Heavy Equipment Dealers Now Have Access to Instant Virtual Customer Support Through CDK Global and Tethr It Now

CDK Global, Inc Heavy Equipment, a leading provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, announced a new partnership with Tethr It Now, a real-time video calling platform that connects experts with users to troubleshoot technical problems.



The collaboration will provide CDK Heavy Equipment customers with an enhanced virtual customer experience. The integration of Tethr It Now with the CDK Heavy Equipment DMS platform is a first for the heavy equipment dealer management software industry. With this integration, customers can connect virtually for remote troubleshooting of mechanical and operational issues with machines. It can also be used for safety, remote inspections and providing technical support from afar which allows master technicians to train junior technicians.

“We are excited to integrate our CDK Global Heavy Equipment platform with Tethr It Now so dealers can improve the uptime for their customers,” said Kris Denos, vice president and general regional manager of Recreation and Heavy Equipment at CDK. “This partnership represents another way we are investing in products that meet our customers’ needs now and position our customers for success in the future.”



Tethr It Now is the fastest and easiest way to provide employees and customers with expert virtual augmented reality support. Dealers are able to connect with support teams in less than five seconds with only an internet browser and mobile device. Users do not need to download apps or wait for installations to access a video call with enhanced augmented reality features. Customers will be able to launch video calls within the CDK Heavy Equipment DMS with single sign on capabilities.



“Using the Tethr It Now remote video and augmented reality platform can reduce troubleshooting times by over 60 percent. That directly translates to more uptime, which is critical for customer operations,” said Sam Hampton, CEO of Tethr It. “In our current environment, it is important to enable OEMs and dealers with new technology that allows seamless and continuous support of their operations."