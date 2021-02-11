KIOTI Tractor Enters Compact Construction Market

KIOTI Tractor announces its presence in the compact construction market with the development of its first-ever skid steer and compact track loader. This announcement was accompanied by KIOTI's 2021 product line-up.

February 11, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Kioti Tractor Division, Daedong-USA Inc.
Img 1125 1 4 2 6022a446b55c2 6022a454bd4ef 6022a45d26599 6022a46d94195
Kioti Tractor
Kioti Logo 10943519

KIOTI Tractor announced it will be entering the compact construction market with the development of a skid-steer and compact track loader. The new machines will be designed, manufactured and engineered by Daedong, KIOTI's parent company, and will include a KIOTI engine and powertrain. The addition signifies the company's ability to diversify product availability to support its ever-growing customer base.

During the announcement, KIOTI introduced the all-new 2021 product line, which will include the NS Series of tractors, K9 2400 Cab utility vehicle, CX2510H Cab tractor, a field-option cab for the CS20 Series tractors and a line of grapples.

The new offerings were revealed at KIOTI’s annual dealer meeting. The meeting, centered around the theme of 'Savage Instinct,' highlighted the determination of KIOTI dealers and customers. Despite facing challenges in 2020, KIOTI was able to celebrate an exceptional year of success virtually.

“The broad array of new products KIOTI has introduced for 2021 continues to show the company’s drive to diversify product lines to support customer demands,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “KIOTI is proud to announce significant investments in our personnel and operational capacity, as well as massive infrastructure updates, to continue the momentum we generated in 2020. The company is rapidly scaling up to match demand, and is maintaining the superior customer experience we’re known for. We’re eager to continue this ferocious growth and success with all-new additions to the KIOTI product lineup coming to dealers and customers in the year ahead.”

NS Series

The all-new NS Series of KIOTI tractors was designed to meet the needs of value-conscious customers who require a powerful tractor and larger platform.

  • Five models, with engines ranging from 45- to 58-horsepower
  • High-capacity hydraulics and power steering, with the option for a synchro shuttle or HST transmission
  • Adjustable three-point hitch
  • Independent PTO with auto and manual selections

K9 Utility Vehicle Series

  • Audio system with speakers
  • Air conditioning with heat and defrost
  • Tilt-opening windshield
  • Four-wheel drive
  • Advancements to reduce vibration and noise
  • Redesigned CVT with engine braking capabilities

CX2510 CH model 

KIOTI CX2510 CH model joins the CX Series tractor lineup.

  • 24.5-horsepower engine
  • Heated and cooled factory cabin
  • Cruise control
  • Power steering
  • Open platform design
  • Adjustable three-point hitch

CS20 Series Field Option Cab

The brand-new CS20 Series field option cab will be available as an accessory to KIOTI’s CS20 Series tractors.

  • Heater and defrost functionality
  • Front working lamps and wiper
  • Optional Bluetooth audio player, beacon kit and floor mat

KIOTI grapple attachments 

Finally, KIOTI is expanding its product selection with an all-new line of KIOTI grapple attachments.

