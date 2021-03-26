Construction Planning Software Startup nPlan Secures Funding From Google Ventures

nPlan has secured an $18.5 million investment round, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).

March 26, 2021
Gigi Wood
nPlan
nPlan software
nPlan uses machine learning to forecast various aspects of a construction project, including duration, risks and more.
nPlan

GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, has invested in construction tech startup nPlan. A total of $18.5 million was secured during a recent funding round, led by GV, Local Globe, Pentech and Entrepreneur First. 

Headquartered in London, nPlan uses machine learning to forecast various aspects of a construction project, including duration, risks and more. This investment is another important benchmark in the development of construction technology, which more and more major corporate players are watching, and investing, in. The funding also shows a quickening pace of advanced technology adoption in construction. 

“Through due diligence, we spoke to a range of customers and prospects, ranging from infrastructure owners like Network Rail or the largest tech companies to contractors such as SNC Lavalin. In all cases, we were blown away that those responsible saw the benefit of applying modern machine learning techniques to such a difficult analogue problem,” says Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV. “Enabling more efficient build in infrastructure is a multi-billion dollar opportunity, increasing by the day as governments drive investment post-pandemic. We couldn't be more excited to see nPlan empower its customers to visualise and manage the project planning process, assess budgets, timeliness, and risk in an entirely novel way.”

According to a press release:

nPlan’s proprietary AI algorithms have analysed nearly $1 trillion worth of global construction projects and deploys this learning to spot delays and recommend improvements with an accuracy and scale previously not possible. In doing so, nPlan’s data-led insights effectively reduce the volatility of and increase investor confidence in construction projects.

There continues to be a significant global appetite for major infrastructure projects, both in the immediate boost they provide to jobs and construction companies’ revenues, and the ongoing economic impact they can have on regions and even whole countries. According to recent data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, "In the last quarter of 2020, before the latest lockdowns, construction industry workloads increased for the first time since 2019."

Further, 2020 saw a seven month period of increased activity and expansion within the UK construction sector. And, in the United States, President Joe Biden's administration recently announced a major spending bill that aims to boost the economic output and revive the battered infrastructure across the country. The global construction boom is inevitable and will play a significant role in reviving a battered global economy.

Yet project delays and overspends are common in construction. One study estimates that for every billion dollars spent on projects, $127 million is wasted. This leads to two things: project volatility, where spiraling costs can trigger job losses and even companies collapsing; and a lack of confidence in the ability of the industry to deliver initiatives, in turn impacting investor appetite and support.

nPlan seeks to eliminate both issues by using machine learning to analyze the plans and actual outcomes of past projects to give customers accurate forecasts on project timelines and potential delays and opportunities. 

In the UK, Network Rail is one of the leading investors of large-scale infrastructure projects. It recently worked with nPlan on some of its largest rail projects, including the Great Western Main Line and the Salisbury to Exeter Signalling projects, representing more than £3 billion of capital expenditure. By flagging unknown risks, nPlan’s platform identified cost savings of up to £30 million on the Great Western project alone.

In addition, the nPlan platform is constantly learning. As well as drawing on external market historical data, it uses intelligence from current projects on the platform, including HS2 and Shell, to educate and update its algorithms. 

With nPlan already operating in eight countries for nearly 30 customers, covering commercial, infrastructure, transportation and energy construction projects, the investment will be used to scale its algorithm-led assurance platform and launch a new category of insurance, to cover against the damaging losses of project overruns.

CEO Dev Amratia and CTO Alan Mosca co-founded nPlan in 2017. Amratia, a former project manager with Shell, most recently led the national review on AI for the UK Government, and currently sits on the Expert Panel for the Department for Transport’s Acceleration Unit. Mosca previously worked at Wadhwani Asset Management, Jane Street Capital, and several software companies, and is completing a PhD on deep learning theory and optimization methods at the University of London.

To date, nPlan has raised $22.3 million since its launch in 2017.

