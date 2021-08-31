Zero-Emission Mining Trucks in Development

BHP has announced a partnership with Caterpillar Inc. to develop and deploy zero-emissions mining trucks at BHP sites to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This milestone is the result of over 12 months of close collaboration between BHP and Caterpillar Inc. in analyzing energy demands and the options to apply this new technology on BHP sites.

To support progress towards BHP’s long-term goal of achieving net zero operational GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2 from our operated assets) by 2050, BHP will have early access to zero-emissions equipment developed by Caterpillar and hands-on learning opportunities to ensure successful deployment at BHP sites. The collaboration will help shape the processes, technology and infrastructure that will be required to support zero-emissions machines and the mine sites of the future.

Another critical element of the collaboration will be to extend the parties’ efforts to support a more inclusive mining industry. Over the coming year, BHP intends to provide frontline operator and maintainer input into the Caterpillar design process, to support the development of machines that can be operated and serviced by a broader range of the workforce.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Caterpillar Inc. to develop and deploy zero-emissions mining trucks at BHP," BHP’s chief commercial officer, Vandita Pant said. "Climate change is a critical global challenge and we know that partnering with others will help accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.The opportunity for our teams to input into the design process also gives us confidence that the trucks will be safer and easier to operate for a workforce that’s more diverse than ever.”

“Caterpillar is pleased to work with BHP on the next generation of large mining trucks and mine site technology," Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president added. "Deeply integrating our teams and timelines, will allow for faster deployment to deliver zero-emissions solutions.”