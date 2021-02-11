KIOTI Tractor announced it will be entering the compact construction market with the development of a skid-steer and compact track loader. The new machines will be designed, manufactured and engineered by Daedong, KIOTI's parent company, and will include a KIOTI engine and powertrain. The addition signifies the company's ability to diversify product availability to support its ever-growing customer base.

During the announcement, KIOTI introduced the all-new 2021 product line, which will include the NS Series of tractors, K9 2400 Cab utility vehicle, CX2510H Cab tractor, a field-option cab for the CS20 Series tractors and a line of grapples.

The new offerings were revealed at KIOTI’s annual dealer meeting. The meeting, centered around the theme of 'Savage Instinct,' highlighted the determination of KIOTI dealers and customers. Despite facing challenges in 2020, KIOTI was able to celebrate an exceptional year of success virtually.

“The broad array of new products KIOTI has introduced for 2021 continues to show the company’s drive to diversify product lines to support customer demands,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “KIOTI is proud to announce significant investments in our personnel and operational capacity, as well as massive infrastructure updates, to continue the momentum we generated in 2020. The company is rapidly scaling up to match demand, and is maintaining the superior customer experience we’re known for. We’re eager to continue this ferocious growth and success with all-new additions to the KIOTI product lineup coming to dealers and customers in the year ahead.”

NS Series

The all-new NS Series of KIOTI tractors was designed to meet the needs of value-conscious customers who require a powerful tractor and larger platform.

Five models, with engines ranging from 45- to 58-horsepower

High-capacity hydraulics and power steering, with the option for a synchro shuttle or HST transmission

Adjustable three-point hitch

Independent PTO with auto and manual selections

K9 Utility Vehicle Series

Audio system with speakers

Air conditioning with heat and defrost

Tilt-opening windshield

Four-wheel drive

Advancements to reduce vibration and noise

Redesigned CVT with engine braking capabilities

CX2510 CH model

KIOTI CX2510 CH model joins the CX Series tractor lineup.

24.5-horsepower engine

Heated and cooled factory cabin

Cruise control

Power steering

Open platform design

Adjustable three-point hitch

CS20 Series Field Option Cab

The brand-new CS20 Series field option cab will be available as an accessory to KIOTI’s CS20 Series tractors.

Heater and defrost functionality

Front working lamps and wiper

Optional Bluetooth audio player, beacon kit and floor mat

KIOTI grapple attachments

Finally, KIOTI is expanding its product selection with an all-new line of KIOTI grapple attachments.