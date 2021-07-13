Country Music's Jon Pardi to Join CASE LIVE: After Hours Virtual Event

During the free virtual event on July 19, Pardi will discuss his early years in the construction industry, his current earthmoving projects, his music and his life on the road touring.

July 13, 2021
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
Case John Pardi 588634
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354

CASE Construction Equipment is expanding its CASE LIVE virtual event platform with the very first CASE LIVE: After Hours featuring country music singer/songwriter Jon Pardi. Pardi was the first country artist to have two No. 1 singles on Country Radio in 2020 and closed out the year with the release of Heartache Medication Deluxe Edition, issued on the heels of his first CMA Album of the Year nomination, his second consecutive ACM Album of the Year nomination and the Platinum-certification of title track “Heartache Medication.” The event will take place July 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

CASE's partnership with Pardi also included a series of promotions throughout 2019 and 2020 focused on raising awareness for, and growing interest in, careers in the construction industry. A contest offered the opportunity for five winners to receive an all-expenses paid trip to CASE's Customer Center in Tomahawk, WI, to meet Pardi and learn how to operate construction equipment alongside the singer. The contest was held online and at concerts in 2019 that brought attention to workforce development demands in the construction industry.

The After Hours event will feature stories of Pardi growing up in the construction industry, his interactions with the contest winners, as well as a live Q&A session with Pardi and CASE representatives.

“The construction industry gave me so much of what I had growing up — work ethic, skills, character,” says Pardi. “I think people want to see me writing songs and putting out new records instead of operating bulldozers, but those skills and that way of life build the world around us, and I’m proud to shine a light on jobs and opportunities in the industry.”

The live event will also feature technology and footage from earthmoving projects that Pardi is working on at his home in Tennessee. It is open for all to attend, and all registrants will receive a recording of the event after its broadcast.

Those interested in attending can register by clicking here

