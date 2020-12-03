CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS

CDK Global Inc. Heavy Equipment, a provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, has announced a partnership with Integrated Rental, a global leader in the heavy equipment rental software industry, that will bring an enhanced equipment rental integration to the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform early next year.

The new integration will offer customers an additional option to the IntelliDealer rental application. The collaboration aims to help heavy equipment dealers of all sizes simplify, standardize, and modernize their rental operations while driving profitable growth through data-driven insights.

The integration will empower customers to:

Scale rental business across multiple locations

Centralize, manage, and analyze rental data to improve fleet management

Standardize processes and systems to enable faster employee onboarding and increased operational efficiency across the yard, transport, counter, and management

“Adding the Integrated Rental integration to the IntelliDealer DMS provides customers with more access to the technology and tools to enhance rental operations within their current workflow,” said Kris Denos, vice president and region general manager, recreation and heavy equipment, CDK Global. “We are excited about this new relationship and how it will help improve the standard of customer service in the heavy equipment industry.”

Founded in 2008, Integrated Rental is a global leader in rental software focused on providing innovation to the heavy equipment dealership industry.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen the rental landscape shift with an increased focus on digitizing business processes and leveraging data to drive profitable growth,” said Alise Moncure, chief executive officer, Integrated Rental. “By teaming up with CDK, we can combine our knowledge of technology and the heavy equipment industry to provide rental business solutions that will deliver consistent value for our customers.”