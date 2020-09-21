Komatsu Mining Breaks Ground on New Milwaukee Headquarters, Manufacturing Campus

New state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District is on track for full occupation in 2022.

September 21, 2020
Komatsu America Corp.
From left to right: Korekiyo (Kody) Yanagisawa, COO Komatsu Mining; John Koetz, President, Surface Mining, Komatsu; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Jeff Dawes, CEO, Komatsu Mining.
From left to right: Korekiyo (Kody) Yanagisawa, COO Komatsu Mining; John Koetz, President, Surface Mining, Komatsu; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Jeff Dawes, CEO, Komatsu Mining.
05252012 Komatsulogo 10721922

Building on its 135-year-legacy in Milwaukee, Komatsu Mining Corp. officially broke ground earlier this month for its new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District on east Greenfield Avenue.

The company recently finalized the acquisition of two parcels of land totaling nearly 57 acres for the project. Partnering with the State of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee, Komatsu is investing approximately $285 million in its South Harbor Campus, which will include purpose-built, modern manufacturing facilities; advanced technology, robotics, engineering and R&D labs; a large office complex, training facilities, a data solutions center and an experience center.

Site of future home of Komatsu mining (ground breaking)Site of future home of Komatsu mining (ground breaking)“Building this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on prioritizing technology, supports our commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions for our global customers,” said Jeff Dawes, president and CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp. “Our goal is to create a remarkable workplace for our employees that provides space to grow, will serve as a global center of excellence for Komatsu and demonstrates a sincere commitment to sustainability and our community.”

Pre-construction work has been under way since the end of 2019 to prepare the site for redevelopment. The company plans to occupy the new campus in 2022.

“We commend We Energies for their leadership in taking on the remediation of this former superfund site,” said John Koetz, president, Surface Mining at Komatsu. “We are excited to see this harbor site transform from an abandoned brownfield to a vibrant, sustainable workplace that provides the community opportunity for family-sustaining jobs for the future.”

With the leadership of project partners, Hunzinger Construction Co, EUA, & GRAEF, full construction is now underway. Contractors Hunzinger, A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. and Cornerstone One are all leveraging Komatsu’s new Smart Construction technologies to remotely optimize their processes and control construction planning, management, scheduling, and costs — all in near real time.

Related
An initial rendering for Komatsu's planned South Harbor Campus.
Komatsu Mining Shares Plans for New HQ in Milwaukee Harbor District
September 27, 2018
Recommended
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
[WHITEPAPER] Accelerating Agility with Xaas
Sponsored
[WHITEPAPER] Accelerating Agility with Xaas
Today’s fast-paced market often drives an increased need for agility. Explore key insights from the study, along with their implications.
September 15, 2020
Latest
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
Re Sized3c 909 Ecr Front Cover
LiuGong Brings 909ECR Mid-sized Excavator to North American Market
Limited tailswing midi-excavator with wide undercarriage is a multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and stability.
September 21, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift Revamps Product Line Adding 19-ft. Scissors Lift
Podcast: Hy-Brid Lift CEO Terry Dolan talks about the decision behind the revamp of the company's product line and the launch of its 19-ft. scissors lift in 2020.
September 21, 2020
Make sure you have a marketing plan in place to help focus your marketing efforts, suggests L.M. Scofield's Cam Villar. Whether in depth or simple, make sure to at least include the market you want to serve and who your target audience will be.
Marketing Polished and Stained Decorative Concrete Floors
When it comes to marketing polished or stained decorative concrete floors contractors should focus on promoting the benefits as well as the aesthetics.
July 1, 2010
Breaker Allied In Action 10947116
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Select and Protect Your Construction Fleet
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 18, 2020
Xpr 5584 Gmx Contents2
Nightstick ATEX Lantern
Nightstick's INTEGRITAS XPR-5584GMX Intrinsically Safe Rechargeable Lantern generates 600 lumens with a 13-hour run time.
September 18, 2020
092020 Marcum Outlook
Construction Employment Rebounds Well from COVID-19 But Trouble May Be Brewing
Marcum Commercial Construction Index shows construction jobs construction recovered faster than any other major economic segment in the pandemic-driven recession but sales and profit outlooks are darkening in some segments
September 17, 2020
Tt Tech Grundocrack
TT Technologies Grundocrack Pneumatic Pipe Bursting Tools
21 models designed to renovate water, sewer, gas, electrical and telephone systems from 4- to 54-in. diameters
September 17, 2020
Sep2020 Mci
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Climbs Higher in September
COVID-19 Impact Survey data also reveals a slightly more positive outlook month over month.
September 17, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes.
ASV Introduces Sweepstakes to Win One-Year MAX-Series Lease
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."
September 17, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations
What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?
September 16, 2020
100% CONFIDENCE. ZERO EXCUSES.
Sponsored
100% CONFIDENCE. ZERO EXCUSES.
Your rental customers need absolute assurance on the jobsite. Allmand® light, heat, power and air products are renowned for rugged reliability. Easy serviceability. User-friendly operation. And the lowest total cost of ownership. Allmand. Above All.
September 1, 2020
Condux Tesmec Pe1250
Condux Tesmec PE1250 All-electric Puller
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 85489732
The (Not So) Clear Benefits of a Payroll Tax Holiday
For construction contractors, this short-term “loan” program may prove more trouble than it’s worth.
September 16, 2020
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources
The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
September 16, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster.
NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster
The NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster is a robot that is used for hydro-demolition applications.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Lone Star Drills Lsgt+hda 1
Lone Star LSGT+HDA Remote-controlled Tracked Drill
Provides precise and easy to operate drilling in geotechnical and soil sampling applications down to 100 ft.
September 16, 2020
Construction Starts Aug 2020 Monthly
Large Projects Fuel Solid Gains in Construction Starts in August
Total construction starts rose 19% in August with gains seen in all three major building sectors.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Excavator Getty Images 693248242 Excavator
Avoid Common Mistakes That Drag Down Hydraulic Performance
Hydraulic systems depend on proper lubrication to perform their tasks reliably.
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020