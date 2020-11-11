Top Fleet Management Software Programs Ranked in Report

To create its rankings, G2’s Grid Report calculates satisfaction and market presence of fleet management software based on reviews collected in 2020, through Sept. 2.

A software review company has released its report/rankings/reviews of fleet management software programs. G2, a company that aggregates user reviews for business software, has released its Fall 2020 Grid Report. The report ranks fleet management software programs, based on actual user reviews.

How They Ranked

The programs with the best reviews were ranked as Leaders, followed by High Performing and Contenders. Some new programs received too few reviews to rank well; those were placed in the Niche category.

Three companies received Leaders rankings: Verizon Connect Fleet Tracking & Management, GPS Insight and KeepTruckin.

Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect scored 92 points out of 100 on the G2 Fall 2020 Grid Report, 13 points ahead of GPS Insight’s 79 points. KeepTruckin received 70 points.

“Verizon Connect is thrilled that fleet management technology users feel confident in our products and are recommending them for their ease of use and Verizon Connect’s ability to satisfy their business needs,” says Kevin Aries, Verizon Connect’s leader of global product success. “2020 is a year where connectivity is crucial, and our score in G2’s Grid Report reflects that Verizon Connect is delivering on that promise to our customers.”

According to G2, Verizon Connect has the highest customer satisfaction score and largest market presence of the all the companies in the report. Of the user reviews used to rate Verizon Connect, 76% came from the construction industry, 36% came from the transportation/trucking/railroad industry, 12% came from consumer services, 9% from oil and energy and 8% from environmental services. Verizon Connect received four or five stars from 85% of reviews, 80% of users believe the product is headed in the right direction and 83% of users said they would recommend it to others.

The highest-ranked features were vehicle tracking, driver tracking and ETAs (estimated times of arrival). The lowest-rated features include maintenance, fuel management and costs. G2 described Verizon Connect as “innovative fleet tracking software from a trusted leader in the telematics industry. More than just dots on a map, you can use advanced fleet tracking to seamlessly monitor and manage your entire mobile workforce.”

GPS Insight

GPS Insight bills itself as fleet software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, providing solutions such as vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, electronic logging devices, fuel cards and more. The company received the highest satisfaction score in the report, and it received four out of five stars from 94% of users.

GPS Insight’s highest-rated features include vehicle tracking, driver tracking and safety. Its lowest-rated features are costs, fuel management and inventory management. In its reviews, 92% of users said the product is headed in the right direction and 91% said they would recommend it to others.

G2 rankings are derived by applying a unique algorithm to data collected from actual technology users in order to calculate satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on unbiased reviews from fleet tracking software users across multiple industries, including construction, transportation/trucking/railroad, consumer services, oil and energy and environmental services. The satisfaction score is based on how reviewers rate software providers’ ability to satisfy their needs in several different categories and the market presence score is a combination of 15 metrics from G2’s reviews, publicly available information and third-party sources.

KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin received a high customer satisfaction score and has a large market presence.

The company received four out of five stars from 82% of users and 93% of users think it’s headed in the right direction. Users said they would recommend it to others at 87%. Most of its users, come from the transportation/trucking/railroad industry.

The company’s highest-rated features are vehicle tracking, driver performance and onboarding, while it’s lowest-rated features are safety, driver tracking and proof of delivery.

Fleet Management Software Capabilities

Fleet management software is exactly as it sounds; it’s a computer application that allows the monitoring and management of several vehicles. The software typically stores and creates reports on the data it collects. For many, the software is helpful because it can locate vehicles, determine when vehicles need maintenance, identify safety concerns, keep track of registration and licensing deadlines, control certain vehicle functions through an app, reduce fuel waste, maintain logbooks, plan routes and other tasks. Essentially, fleet management software aims to improve driver safety, reduce costs and improve the efficiency of maintaining a fleet of vehicles.

Report Methodology

The report ranks products based on user reviews and social data, which is updated throughout the year. The reviews are created by users, who are authenticated and not allowed to review products created by their own current or former companies. All reviews are then checked manually. To be included in the report, a product must have at least 10 reviews from real users.

The product’s satisfaction rating is based on happiness with product attributes listed in user reviews, popularity, quality of reviews, age of reviews and so on.

Market presence is based on 15 metrics generated from user reviews, public information and third-party sources. Various metrics come into play, such as number of employees, reviews, web presence, social presence, growth, seller age and employee satisfaction and engagement. Scores are then put on a scale from 1-100.



