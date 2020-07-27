Doosan Bobcat Partners with Green Machine to Produce Electric Compact Excavators

The strategic partnership will create dual-branded, electric machines to meet market demand for battery-powered solutions

July 27, 2020
Bobcat Co.
Bobcat E50 S6c9209 19h1 Fc Ko
bobcat

Doosan Bobcat North America, a global provider of compact equipment, and Green Machine Equipment, Inc., a manufacturer of renewable power drive systems, announced today a strategic partnership to produce electric/hydraulic Bobcat compact excavators.

Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with their proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year. These electric/hydraulic machines will provide the power and performance equivalent to diesel-powered models, along with considerably lower daily operating costs, zero emissions, reduced noise and minimal maintenance. The electric/hydraulic compact excavators will be beneficial to operators working in urban environments, such as working close to other buildings or in public spaces.

“This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to bring the latest technologies to our customers and accelerate electrification in our industry,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “Doosan Bobcat is excited to partner with Green Machine as part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Launched in 2010, New York-based Green Machine is a wholly owned subsidiary of alternative energy company Viridi Parente, Inc. Viridi Parente is revolutionizing the future of distributed energy products. The company’s high-tech, clean, safe and sustainable battery pack has already begun displacing energy systems in a vast array of markets. 

“At Green Machine, we are changing the way the world uses energy,” said Jon M. Williams, CEO. “By teaming up with a global leader like Doosan Bobcat, we can further advance our technology and the benefits of electrification through the power and performance for which Bobcat machines are known. Through this partnership, we will deliver safer, more cost-effective machines that can provide construction support in nearly any project environment, indoors, outdoors, confined spaces and other applications that traditional fossil-fuel-powered equipment cannot support.” 

[VIDEO] Green Machine Taking Power Sources to the Next Level

Doosan Bobcat is constantly exploring new ways to advance the compact equipment industry with new technologies, services and products. Through its partnership with Green Machine, the company can continue to produce innovative products and solutions to help lead the compact equipment industry forward.

“We make innovation a part of every product we produce at Bobcat,” said Honeyman. “Electrification is another step forward in our commitment to sustainability, as well as a technology that will allow our customers to work more productively, efficiently and cost-effectively. This is why we continue to seek breakthrough innovations to empower people to accomplish more today and in the future.” 