Related
Nexii building panels
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
January 29, 2021
Matrak software
Matrak Construction Tech Startup Receives $5.85 Million Investment Nod
January 26, 2021
Blue Planet concrete
Chevron Invests in Startup That Creates Concrete Aggregate from CO2
January 23, 2021
Drone Startup Skycatch Raises $30M in Funding
May 27, 2015
Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Study: COVID-19 Cost Illinois Over $1 Billion in Transportation Infrastructure Revenues
One year in, gas tax revenues and transit ridership continue to lag pre-pandemic levels
March 26, 2021
Cu 03252021
This Week's 10 Hottest Construction Stories: World of Concrete is On in June 2021
Here's why the most-read construction stories include a roundup of concrete crack repair options, next steps for Biden's infrastructure plan, Work Truck Show highlights, 5 tips to apply epoxy coating in the cold, how to choose pavement projects to bid
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States
State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small
March 25, 2021
Latest
Screenshot 2021 03 19 112848
Photo-based Inspections Capture Data and Cut Disputes on Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how HeadLight’s photo-based inspection technology can efficiently capture project data, encourage greater collaboration between stakeholders, quickly resolve problem areas and minimize disputes on public infrastructure projects.
March 19, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 18 170649
National Institute of Building Sciences Joins Global BIM Network
International community responds to infrastructure challenges by leveraging digital transformation delivered through building information management.
March 18, 2021
Maxresdefault 6053c5626b4ab
Trimble Collaborates with Piaggio Fast Forward to Enable Robots and Machines to Follow Humans
Robots and machines may soon be able to follow humans and other machines in industrial applications, thanks to a collaboration between the two companies.
March 18, 2021
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling.
What If Your Filtration Systems Could Talk?
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling, including optimal filter replacement timing.
March 17, 2021
HCSS myField app
HCSS Introduces myField Mobile Time Tracking and Engagement App
myField tracks employee engagement and time, allowing workers to stay on top of their work and managers to monitor performance.
March 17, 2021
Creating groups for phased work
Increase Productivity by Streamlining Estimates
Finding the time to prepare pavement maintenance estimates can be a daunting task, especially if you offer free estimates. It is time to dig deep and determine best practices, evaluate current processes and strive for operational excellence.
March 16, 2021
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
1 (5)
Brigade Electronics Shares How to Enhance Rental Heavy Equipment Safety
Brigade has provided a guide for heavy equipment rental providers, recommending essential safety devices for the most common types of heavy machinery.
March 15, 2021
Solutions such as BlueCats’ UWB-based wearables have enabled businesses to work productively through COVID-19, as employers work to create a safe workplace.
On-Site Contact Tracing Still Necessary to Retain Construction Labor in Ongoing Pandemic
Even as infection numbers wane, virus mutations and changing transmission protocols mean COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. Contact tracing will play a critical role in keeping construction projects safe, staffed and working
March 11, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
Tenna Expands Safety Offerings with Launch of TennaCAM Safety Camera
Dashcam captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation.
December 1, 2020
Trimble And Vaya Vision
New Trimble and VayaVision Alliance Working to Make Construction Robots Smarter, Safer and More Productive
Companies are advancing LiDAR, camera and GNSS data to continuously update reliable site maps so autonomous machines will operate dependably in changing work environments
March 12, 2021
VisualLive software
Construction Software Startup VisualLive Acquired
The augmented reality software company used on construction sites, was purchased by Unity, a 3D content company.
March 12, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
How to Boost Your Team’s Construction Productivity in 2021
Mobile workforce platforms help construction companies lower labor costs while improving performance
March 11, 2021
Trackunit Same Service, Zero Learning Curve
Trackunit Kin Asset Tracker
Enables all on-site machines and equipment to be tagged and connected, tracked and managed using a single, easy to use application.
March 11, 2021
Teletrac Navman Tn360 Ai Platform2
Teletrac Navman Launches AI-Based Real-Time, Predictive Telematics Platform
Solution is powered by artificial intelligence and delivers telematics functionalities in real time, providing simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights.
March 11, 2021
Sokkia I X 1200 And I X 600 Total Stations
Sokkia iX-1200 and iX-600 Total Stations
Total stations feature UltraTrac technology that combines optical sensing and ultrasonic motors to help users stay locked onto the prism.
March 11, 2021
Leica Rtc360 On Boston Dynamics Spot Mobile Robot Covering Scans In Difficult Or Hazardous Terrains
Leica Geosystems Offers Mobile, Agile 3D Reality Capture Solution for Boston Dynamics Spot
March 11, 2021
Earth Cam Premieres 50 New Software Features For Construction
EarthCam Provides Software-as-a-Service Upgrades for its Webcam Technology and Services
Upgrades for the company's webcam technology and services include 360° VR Site Tour, AI analytics and advanced API integration.
March 11, 2021
Trimble Siteworks Se Starter Edition Software + Trimble Tsc7 Controllersm
Trimble Siteworks SE Starter Edition Site Positioning Software for Construction Surveying
Entry-level, simplified version of Siteworks Software for users who do not require a full feature set and are interested in a lower-cost version to connect to GNSS only.
March 11, 2021
Download
HeadLight Photo-Based Inspection Technology
HeadLight allows you to quickly and easily convey information and issues from a job site in real-time, saving time, money and communication issues.
March 10, 2021
Marketplace & Etickets (1)
Soil Connect and The Walsh Group Simulcast Covers Expanding Construction Technology Ecosystem
Soil Connect founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss the expanding construction tech ecosystem with Aaron Toppston of The Walsh Group.
March 10, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
The Electrification of the Construction Jobsite
The development of electric-powered alternatives to diesel.
March 10, 2021
Bouygues Construction project
Bouygues Construction Matériel Connects 20,000 Equipment Pieces in Real Time
An asset tracking solution by Bouygues Construction is connecting 20,000 pieces of equipment for remote real-time management and optimization.
March 9, 2021