CASE Construction Equipment has launched the first official CASE ReNew Centers in partnership with dealers Associated Supply Company, Inc. (ASCO), Hills Machinery and RPM Machinery. The centers will thoroughly inspect, service and recondition CASE lease returns and/or the company's other used equipment, which will then be sold through its dealers in highly populated equipment markets. The centers also feature a high level of certified technicians and will offer reconditioning services for the company's used equipment, as well as other brands.

“This partnership with these dealers represents the first wave of CASE ReNew Centers that will appear in high-volume used equipment markets across the US and Canada,” says Terry Dolan, head of CASE Construction Equipment - North America. “We now offer equipment buyers a range of used equipment reconditioning services and purchase price points to best fit their needs and investment strategies. Equipment buyers can also have faith that ReNew badged used equipment has been properly cared for, inspected and serviced compared to equipment purchased in private sales.”

The company now offers three levels of used equipment:

Standard: Basic sale/trade-in (includes all competitive equipment). This category is suited for price-driven buyers who prefer "as-is" transactions and repairing their own equipment.

CASE ReNew: CASE used or lease return equipment (all product lines) that has been serviced and repaired to retail-ready condition, functionality and performance. It has also been inspected by a certified technician.

CASE Certified Used (where available): Certified Used equipment undergoes a 100+ point inspection, including extensive fluid testing and repair by a Level 2 certified technician, use of CASE Genuine or REMAN Parts, and features an extended warranty and competitive financing. The availability of this equipment varies by dealer and currently includes only CASE skid steers and compact track loaders. The program is slated to expand to other product lines in the near future.

The first CASE ReNew Centers are located in Euless, Texas (ASCO); Columbia, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina (Hills); and Lebanon, Indiana (RPM).