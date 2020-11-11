Bloom Manufacturing Names New General Manager

Joshua Weig has been selected to lead the 110 year old company.

November 11, 2020
Bloom Manufacturing, LLC

As part of Entegra Attachments, LLC’s recent acquisition of Iowa based, Bloom Manufacturing, LLC, a hydraulic winch and speed reducer company, Joshua Weig has been selected to lead the 110 year old company, based in Independence, IA. Mark Collett, former owner and current President of Bloom Manufacturing, who along with his wife Deborah who manages Accounting and HR for the company, will be retiring later this year.

Collett mentioned, “As part of the company transaction and leadership transition plan, it was imperative that we select our new leader based on their strong engineering expertise, familiarity with the business and customer base, as well as positive fit with our people centered values and culture. Our new owners and I agreed that Josh fit the bill.”

Weig, former Engineering Manager of the company will report, in his new leadership role, directly to Michael Flannery, CEO of Saint Charles, IL based Entegra Attachments, LLC, Bloom’s parent company.

“For all the reasons that Mark Collett indicated,” Flannery said, “along with Josh’s well rounded experience, serving in various customer service, design engineering and management positions within the specialty equipment, truck and trailer industry, Josh is well equipped to lead the future growth and development of this unique winch and speed reducer manufacturer.”

