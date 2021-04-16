Supply Agreement Makes engcon Tiltrotators Available Through John Deere and Hitachi Dealer Network

John Deere announces a preferred supplier agreement with engcon, a global supplier of tiltrotators. Tiltrotator models ranging from the EC204 up to the EC233 will be available through John Deere construction and compact construction equipment and Hitachi excavator dealers, and are matched with the John Deere 26G through 345G and Hitachi ZX26 through ZX345 excavator models.

“We strive to provide our customers with product and technology offerings that improve their performance on the jobsite. When we launched our Smart Industrial strategic direction, we committed to investing our resources in solutions that deliver increased value to our customers, such as this agreement with engcon,” said David Thorne, senior vice president, sales & marketing, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “Our excavators are known for their multi-functioning capabilities and hydraulic control, and with the addition of the engcon tiltrotators, we’re providing additional solutions to help our customers increase productivity and efficiency on the job.”

When equipped, a tiltrotator enables an excavator bucket or other attachments to rotate 360° around the axis and tilt up to 45° side to side. This offers enhanced value for customers, especially those working in tight, challenging jobsites or tackling applications that require precision and versatility, such as site development, underground work and landscaping. Using a tiltrotator, the time required to complete tasks such as digging, contouring and backfilling is significantly reduced, increasing production and enhancing the operator’s user experience. Additionally, with a tiltrotator, wear on the machine’s tracks is decreased as a result of reduced travel.

“Through this agreement, we’re building on the strengths of engcon and John Deere to enable contractors to optimize machine efficiency and productivity on jobsites that require versatility and precision,” said Krister Blomgren, CEO, engcon Group. “Our proven tiltrotator solution incorporates innovative features to deliver bottom line-boosting results. By offering our lineup through the John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealer networks, customers will have streamlined access to some of the industry’s top products.”

One of the features on the engcon lineup is the quick-coupler system, EC-Oil, available for the John Deere 75G through 380G Excavators and Hitachi ZX75 through ZX380 models. EC-Oil allows operators to change attachments equipped with hydraulic and electrical connections from the machine cab, increasing productivity and efficiency.

The engcon tiltrotator lineup will be available at John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second half of 2021.