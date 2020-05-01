Verizon Connect Offering Free Months of Service on Fleet Management Platform

New and existing customers can get free months of service on Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus.

May 1, 2020
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect
As businesses continue to serve their customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to easily track and monitor vehicles, assets, employees and the work being done for end-customers is more critical than ever. To help businesses operate safely, save money and increase revenue, Verizon Connect is offering new and existing customers free months of service on its fleet management platform, intelligent video solution, and field management solution for small and medium businesses (Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus).

Reveal Field Plus provides advanced features in addition to those included with Reveal Field (formerly Field Service Dispatch). The new features can help improve the customer experience and keep businesses evolving in the digital age.

Reveal Field Plus’ advanced features:

  • Technician Delayed Alerts: Receive an alert when a technician is going to be late for the job. Then, quickly notify the customer by email or text.
  • ETA Notifications: Automatically send customers an ETA based on the technician’s location and any traffic restrictions.
  • Branding and Customization: Ability to add a company logo and company information to customer communications, including email or text message 
  • Online Review Forms: Easily request and collect reviews and ratings from customers through email or text 
  • Job Review Alerts: Get notified when a customer review is completed and respond quickly to issues that may arise
  • Performance Tracking: Get a quick glance at how the company is performing. See ratings and responses for each job and technician

“Knowing where your vehicles, employees and assets are and helping them operate efficiently, productively and safely gives businesses peace of mind, particularly during this devastating pandemic,” said Andrés Irlando, SVP and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect for Verizon. “Our best-in-class platforms and solutions, whether used separately or in tandem, are mission critical for businesses still running operations and tackling the pandemic head on.” 





