Brokk Relocates Washington State Facility to Consolidate Service for the Region's Customers

The move brings administration, sales, training, parts and service under a single roof for better customer response in western North America and a more streamlined operation.

June 5, 2021
Brokk Inc.
Brokk New Facility 1
Brk Black

Brokk, manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, relocates its Monroe, Washington headquarters, consolidating service for customers in western North America. The move brings administration, sales, training, parts and service under a single roof for better customer response and a more streamlined operation.

The new facility provides an additional 7,000 sq. ft. over the company’s former locations, creating more room for in-house mechanical training for customers. The move also increases equipment and parts inventory for both Brokk demolition robots and Hydrodemolition equipment from sister company Aquajet, providing greater availability and faster delivery throughout the region.

The new facility will function as the North American headquarters for Brokk and Aquajet and the main parts distribution center for North America. 

“Brokk has grown exponentially in North America over the years — expanding to include three facilities and a sales network that reaches every corner of the continent,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to better support our customers, such as continued training. The new facility gives us ample room to stock more inventory and offer more services to better serve our West Coast customers.”

The added space at the new facility allows the company to increase in-house training offerings for both robotic demolition and Hydrodemolition equipment. The new facility accommodates classroom space and a state-of-the-art maintenance bay, opening up greater opportunities for personalized in-depth mechanical training on in-stock equipment from an experienced technician. With the relocation, West Coast customers will now have convenient access to courses tailored to their team and unique applications to increase safety, productivity and machine utilization.   

In addition to increased training options, the new facility increases inventory capacity for an array of standard and specialty parts for all Brokk models, plus houses Hydrodemolition robots, parts and accessories. Bringing all departments together optimizes logistics for faster parts processing. Most orders placed by 3:45 p.m. for in-stock parts are available overnight to customers across the country. 

