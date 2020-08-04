ASV Expands Dealer Network in Second Quarter of 2020

ASV Holdings Inc. added new dealers to its dealer network in Q2 of 2020

August 4, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV Holdings Inc. added new dealers to its dealer network in Q2 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. added new dealers to its dealer network in Q2 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV logo 58239a0e8c9e8

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, added new dealers to its dealer network in the second quarter of 2020 — three locations each for new dealers CLM Equipment Co. Inc. and TraxPlus LLC, as well as the addition of Nick’s Skid & Steer and a location for Quality Forklift Sales & Service Inc.

The new dealers represent a significant addition to ASV’s quickly growing dealer network as the company expands across the U.S. and Canada. The new dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency. The line includes the industry’s most compact track loaders, the RT-40, RT-25 and the recently introduced RT-50; the mid-sized RT-65, RT-75 and VT-70 High Output; and the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers will also offer ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.

“A widespread presence of reliable dealer partners is important to us at ASV because we know how our customers appreciate being able to count on their local dealer,” says Jeff Pate, ASV director of sales. “We’re excited to welcome these new partners. They truly share ASV’s values of integrity, quality and customer service — which we consider critical for maintaining customer satisfaction.” 

Recommended
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Sponsored
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Introducing the new iOn™ Tag, a Bluetooth enabled telematics device that will help you keep track of smaller instruments.
July 8, 2020
Latest
Equipment Service
Five Steps to Recruiting Support to Solve Challenges with Workers Who Drive
Here’s a process to gain insight and support when managing employees who drive, but have a primary role that is not driving
August 3, 2020
[Brochure] Caldwell Multi-Grapple Lifter
Caldwell's Multi-Grapple lifting system features three arms designed to provide a stable lift of irregularly shaped heavy debris
August 3, 2020
Dsc 6310
How to Select Engine Oils for Both Hot and Cold Climates
Equipment managers must understand the different demands hot and cold conditions put on lubricants, and the risk of not using the appropriate oil for the environment.
August 3, 2020
159647241265956301
Caterpillar Sees 31% Decrease in Q2 2020 Sales and Revenue
Despite substantial Q2 decline, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer says it is "well positioned for these challenging times."
August 3, 2020
Chaney Mixer
Chaney Enterprises Uses Zello App to Enhance Driver Safety & Compliance
Erica Magdelinskas, Chaney Enterprises, tells how the Zello app is making communication simpler and safer for the company and its drivers.
August 3, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
bidadoo President Shares Pandemic’s Influence on Online Buying and Selling of Heavy Equipment
bidadoo’s Howard Hawk tells how the pandemic is accelerating the trend toward increased online buying and selling of heavy equipment.
August 3, 2020
GOMACO&rsquo;s line of new Xtreme curb and gutter machines have rotary-sensored slew drives on each of their three tracks for extreme steering capabilities. Their new hydraulics package allows inpedendent, individual control of track speed for smooth machine travel through a radius.
Select Curb and Gutter Pavers to Meet Future Needs
Versatility to pour more than curb and gutter plus stringless capability should rank high on the list.
February 10, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf 5f072930a2e34
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Challenges and Opportunities to Rebuild the Workforce During and Post-Pandemic
COVID-19 has generated more and new challenges yet also offers opportunities to rebuild the workforce and its skills. This episode examines both aspects, as well as the growing role technology will play in workforce development.
August 3, 2020
Ask Blackboard Chalk Board Chalkboard 356079
4 Tips to Clear the Confusion on Construction Jobsites
Clearing the confusion is essential to maximizing productivity and safety on your projects.
August 3, 2020
Volvo Ce To Divest Blaw Knox Paver Business To Gencor Industries
Volvo Construction Equipment to Divest Blaw-Knox Paver Business to Gencor Industries
The deal, expected to be finalized in Q4 2020, will allow Gencor to manufacture, develop and market the North American paver product line under the Blaw-Knox brand.
July 31, 2020
Engine Oil I Stock 000046089256 Double
Your Lube Room Should Include These Essentials
Whether your reorganizing your existing lube room or creating a new one, make sure you include these eight essential items on your shelves.
August 1, 2020
Caterpillar makes pilot controls with pattern changer available even on its entry-level machines. This makes it easier for operators to switch back and forth between excavator and backhoe operation.
Tips to Simplify Backhoe-loader Selection
With more features and options to sort through than ever, backhoe-loader manufacturers offer advice to help you determine which model will best meet your needs.
December 13, 2016
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Sponsored
Keep a Close Eye on Smaller Items on the Worksite
Introducing the new iOn™ Tag, a Bluetooth enabled telematics device that will help you keep track of smaller instruments.
July 8, 2020
Guilherme Cunha 0 Z Ot Nz Dvu Zg Unsplash
Everyday Tips to Safely Get Back to Work on Construction Sites
Medical expert offers tips to help construction sites work safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 30, 2020
A Komatsu AHS truck and hydraulic excavator work together at the Komatsu Proving Grounds in Arizona.
Mining Companies Move 3 Billion-plus Metric Tons with Autonomous Trucks
More than 3 billion metric tons of materials have been hauled leveraging Komatsu’s FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System.
July 30, 2020
AED has launched a grassroots campaign to target U.S. Senators to act on infrastructure legislation.
PPP Loans Supported More than 16,000 AED Distributor Member Jobs
More than 235 AED distributor members received PPP loan assistance for payroll costs and other expenses, supporting more than 16,000 jobs
July 30, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Volvo Construction's James Bretz Discuss How Telematics Increase Uptime
The role of telematics continues to evolve as the technology progresses, and the dealer will play a more important role in the future.
July 30, 2020
Vacuworx introduces its PHD Portable Vacuum System.
Vacuworx Introduces PHD Portable Vacuum System
The PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs just 25 lb., yet it generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
February 4, 2020
Aerial 88 1 max 972x200011 002 5f219d9cda6dd
2020 GIE+EXPO Event Postponed to 2021
GIE+EXPO, the Green Industry Equipment and Exposition, organizers announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty
July 29, 2020
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve
Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayed
July 29, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f218821ad032
[The Track] Construction Industry Update with ForConstructionPros.com: Part 1
Dennis Howard, RDO Equipment, invited Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor and ForConstructionPros.com contributor, on The Track to discuss COVID-19, oil prices, rental and more affecting the construction industry this year.
July 29, 2020
Fontaine Renegade Lxln12
Fontaine Renegade LXLN12 Lowbed Trailer
Features a 12-in. loaded deck while maintaining 4 in. of ground clearance
July 28, 2020
Bobcat E50 S6c9209 19h1 Fc Ko
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Green Machine to Produce Electric Compact Excavators
The strategic partnership will create dual-branded, electric machines to meet market demand for battery-powered solutions
July 27, 2020
Depositphotos 24588377 Originala
Keep Safety in Mind with Portable Generators
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute advises generator users to follow manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation
July 15, 2020