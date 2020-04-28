AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries

The Autodesk AEC Excellence Awards competition is an opportunity for the global architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) community to celebrate the people, projects and innovations behind the world’s building and infrastructure.

Co-sponsored by Informed Infrastructure and Society for Marketing Professional Services the competition is now in its ninth year and bigger than ever.

Enter now for this year’s AEC Excellence Awards.



Last year, we saw an amazing collection of winners from around the world. There was the Chase Center erected in San Francisco, an urban renewal project underway in Hong Kong, metro lines under construction in Turkey, and a residential development built in the UK. There was also the European Spallation Source, which is both one of the largest building projects in Europe and the world’s most advanced neutron source and leading sustainable research center.



For the AEC Excellence Awards 2020, an even greater focus will be placed on innovation and creative uses of technology. The “Innovator of the Year” award is returning to honor individuals with a passion for transforming the design and construction industry in a positive way.

This year it is easier than ever to submit your projects. Now you can quickly share your accomplishments with a new streamlined process. Best of all? It’s free!

We can’t wait to see your projects and how your teams are reimagining the processes of design and construction.

The call for entries is now open, and the deadline to submit is June 10, 2020.



Awards will be presented to small, medium, and large-sized projects for use of technology in infrastructure design, building design and construction.

The Innovator of the Year award will honor a pioneering individual who is using emerging technology and processes that are new to the AEC industry for improved efficiency and productivity that results in smarter cities, and smarter, more responsive buildings and infrastructure.

An esteemed group of international industry experts will judge and score the project entries to decide the winners.

Finalists to be announced in August 2020, and winners will be celebrated during Autodesk University .

Check out the official AEC Excellence Awards website for full details including rules, criteria and how to enter.

AEC Excellence Awards winners hail from around the globe, and represent the very best in infrastructure, building and construction.