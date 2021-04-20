'Uber' of Construction Turning Heads

Curri, a drop-in construction delivery fleet, recently received investor funding.

April 20, 2021
Gigi Wood
Curri
Curri delivery
A Curri delivery.
Curri

Curri, known to some as the "Uber of construction," has raised $6 million in Series A investor funding.  

The company is an on-demand delivery service, often to deliver supplies to job sites, and features hotshots, holds, live tracking, net billing, pipe-racks and flatbeds. Customers schedule deliveries through the app, then Curri drivers pick up the supplies and make sure the order is correct. Live tracking and real-time updates of the deliver are provided through the app. When the driver arrives, they get the order signed and provide photos, to provide proof of who received the order. 

The service is available nationwide Mondays through Saturdays and can deliver any item from 20-ft. pipe bundles to water heaters, fittings and lumber. Drivers are insured, background checked and trained. Deliveries are insured up to $25,000. Current customers include Graybar, Rexel, Platt and Ferguson. 

How Curri works:


While a growing number of delivery services are emerging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most are geared toward delivering food and retail goods. Curri says the recent funding boost will be used to expand its network and market reach. 

According to the Capgemini Research Institute, last-mile delivery logistics tends to be the most expensive and time-consuming part of the shipping process and can account for 53% of total shipping costs and 41% of total supply chain costs.

April 20, 2021
Dominate the Long Haul
Sponsored
Dominate the Long Haul
How did John Deere improve on its E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs)? They simplified. They took powerful, productive, and popular ADTs and made them even more comfortable and easy to use with the introduction of the new E-II Series.
April 8, 2021
