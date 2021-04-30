Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans

Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed

April 30, 2021
Larry Stewart
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan

Cu 7 Tips10. 7 Tips of Successful Paving Jobs

Whether it’s a residential or commercial paving project, these best practices can help paving contractors ensure they are setting the job up for success


Cu Bipartisan Infrastructure Adobe Stock Rendertorial@rendertoria - stock.adobe.com9. Bipartisan Solutions to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure

The Problem Solvers Caucus released a new report of bipartisan policy recommendations to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America

 

Cu Crane Operator Adobe Stock Hoda Bogdan – Stock adobe@Hoda Bogdan – stock.adobe.com8. What Should a Crane Operator Watch Out for at a Jobsite?

A list of seven factors a crane operator should look for prior to and while operating a crane at the jobsite, providing safety to the operators, site workers, equipment and project area

 

Cu Heavy Equipment Operator Program7. Heavy Equipment Operator Program Helping to Advance Careers in Construction

Programs all over the country are working to fill the pipeline of workers starting with high school. Here's why Ocean County Vocational Technical School amped up their program for these in-demand careers

 

Cu Michael Keaton Approved Nexii Building Solutions IncNexii Building Solutions Inc.6. Michael Keaton's Next Project is in Building, Brings 100s of Green Jobs to Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton, best known for his role as Batman and The Vulture in Marvel's Spider-Man movies, partnered with sustainable concrete alternative company Nexii

 

Cu Tax Change Chomplearn 2001 Stock adobe@chomplearn_2001 - stock.adobe.com5. Repeal of Stepped-Up Basis Tax Provision Would Be Costly to Family-owned Businesses and Economy

A study indicates a potential repeal of the popular inheritance tax provision could place undo tax burdens on inherited businesses, result in 80,000 fewer jobs and reduce U.S. GDP by $100 billion over 10 years

 

Cu Workzone Fatalities4. Work Zone Fatalities Reach 15-Year High

In 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, 842 people died in highway work-zone crashes compared to 757 the year before. The 11.2-percent increase is the largest percentage increase of highway work zone fatalities since 2006

 

Cu Curri DeliveryCurri3. 'Uber' of Construction Turning Heads

Curri, a drop-in construction delivery fleet, recently received investor funding


 

Cu Bauma Reschedule2. World’s Largest Construction Trade Show Postponed to October 2022

The global event was originally scheduled to be held from April 4 to 10, 2022, but ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the show organizer to delay the event to October 24 to 30

 

1. Differences Between Republican Infrastructure Plan & Biden's American Jobs Plan

This infographic shows a spending comparison between the $568 billion Republican proposal and Biden's more expansive one, which includes funds for schools and eldercareCu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan

 

 

 

 

 

Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
bakken exhibit hall Williston
Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
Atlas Copco Power Technique will be attending the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, May 11-13th at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
April 28, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 23 112858
2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction: Official Kick-off with OSHA, NIOSH & CPWR
May 3, 2021April 23, 2021
To kick-off the campaign, leaders from OSHA, NIOSH and CPWR will share the latest data related to OSHA enforcement, incident rates and underlying causes of falls, plus real-life stories and new fall prevention resources.
Motion Industries 2020 SOTY award
Motion Industries Names Supplier of the Year
Motion Industries named NSK 2020 Supplier of the Year for showing exceptional commitment through quality products and services.
April 27, 2021
RB Scott Atlas Copco
RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.
April 27, 2021
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Comfort Ready Home Utilities
Comfort Ready Home: A Free Tool & Education Program for Contractors on Weatherization
April 23, 2021
Logo
Fall Harness Fit: The Basics
April 28, 2021April 28, 2021
During this 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A, you’ll hear from the experts at NRCA about how to know whether a harness fits correctly, including demonstrations and descriptions of how it should look and feel when on, and why fit is so important.
Aerial view of Doosan Bobcat Litchfield, MN, manufacturing facility expansion
Doosan Bobcat Completes $26 Million Minnesota Manufacturing Facility Expansion
The expansion to the Litchfield, Minnesota, facility will increase the company's compact equipment production capacity and boost hiring by year end.
April 23, 2021
Having local connections has enabled many construction jobs to continue with limited interruptions during the pandemic.
Overcoming Construction Logistics and Access Challenges Amid a Pandemic
Access restrictions on jobsites during the COVID-19 pandemic have required construction managers to find innovative solutions to move projects forward without incurring additional risks or delays.
April 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 59228443
What Should a Crane Operator Watch Out for at a Jobsite?
A list of seven factors a crane operator should look for prior to and while operating a crane at the jobsite, providing safety to the operators, site workers, equipment and project area.
April 22, 2021
Volvo Q1 Performance
Volvo CE Sees Strong Q1 Performance on Improved Infrastructure and Construction Activity
The company attributes a 23% jump in sales and 73% hike in orders to a strong global recovery driven by improved infrastructure and construction activity.
April 22, 2021
Cnt Thumb
Construction News Tracker: Is the FAST Act Dead?
The FAST Act is dead, according to Republican members of Congress as efforts to renew funding for the bill are underway.
April 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Repeal of Stepped-Up Basis Tax Provision Would Be Costly to Family-owned Businesses and Economy
A study indicates a potential repeal of the popular inheritance tax provision could place undo tax burdens on inherited businesses, result in 80,000 fewer jobs and reduce U.S. GDP by $100 billion over 10 years.
April 21, 2021
TargetDocs program
Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication
TargetDocs, a Maryland-based technology startup, received entrepreneurial startup funds for its subcontractor app.
April 21, 2021
Reviews Pvmtarticle
Why You Need to Read Your Online Reviews
Bad reviews can be a problem for any small business. Here are some tips on how to handle unfair online reviews.
April 21, 2021
Miron Lake Mills School (32)
Blue Collar Jobs See Seasonal Dip But Continue Slow, Steady Six-month Climb
Despite a decline of 44,000 construction, mining and logging and manufacturing jobs in February 2021, the sectors have shown ongoing gains over a six-month period.
April 20, 2021
Curri delivery
'Uber' of Construction Turning Heads
Curri, a drop-in construction delivery fleet, recently received investor funding.
April 20, 2021
