10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel

Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more

October 21, 2020
Larry Stewart
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9

10. Improving Safety and Compliance Risk Management: Why Technology is the Key to Consistency

By relying on effective technology and expertise to ensure contractors and vendors are qualified and compliant with company and industry-specific policies, rental companies can better manage evolving risks to create stronger, safer businesses


Cu Rm021 542 Fn2am1a89ru751oqrghmo74dstda 5f8dc8b530dc99. Ram Launches 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

 

8. Lawsuits Filed Against Contractors in New Orleans 2019 Hard Rock Hotel Collapse

Contractors and subcontractors working on the Hard Rock Hotel face a lawsuit from the development owner in additional to previously issued OSHA citations and fines

 

Cu Vce Ecr25 5f85dc038f223 5f85dc287ce8e7. Volvo ECR25 Electric Excavator

This compact excavator has zero exhaust emissions, and compared with its conventional counterparts, has significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs, improved efficiency and fewer maintenance requirements

 

6. How To Sealcoat in Cool Weather

Tips for sealcoating as the temperature cools in fall

 

Cu Visuals Q Mrdgxn Tfx4 Unsplash 5e7cc4ba59ce7 5f8df2222446c5. OSHA Frequently Asked Q&A Confirms N95 Respirators Protect Against the Coronavirus

OSHA’s new FAQ explains why an N95 respirator is effective at protecting users from the COVID-19 virus

 

4. Cat S42 Rugged Construction Cu Vb1675579 Edit S42 246 5f89f0f62a990 5f89f15d91c02Smartphone Beats MIL SPEC

Waterproof and dust-proof smartphones with the Cat brand can all be regularly and thoroughly disinfected by being submerged and scrubbed with hot soapy water or disinfectant for COVID-19 hygiene, and beat severe drop tests

 

3. Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN

In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every cornerCu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9

 

Cu Img2. Kentucky Tests Orange Striping for Work Zones

Central Seal Co. installs miles of orange paint and orange thermoplastic in work zone safety test

 

1. Cummins Announces its EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Series Engines

These heavy-duty diesel engines from Cummins were built upon the proven architecture of their EPA 2017 versionsCu X15 Performance 2021

Recommended
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
Abc Combo Graph Sep 20
Construction Backlog Declines But Optimism Remains
ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.5 months in September, a decline of 0.5 compared to August.
October 13, 2020
Latest
September Construction Starts Graph (1)
Dodge: September Construction Starts Drop Erases August Gains
Sizeable pullbacks in building activity brought total construction starts below levels seen in June and July
October 15, 2020
Adobe Stock 298637996 (1)
Careers in Construction Month Highlights Need for Skilled Workers
By 2023, there will be a need for 1 million more craft professionals and each October, the industry works together to raise awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.
October 14, 2020
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020
The One South First (Domino Sugar) project was a 42-story commerical/residential building featuring punched window openings - demonstrating an important advancement in the use of 3D-printed forms.
The Winner of the PCI Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute announced the winner of the ninth annual Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award - The Gate Precast Company for Domino Sugar (New York City) project
October 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Two: Women in Construction, Airport Incentives & Build America Friday
In this episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss a new study showing female careers in construction are increasing and also talk about a new bill that would incentivize the early completion of airport projects
October 9, 2020
Trimble
10 Big Construction Stories Last Week: Treasury Starts Forgiving PPP Loans
The 10 most-read stories of the week also includes Caterpillar’s Weir Oil & Gas acquisition, 3 killed in a construction-site stairwell collapse, guide to how much money the FAST Act extension will send your state for road, and more
October 8, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f7d081db7e3b
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Powell warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken, and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction
The partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building in Houston, TX
October 5, 2020
Ftr News
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Orders Surge in September to 32,000 Units
September Class 8 order activity was up 55% month over month and 160% year over year.
October 5, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 07 103438
Construction Update: The Week's Top 10 Stories
Becky Schultz of Equipment Today and Larry Stewart of ForConstructionPros.com talk about the stories that got the most contractors' attention over the last seven days
October 2, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode One: FAST Act Extension, Debate Debacle & Build America Friday
In the premiere episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss the FAST Act Extension, funding implications and share some construction good news.
October 2, 2020
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Oct. 2 is MFG Day.
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Purple Line construction at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line
Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Capture
US DOT Will Push Innovation with E-Ticketing, Digital As-Builts, Overlay Materials in New Round of EDC
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced seven innovations it will support in the sixth round of its "Every Day Counts" (EDC-6) collaboration with state, local and tribal transportation agencies.
September 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020