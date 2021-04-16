Supply Agreement Makes engcon Tiltrotators Available Through John Deere and Hitachi Dealer Network

Customers will be able to purchase select engcon tiltrotators through John Deere construction and compact construction equipment dealers and Hitachi excavator dealers in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second half of 2021.

April 16, 2021
John Deere
John Deere Engcon Supplier Release 210 G
Johndeere 10073478

John Deere announces a preferred supplier agreement with engcon, a global supplier of tiltrotators. Tiltrotator models ranging from the EC204 up to the EC233 will be available through John Deere construction and compact construction equipment and Hitachi excavator dealers, and are matched with the John Deere 26G through 345G and Hitachi ZX26 through ZX345 excavator models. 

“We strive to provide our customers with product and technology offerings that improve their performance on the jobsite. When we launched our Smart Industrial strategic direction, we committed to investing our resources in solutions that deliver increased value to our customers, such as this agreement with engcon,” said David Thorne, senior vice president, sales & marketing, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “Our excavators are known for their multi-functioning capabilities and hydraulic control, and with the addition of the engcon tiltrotators, we’re providing additional solutions to help our customers increase productivity and efficiency on the job.”

When equipped, a tiltrotator enables an excavator bucket or other attachments to rotate 360° around the axis and tilt up to 45° side to side. This offers enhanced value for customers, especially those working in tight, challenging jobsites or tackling applications that require precision and versatility, such as site development, underground work and landscaping. Using a tiltrotator, the time required to complete tasks such as digging, contouring and backfilling is significantly reduced, increasing production and enhancing the operator’s user experience. Additionally, with a tiltrotator, wear on the machine’s tracks is decreased as a result of reduced travel.

“Through this agreement, we’re building on the strengths of engcon and John Deere to enable contractors to optimize machine efficiency and productivity on jobsites that require versatility and precision,” said Krister Blomgren, CEO, engcon Group. “Our proven tiltrotator solution incorporates innovative features to deliver bottom line-boosting results. By offering our lineup through the John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealer networks, customers will have streamlined access to some of the industry’s top products.”

One of the features on the engcon lineup is the quick-coupler system, EC-Oil, available for the John Deere 75G through 380G Excavators and Hitachi ZX75 through ZX380 models. EC-Oil allows operators to change attachments equipped with hydraulic and electrical connections from the machine cab, increasing productivity and efficiency.

The engcon tiltrotator lineup will be available at John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second half of 2021. 

Related
Maxresdefault 58ed3566a1383
Engcon Hydraulic Coupling System with EC-Oil
April 11, 2017
Engcon North America
April 11, 2017
Recommended
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Sponsored
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Get the dirt from experts on what's new & how the latest tech can make your operations more efficient & productive. Attend this webinar 5/12 @1:00 pm CT.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Greenland Gel18001
Greenland Technologies To Transition to Electric Loader Production Models in Second Half 2021
With a beta version of its electric loader completed, the company plans to transition to construction of pilot production versions in the second half of 2021.
April 16, 2021
Airpes is a manufacturer of lifting, weighing and below-the-hook equipment.
New Technical Director of the Airpes Americas Shows Promise for Future
Airpes America names Alex Lozano as technical director to interface with customer engineers and field labor teams — utilizing his skillset and experience.
April 16, 2021
Anglemyer 86110 001
Anglemyer Crane Rental Completes a Tandem Crane Lift of 60,000 Pounds
Anglemyer Crane Rental deployed a Link-Belt HTC-86110 hydraulic truck crane and a Link-Belt ATC-3275 all-terrain crane to complete a refurbished water bridge, using a tandem lift procedure.
April 16, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Caterpillar's largest compact track loader, the 299D3 XE, delivers outstanding performance when powering high production hydromechanical attachments like mulching heads. This machine supplies a 110-gross-hp engine that combines with a 40-gpm high-flow/high pressure hydraulic system, delivering a hydraulic horsepower rating of 94 hp.
Compact Track Loaders Push Size Boundaries
Large CTLs experience rapid growth as contractors demand greater performance.
April 15, 2021
According to Pireo Torassa, field engineer, BKT Europe (pictured), wheel loader tires are are increasingly specific and high-tech products. It is the expert’s task to successfully translate each company’s requirements into selecting the optimal tire.
Select Wheel Loader Tires to Meet Jobsite Demands
The wrong tire choice drives up operating costs and slashes wheel loader productivity.
April 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Construction Equipment is Making Critical Connections on the Jobsite
Advances in data transmission capabilities and machine electronics are providing access to vast amounts of information on construction equipment – and laying the foundation for predictive analytics and machine autonomy.
April 15, 2021
A
Ammann ARX Tandem Rollers
April 15, 2021
A
Ammann Updates ARX Tandem Roller Line
The changes directly impact contractors who rent the machines – and the rental houses that supply them
April 15, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 15 073219
Report Sets New Priorities for Transformative Infrastructure
AEM’s “Rebuild With Purpose: An Affirmative Vision for 21st Century American Infrastructure" offers an optimistic vision for how to build a modern, sustainable and equitable infrastructure for all Americans.
April 15, 2021
Trimble Earthworks For Soil Compactors 2
Watch How Trimble Earthworks for Soil Compactors Works
Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors enables contractors to accurately control the compaction process, while reducing unnecessary passes that can result in over compaction.
April 14, 2021
Trimble Earthworks For Soil Compactors 3
Trimble Earthworks Now Supports Soil Compactors
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 2.4 features support for soil compactors
April 14, 2021
Impact breaks and puctures are the most dramatic causes of wheel loader tire failure, but the much bigger challenge is actually separation due to heat.
Earthmover Tire Monitoring Technology Pays Dividends
Monitoring pressure and heat buildup ensures tires operate within safe parameters.
April 14, 2021
Watch: Powerscreen Eco-Warrior Battery Powered Screen in Action
Powerscreen is responding to the industry’s decarbonization challenge by providing solutions that work towards minimized environmental impact and greater sustainability with the launch of the Eco-Warrior battery powered screener.
April 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
John Deere Precision Construction Large Picture
John Deere Advances Smart Technology Commitment with Precision Construction
Precision Construction delivers a suite of solutions focused on addressing customer pain points on the jobsite.
April 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Suffolk Construction’s Lea Stendahl Highlights Careers for Women and “Rebuild the Ratio” Campaign
Lea Stendahl shares her path into the industry and the opportunities she sees for other women in construction. She also highlights Suffolk's "Rebuild the Ratio" campaign to not only get more women into the company but more girls into STEM careers.
April 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 285311467
Global Crane Rental Market Anticipates Significant Gains Through 2026
Graphical Research forecasts a growth in the global crane rental market due to seven key trends, including the expansion on telecommunication in North America, rapid industrialization and increased adoption of mobile rental cranes in Europe among others.
April 9, 2021
Vanguard Pac 2 (1)
Vanguard's Top 7 Engine Maintenance Tips and Tricks
Here are the top seven maintenance tips and tricks to keep the engines in your rental fleet in premium condition to improve your customer’s productivity on the jobsite.
April 9, 2021
Bi Fold Superstructure Door 2
Schweiss Bi-Fold Superstructure Triple Leg Stand-Alone Door
Tripod leg design transfers the door weight to the footings that support both models, eliminating the need for additional side columns.
April 9, 2021
The KATO CL-35 has proven a poplar rental machine for Precise Rebuilders, maximizing uptime and proving popular with customers.
Precision Rebuilders Finds Success in Rental
Partner choice solidifies customer service reputation.
April 9, 2021