  • Compact and standard duty rake grapples, with three different models  ranging from 48 to 72 inches, and weights ranging from 198 to 476 pounds
  • AR400 steel grapples
Related
“With an ergonomically designed work station, plus the power and versatility to get the job done, the CS2220 and CS2520 are hard to beat,' said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division.
KIOTI Tractor Adds Two New Models to CS Series
November 24, 2020
Kioti Cx Cover
Kioti CX Series Tractors
May 14, 2020
Kioti Logo 10943519
Kioti Tractor Division, Daedong-USA Inc.
July 31, 2007
Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work.
February 1, 2021
Latest
9520f158 A452 41c7 8632 287185cff99f
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
The SVL97-2 compact track loader features a 96-hp engine, a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35% tipping load), 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height.
February 5, 2021
Lou Gore Mid Atlantic Rbm
Takeuchi-US Appoints Luschen 'Lou' Gore as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager
Takeuchi-US announced that Luschen “Lou” Gore will become the new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region to develop sales initiatives and handle dealer development, dealer recruitment and inventory control.
February 4, 2021
Vermeer has purchased a minority equity investment in MultiOne, and will now offer compact articulated loader models worldwide.
Vermeer Exits Mulcher Manufacturing, Acquires Share in Articulated Loader Supplier
Vermeer shuffles product lineup with sale of forestry mulcher line to Fecon and minority ownership investment in MultiOne, with global distribution agreements for both.
February 2, 2021
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 0075
Skid-steer Loader Market Forecast to Grow 3% Globally Through 2031
The global skid-steer market is projected to grow 3% in 2021 and maintain this pace through 2031, with the construction industry representing roughly half of market demand.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 5725
How Good Tire Practices Can Boost Skid Steer Profits
With one out of every three operations-and-maintenance dollars rolling in and out of your gate every day, it pays to pay attention to your tires.
January 29, 2021
Equipment Share Slc
Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network with EquipmentShare’s Utah Location
EquipmentShare becomes Takeuchi Dealer to offer Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders for sale and rental purposes.
January 28, 2021
Shay Klusmeyer
Takeuchi-US Names Shay Klusmeyer Divisional Manager
Takeuchi-US promotes Shay Klusmeyer to divisional manager to lead Takeuchi’s regional business managers and regional product managers as they support dealers and customers in the company’s West, Southwest, Central Midwest and Midwest regions.
January 27, 2021
Kubota U55 5 Compact Excavator
Kubota U55-5 Reduced Tailswing Compact Excavator
January 27, 2021
Kubota Kx057 5 Compact Excavator Side
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
New compact excavator model replaces the KX057-4 and offers improved technology and ample cabin space.
January 27, 2021
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
Kubota Next-generation Excavators, Coupler Lead New Products for 2021
New products include the KX057-5 and U55-5 compact excavators and a new quick coupler, with more product roll-outs planned for summer.
January 26, 2021
The new Universal Charger can charge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator in 2 1/2 hours.
JCB Expands Electric Machine Offering for Zero-Emissions Operations
New additions to the company’s line of electric machines help customers stay productive while meeting sustainability initiatives.
January 26, 2021
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work.
February 1, 2021
Case Preseason Webcast 576831
CASE Hosts Live/Interactive Webcast on Preparing Construction Equipment for the Busy Season
February 3, 2021February 3, 2021
This interactive CASE Earthmover webcast will cover pre-season equipment activities that contractors and fleet managers can implement to ensure optimal operation and uptime for the busy construction season ahead.
Liebherr Hm Entreprenør Denmark 1 300dpi
HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products
HM-Entreprenor, which currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, will replace machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. Joining its fleet will be two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021.
January 7, 2021
575684
CASE Extends Entry Deadline for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant
CASE Construction Equipment extended the deadline for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant, which provides $25,000 in free equipment rental to a winning community, to Jan. 31, 2021.
January 5, 2021
575605
CASE Appoints Terry Dolan as Head of Sales and Marketing in North America
CASE Construction Equipment named Terry Dolan the new head of sales and marketing of CASE in North America, building on the growth initiated by the company's more recent innovations in product and support.
January 4, 2021
Crystal Motors Dealership
Takeuchi Adds Crystal Tractor Supercenters to Dealer Network
Takeuchi-US offers the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders at Crystal Tractor Supercenter locations in Chiefland, Spring Hill and Ocala, Florida, which is an addition to the North American dealer network.
December 28, 2020
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group Begins Customer Deliveries of All-electric Products in France
French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE electric truck and a ECR25 electric compact excavator.
December 23, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Mecalac Trekker 2
Mecalac Welcomes Trekker Group into Growing Dealer Network
Trekker Group joined Mecalac's dealer network in 2020 and will offer Mecalac's innovative line of crawler skid-excavators, wheeled excavators, and swing loaders — expanding the coverage across North America.
December 18, 2020
48130
CP Hire Purchases First JCB Electric Mini Excavator in Ireland
The JCB Electric Mini Excavator will carry out maintenance duties while producing no fumes or harmful emissions — enabling indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment.
December 15, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Kato-CES Builds on its Excavator and Compact Track Loader Product Offerings
Kato - Compact Excavator Sales shares recent excavator product line expansions, the return of the CL35 compact track loader and additions and opportunities ahead.
December 14, 2020
Cold planer attachments enable a skid steer to cut and mill both concrete and asphalt in controlled increments.
Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder
Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachments.
December 11, 2020