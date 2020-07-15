NAFA's 2020 Institute & Expo Virtual Conference Opens Registration

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, announces registration is now open for the 2020 Institute & Expo (I&E) Virtual Conference, September 14-17.

Mindful of the continuing uncertainty about live events and travel restrictions among member companies, NAFA pivoted from an in-person event to an online model ensuring that everyone can benefit from access to the essential tools and resources that I&E is so well known for.

NAFA’s 2020 Virtual Institute & Expo offers 25 educational sessions over an intensive four-day learning experience to keep professionals apprised of critical fleet management issues impacting you, including subjects straight from today’s headlines.

NAFA’s Virtual I&E will feature the latest information, tools, technologies, and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic world of fleet and mobility management. With live Q&As, an interactive expo floor and networking programs, attendees will engage and connect with fleet leaders from around the world from the comfort and safety of their own homes or offices.

What to Expect at NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual Event: