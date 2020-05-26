Doosan recognizes top-performing dealers of 2019

Doosan Infracore North America, LLC announces its top- performing dealers of 2019. Doosan annually recognizes its dealers that have demonstrated high quality customer service by providing exceptional sales, parts and service to their customers. Annual dealer performance reviews are also a factor in the dealer’s score.

The top 2019 Doosan dealers include the following enterprises (headquarters in parentheses):

· Barry Equipment Co. (Webster, MA)

· Best Line Leasing, Inc. (Allentown, PA)

· Bobcat of Hamilton Ltd (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada)

· Bobcat of Mandan Inc. (Mandan, ND)

· CG Equipment (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

· Coastal Machinery (Pensacola, FL)

· Eastrock Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)

· Equipment East, LLC (Dracut, MA)

· Equipment Rentals, Inc. (Watertown, NY)

· Wilson BC Companies, LLC (Central Point, OR)

“Our top Doosan dealers set the bar for the entire dealer organization,” says Todd Roecker, Doosan Director of Dealer Management and Marketing. “To achieve this recognition, these top-performing Doosan dealers performed at high levels in terms of sales, parts and service capabilities, in their respective markets.”

Top-performing Doosan dealers are offered a selection of several incentives that they may choose from which will improve their profitability and focus with Doosan.

In addition, these dealers are often looked upon as leaders in the Doosan dealer network being the voice for future direction and initiatives.