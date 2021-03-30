Atlas Copco Welcomes Wall, Caruso

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Casey Wall as senior channel marketing lead and Andi Caruso as senior social media and public relations specialist.

Wall will be responsible for providing leadership and marketing strategy development for Atlas Copco’s customer channels and creating strong relationships with the sales and business development managers to improve channel tactics.

“Atlas Copco is going to continue to develop our dealer channel and we needed someone to come in and drive improvement in our digital footprint as it relates to our dealers,” says Corbett Jones, vice president of marketing for Atlas Copco Power Technique. “Casey’s experience in sales and dealer marketing was a perfect fit to help drive the strategy and execution. We are glad he is here.”

Wall joins Atlas Copco with more than 15 years marketing experience in the tire and automotive industries, bringing extensive knowledge of brand management and digital strategies along with him.

Originally from Indiana, Wall’s marketing background began as he studied advertising and marketing at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and continued his education at Clemson University, where he has an MBA in entrepreneurship and innovation. Wall is a big sports enthusiast and likes spending time outdoors with his kids and family.

Caruso joins Atlas Copco with over five years’ experience in advertising and digital marketing, with vast knowledge of brand identity and digital strategy. She will be responsible for creating and managing social media strategies and campaigns, and media outreach for external and internal communications within the company.

“We are excited to have Andi join a strong marketing team for Atlas Copco Power Technique,” says Jones. “She brings social media and PR expertise to the team and will now lead our efforts to grow the Atlas Copco brand in market for pumps, generators, compressors, tools and light towers. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Originally from New York, Caruso’s digital marketing career started while studying communications at East Carolina University where she worked as the online managing editor for the school’s newspaper, specializing in content creation and social media management for online publications. Previously, Caruso worked in advertising, where she strategized and executed digital campaigns across multiple industries.