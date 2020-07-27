Doosan Bobcat Partners with Green Machine to Produce Electric Compact Excavators

Doosan Bobcat North America, a global provider of compact equipment, and Green Machine Equipment, Inc., a manufacturer of renewable power drive systems, announced today a strategic partnership to produce electric/hydraulic Bobcat compact excavators.

Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with their proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year. These electric/hydraulic machines will provide the power and performance equivalent to diesel-powered models, along with considerably lower daily operating costs, zero emissions, reduced noise and minimal maintenance. The electric/hydraulic compact excavators will be beneficial to operators working in urban environments, such as working close to other buildings or in public spaces.

“This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to bring the latest technologies to our customers and accelerate electrification in our industry,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “Doosan Bobcat is excited to partner with Green Machine as part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Launched in 2010, New York-based Green Machine is a wholly owned subsidiary of alternative energy company Viridi Parente, Inc. Viridi Parente is revolutionizing the future of distributed energy products. The company’s high-tech, clean, safe and sustainable battery pack has already begun displacing energy systems in a vast array of markets.

“At Green Machine, we are changing the way the world uses energy,” said Jon M. Williams, CEO. “By teaming up with a global leader like Doosan Bobcat, we can further advance our technology and the benefits of electrification through the power and performance for which Bobcat machines are known. Through this partnership, we will deliver safer, more cost-effective machines that can provide construction support in nearly any project environment, indoors, outdoors, confined spaces and other applications that traditional fossil-fuel-powered equipment cannot support.”

[VIDEO] Green Machine Taking Power Sources to the Next Level

Doosan Bobcat is constantly exploring new ways to advance the compact equipment industry with new technologies, services and products. Through its partnership with Green Machine, the company can continue to produce innovative products and solutions to help lead the compact equipment industry forward.

“We make innovation a part of every product we produce at Bobcat,” said Honeyman. “Electrification is another step forward in our commitment to sustainability, as well as a technology that will allow our customers to work more productively, efficiently and cost-effectively. This is why we continue to seek breakthrough innovations to empower people to accomplish more today and in the future.”

[VIDEO] Bobcat Brings Next Big Thing with First All-electric Skid-steer Loader