[VIDEO] Bobcat Brings Next Big Thing with First All-electric Skid-steer Loader

Recommended
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Equipment Trailer Getty Images 1166502287
How to Pick the Right Trailer for Hauling Heavy Equipment
The right heavy tractor trailer simplifies equipment moves.
February 27, 2010
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Sunward 25 Lineup Booms
Sunward Excavator Line
Sunward now offers mini- to full-size excavators to the North American market.
June 4, 2020
Kubota U55 4 Trench
Kubota U55-4 Tight Tailswing Compact Excavator
The 5-ton model is powered by a 45.2-net-hp Kubota electronically controlled Tier 4-compliant engine with common rail system
June 4, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28, 2020
Mecalac 9 Mwr
Mecalac 9MWR Wheeled Excavator
75-hp model weighs up to 19,841 lbs., provides optimal stability and is lower to the ground for easy access
May 18, 2020
Sv40 Red 3
Yanmar SV40 Ultra-tight Tailswing Excavator
Model is the first of the company’s compact equipment line to be offered in the premium red color
May 5, 2020
Dsc01359
Kato 17VXB Battery-powered Electric Excavator
This 17 class machine extends the company's battery/electric line, joining the popular 9VXB which is already on the market
April 24, 2020
3 Wacker Neuson Et42 Excavator 2020
Wacker Neuson ET42 Excavator
Wacker Neuson introduces a new 4-ton class excavator
March 19, 2020
Csnh57dl 320
[VIDEO] Wacker Neuson ET42 Mini Excavator Provides High Horsepower in Compact Package
John Doddo from Wacker Neuson talks about the new ET42 mini excavator.
March 17, 2020
Kato Thumb
[VIDEO] Kato Debuts 17VXV Battery-powered Mini Excavator
Bart Dehaven with Kato talks about the company's two battery-powered mini excavators, the 9VXV and 17VXV.
March 16, 2020
J5e9r61y 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai Breaks Into Electric Excavator Market with R18E
Tito Sosa talks about the Hyundai R18E, its first compact electric excavator, and HX85.
March 16, 2020
KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E
KOBELCO Mini Excavators
Offering full-sized performance in a portable package, the KOBELCO mini excavator lineup is comprised of six different models.
March 16, 2020
The Komatsu PC130-11 is built to be easily transported from job to job, the 97.2 HP conventional tail swing excavator is a great option for utility work or small construction jobs.
Komatsu’s PC130-11 Excavator Provides Durability, Reliability
Customers looking for an entry-level excavator with Komatsu durability and reliability can preview the new PC130-11 at the Komatsu booth (N-10825) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.
March 13, 2020
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Sponsored
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Introducing the new iOn™ Tag, a Bluetooth enabled telematics device that will help you keep track of smaller instruments.
June 29, 2020
Hyundai R18 5e6a9596a1585
Hyundai Demonstrates Electric-Powered Compact Excavators at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
Company demonstrates working prototype models of electric-powered compact excavators plus a full range of wheel loaders and excavators
March 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 7 24 21 Am
[VIDEO] New Cat 315 Excavator Designed for High Performance
Caterpillar's new family of excavators, the 313GC, 313 and 315, span the 13-15 size range in compact radius excavators.
March 10, 2020
Dx17 Z Studio 20170310 D504088 Cu 5e6b8ea39b266
Doosan Shows Prototype DX17Z-5 Electric Compact Excavator
Prototype electric compact excavator is shown for the first time in North America during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 10, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Electrification of Compact Construction Equipment Continues to Gain Momentum
The trend toward electrification of compact construction equipment will impact the future construction jobsite.
March 9, 2020
Hitachi ZX470LC-6
Hitachi readies for a great CONEXPO-CON/AGG
Hitachi's booth, which will be part of John Deere’s large North Hall exhibit, will offer opportunities to meet with product experts and preview new technology
February 11, 2020
JCB 1CXT backhoe loader
JCB to Showcase Innovative Construction Equipment at 2020 ARA Show
At the 2020 ARA Rental Show in Orlando, JCB will exhibit the 2TS-7W Teleskid compact track loader, 1CXT tracked backhoe loader, 19C-1E electric mini excavator, new RS Generators and a full complement of rental-ready JCB construction machines.
February 7, 2020
Bobcat E50 S6c9240 19h1 Fc Ko 5de94ef4544e2
[VIDEO] Bobcat R2 Series Excavators Improve Upon R1 Features
The Bobcat R2 Series excavators, the E42 and E50, carry forward many of the R1 Series features while adding new features that enhance performance and operator comfort.
February 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 05 At 3 30 04 Pm
[VIDEO] Features of Doosan's DX62R-3 Reduced Tail Swing Mini Excavator
Doosan's DX62R-3 reduced tail swing mini excavator helps manage workspace, protect the machine and protect the surrounding area with the reduced tail swing feature.
February 5, 2020
Doosan Roc Dx62r Mg4194 F
Doosan DX62R-3 Extends Mini Excavator Line with 14,000-lb Model
DX62R-3’s design moves the swing center forward to reduce tail swing length and extend digging reach
February 4, 2020
Bobcat T76 compact track loader
Bobcat to Display New R-Series Loaders and R2-Series Excavators at World of Concrete
Bobcat R-Series T76 compact track loaders and the S76 skid-steer loaders feature sharp departures in form and function, Doosan-powered excavators get new control joysticks
January 27, 2020
Because of the higher initial purchase cost, it can be more cost efficient for contractors to rent electric-powered equipment than to own.
How Close Is Electrified Equipment to Your Operation?
Compact excavators are showing the most growth for leveraging electric or battery power.
January 23, 2020