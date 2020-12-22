Cortex Composites Receives New U.S. Patent for GCCM Cortex

Cortex Composites, Inc., a venture-capital backed startup company that holds a wide range of patents in the Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (“GCCM”) space. The Company is continuing to expand its intellectual property portfolio by receiving its broadest patent yet on December 22nd, 2020.

The Company has been developing a broad intellectual property portfolio on many different types of GCCM materials, ranging from GCCMs using nonwovens, staples, pins, geogrids, thermoformable resin, needle-punching, male-female connection pins, blocks with water conduits, connection wires, sewing, adhesive injected elements, etc.

Cortex Composites Inc.The Company has sought protection over all of these GCCM concepts in a single patent, Cementitious Composite Mat, United States patent 10870964. The patent was recently issued by the United States Patent Office on December 22nd, 2020. In the patent, the Company has broadly protected all the GCCM concepts previously described by protecting GCCMs by their primary components of a: water impermeable layer, water permeable layer, a cementitious mixture between the water impermeable layer and water impermeable layer, and a structure material to connect the water permeable layer and water impermeable layer. The strongest claim of the granted patent targets these four components broadly.

Independent claim from Cortex Composites United States patent 10870964:

A cementitious composite for in-situ hydration, the cementitious composite comprising: a water impermeable layer (1);

a water permeable layer (2);

a cementitious mixture (3) disposed between the water impermeable layer and the water permeable layer, the cementitious mixture including cementitious material;

and a structure layer (4) extending between the water impermeable layer and the water permeable layer; wherein the cementitious mixture comprises a majority of a volume between the water impermeable layer and the water permeable layer.

The Company believes that the new granted patent will give Cortex Composites considerable protections over a wide range of GCCM materials. The patent term of patent 10870964 will be 20 years from November 4, 2016. The Company is pursuing an international patent filing based on the claims from United States patent 10870964.