activity Shows March New Business Volume Up 9%
March new business volume was up 9% year-over-year, 31% month-to-month and 17% year-to-date - but the data can be "misleading"
April 23, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 23 At 1 32 28 Pm
[VIDEO] What's Trending on ForConstructionPros Today?
ForConstructionPros.com Editor Larry Stewart and Equipment Today Editor Becky Schultz talk about the news and subjects trending on ForConstructionPros.com and in the construction industry right now.
April 23, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Global Construction Output Expected to Shrink by 1.4% in Wake of Pandemic Shutdowns
According to GlobalData, "few major markets will manage to record an increase in construction output in 2020.”
April 23, 2020