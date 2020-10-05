Kubota Previews New 2021 Construction Equipment with Dealers

Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled six new pieces of construction equipment and various attachments for its network of 1,100 authorized dealers at its annual dealer meeting, Kubota Connect, which was held virtually due to the global pandemic. The company rolled out new innovations and engineering in the construction equipment segment, further expanding its offerings to contractors and commercial landscapers.

“Clearly, this year has presented some challenges in the global business world, but the fact that Kubota provides equipment for a variety of essential markets has allowed us to continue product innovation and development across the board,” said Tom Burton, Kubota product marketing director, construction and national accounts. “Looking ahead at 2021, it’s the ‘year of the excavator’ for Kubota as we’re expanding our construction equipment offering with a new model and several updates to our excavators, in addition to introducing new wheel loaders and attachments.”

Excavators: Updates across the excavator line were unveiled to dealers. The most notable announcement was the company’s U48-5 compact excavator, a brand-new model and Kubota’s response to the growing 4- to 6-ton excavator market. The reduced tailswing U48-5 will complement the U Series and bridge a size gap between the KX040-4 and U55-4.

In addition, the company will be updating several other excavators from -4 to a “next generation” of -5 models. The next generation of excavators will include various engineering refinements with a continued focus on technology and precision control, enhanced operator comfort and consistent high performance.

Wheel Loaders: Kubota updated its R Series wheel loader line and previewed new features for 2021. The R30 Series will be updated to an R40 Series with improved visibility, enhanced comfort and increased stability and loader lift performance. Two new models will be added to the line, replacing two prior models, and both will be available at dealerships in the first quarter of 2021.

Compact Track Loaders: The company previewed a new addition to its compact track loader line with the introduction of the SVL97-2. The SVL97-2 will replace the SVL95-2 and features improved durability and reliability by updating the DEF system and adding in-cab technology and enhanced operator comfort. The track loader will have an operating weight of 11,600 lbs. and have a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs.

Construction Attachments: Kubota, together with its sister company Land Pride, unveiled a variety of new attachments and implements across the construction lineup, all new for 2021. Dealers previewed new vibratory rollers, pallet forks, buckets, and a breaker for the SCL1000, hydraulic coupler for the KX and U Series excavator lines, as well as the SC6072 skid cutter, equipped to cut grass, weeds and brush, far exceeding the capabilities of its smaller predecessor.

Each new piece of equipment with more details and specs will be announced individually and available at authorized Kubota dealers in the first quarter of 2021.