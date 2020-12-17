Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award

Birmingham Business Journal presents Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, the 2020 CEO of the Year Award for being an elite leader, within a company of over 300 employees, in the industrial manufacturing and distribution industry.

December 17, 2020
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries, Inc.

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, announced that Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, is a 2020 award recipient of the CEO of the Year Award, from the Birmingham Business Journal. The presentation honored winners and finalists — elite leaders from a range of industries at a virtual event held on Dec. 3.

The CEO Awards recognizes excellence among top executives in the Birmingham metro area for businesses of all sizes. Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of companies with more than 300 employees.

Breaux has four decades of experience in the industrial manufacturing and distribution markets. Previous to becoming the company’s president in Dec. 2018, he played a key role in setting corporate strategy, making key acquisitions, growing supplier relationships, advancing marketing activities and overseeing corporate operations, as executive vice president. He joined Motion Industries in May 2011, following 21 years with ABB/Baldor Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of industrial electric motors, drives and mechanical power transmission components, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Breaux currently serves on several nonprofit boards in the Birmingham area. He has held committee and board positions in numerous industry associations, including past chairperson of the manufacturing council for the Power Transmission Distributors Association.

Related
Hydraulic Supply Company is now owned by Motion Industries.
Motion Industries Acquires Hydraulic Supply Company
October 9, 2018
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Thermal Dynamics Cutmaster40
Thermal Dynamics Cutmaster 40 Plasma Cutter
Unit offers the flexibility to use 115V-230V primary power and delivers a rated output of 40 amps at 40% duty cycle or better.
November 5, 2020
The Enerpac ZU5 is available in two models, the ZU5 and the ZU5708RB-P.
The Enerpac ZU5 Post Tensioning Pump
In a head to head jobsite test, the Enerpac ZU5 performed 30% faster than traditional hydraulic pumps. The ZU5 improves contractors’ ability to stay on schedule or move onto other jobs.
October 13, 2020
Miller Remote Technologies Bobcat 260 Efi Remote Start Stop
Miller Remote Solutions for Engine Drives
Remote Start/Stop on Bobcat welder/generators and Remote Output Panel Kit for Miller engine drives reduce exposure to potential jobsite hazards.
October 13, 2020
Atlas Copco Qas 200
Atlas Copco QAS 150 and QAS 200 Generators
Compact and high-performance generators are built with the same characteristics as the rest of the QAS lineup.
October 8, 2020
Ac Xas 188 2 Breakers
Towable Air Compressors Deliver More Than Just Air on Construction Jobsites
Air compressors offer enhanced technology, versatility and capabilities to meet all your construction project requirements.
October 7, 2020
Mq Saw Final 10523232
How to Care for Concrete Saws
Proper care and maintenance of your street saws, cut-off saws and diamond chain saws will go far in ensuring they remain loyal servants in your equipment inventory for a long time to come.
December 12, 2011
Various innovations have made it easier for contractors to manage jobsite power for optimal performance, safety and efficiency.
Four Trends in Jobsite Power Generation Solutions
Several power generation solution trends are making headway in construction, making it easier for contractors to manage jobsite power.
October 5, 2020
J-CAT J-CAP Safety Cover.
J-CAP Safety Cover
The J-CAP OSHA Approved Safety Cover protects against lacerations while taking away the risk of impalement from above grade level falls up to 10 ft. (3.04 m).
September 29, 2020
AMG saved at least $50,000 in labor in equipment costs by using robotic demolition rather than a more traditional approach with mini-excavators and hammers.
Demolition Doctors: Remote-Controlled Equipment Enables Surgical San Diego Demolition
Urban contractors realize that today’s urban demolition requires a surgical precision traditional methods and equipment can’t provide.
September 23, 2020
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser.
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
The Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines up to four brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Festool's Limited Edition Systainer Installer’s Set.
Festool Launches Limited Edition Systainer Installer's Set
Festool USA will launch its new Limited Edition Systainer Installer’s Set on Oct. 1, providing an integrated system for tool organization and protection.
September 22, 2020
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources
The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
September 16, 2020
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools Gives Back with 'Always Essential' Program
Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you."
September 15, 2020
Makinex Hose 2 Go Portable Water Supply.
Hose 2 Go Portable Water Supply
The Hose 2 Go portable water supply provides a constant flow of water that allows users to suppress dust when cutting, core drilling and grinding concrete.
November 10, 2016
Power2 Rapid Deploy Solar System
POWR2 12-panel Solar Trailer for the POWRBANK Renewable Power System
The solar trailer is for use in conjunction with the POWRBANK Renewable Power System.
September 14, 2020
Imt Cas40 Pl Mechanical Gauges F
IMT CAS40PL Air Compressor
Aluminum canopy and air end reduce weight more than 40% over the previous model.
September 14, 2020
General Equipment Db Series2
DB Series of Dust Collection Bags
General Equipment Company's DB Series of Dust Collection Bags attach to confined space ventilation blowers for extracting airborne dust created by drilling, sawing, sanding, chopping or other jobsite activities.
September 1, 2020
Cc Basham Cracking 2 10735430
How to Control Early-age Cracking in Concrete
Learn why early-age cracking occurs and how to prevent it.
October 16, 2008
Hqdefault 5f3582996b9da
Milwaukee Tool Integrates One-Key Smart Tool Software with Autodesk BIM 360
One-Key digital asset management platform communicates with Autodesk BIM 360 to automatically sync torque quality data from the field to the back office, for example
August 13, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f3471805aa16
Contractor Disinfects Jobsites with Industrial Misting Fan
Rosendin Electric follows Power Breezer directions and CDC disinfecting guidelines as part of its coronavirus safety program
August 12, 2020
Zac41051 Rgb
Kohler KD Series Generators Meet Stringent Emissions Standards in Non-Attainment Zones
The company was able to meet requirements without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series' technologically advanced engine and fuel system.
August 11, 2020