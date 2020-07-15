NAFA's 2020 Institute & Expo Virtual Conference Opens Registration

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, announces registration is now open for the 2020 Institute & Expo (I&E) Virtual Conference, September 14-17.
Mindful of the continuing uncertainty about live events and travel restrictions among member companies, NAFA pivoted from an in-person event to an online model ensuring that everyone can benefit from access to the essential tools and resources that I&E is so well known for.
NAFA’s 2020 Virtual Institute & Expo offers 25 educational sessions over an intensive four-day learning experience to keep professionals apprised of critical fleet management issues impacting you, including subjects straight from today’s headlines.
NAFA’s Virtual I&E will feature the latest information, tools, technologies, and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic world of fleet and mobility management. With live Q&As, an interactive expo floor and networking programs, attendees will engage and connect with fleet leaders from around the world from the comfort and safety of their own homes or offices.
What to Expect at NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual Event:
- Four virtual conference days offering live Q&As, guided chat sessions and more than 10 hours of networking events with peers and industry thought leaders from around the world.
- Keynote presentation from author and motivational speaker Kevin Brown on The Hero Effect.
- General session presentation with up-to-date instruction on Pandemic Response & Recovery.
- The I&E favorite, OEM Panel general session presentation.
- On-demand content available for attendees that cannot participate in a specific session or attend two sessions at the same time slot.
- Attendees will have access to the content for two weeks after the virtual event, all you need is the internet.
- The Virtual Exhibit Hall connects attendees with exhibitors from across the fleet and mobility management field with chances to win great prizes in drawings.
- Attendees receive a swag bag in the mail as part of the expo experience.