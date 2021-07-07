Case Officially Launches Leica-powered SiteControl Machine Control Solutions for Excavators

After teasing the announcement during a webinar it hosted last month, Case Construction Equipment is officially launching OEM-fit 2D and 3D machine control solutions for its D series excavator lineup. Designed by Leica Geosystems, the new option will ensure the optimal solution for the machine has been installed and tested by Case-certified precision field specialists.

Providing an OEM-fit solutions assures the initial purchaser as well as increases the residual/resale value of each machine by confirming to buyers that the system is designed and proven to work with that excavator.

“It takes the guesswork out of what solution works best with each machine, and ensures that it is installed and tested by certified professionals before it’s delivered to the contractor,” says Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product manager, CASE Construction Equipment. “The excavator and the machine control system are optimally matched and calibrated — helping the owners and operators of each machine get up and running immediately upon delivery of the machine.”

Leica Geosystems’ machine control solutions offer several features designed to increase the productivity, accuracy and safety of the excavators while providing operators with an intuitive hardware and software platform.

“We recognize the value of industry collaboration to provide contractors with accessible and easy to use technology,” says Magnus Thibblin, Leica Geosystems Machine Control president. “We are pleased to work with Case Construction Equipment to provide customers OEM-fit machine control solutions on Case D Series excavators.”

SiteControl solutions will be available through Case SiteControl Certified dealers. Customers will be able to group purchase of the technology with the machine, combining the financing or lease approval, rate and payment into a single package for a simpler acquisition process.

“Machine control has the ability to transform the productivity, efficiency and long-term profitability of excavators,” says Waldschmidt. “We’re now making the addition of machine control with excavators completely turnkey, allowing contractors to experience those benefits in an extremely seamless experience with their Case SiteControl Certified dealer.”

Information provided by Case Construction Equipment and edited by Becky Schultz.