10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel

10. Improving Safety and Compliance Risk Management: Why Technology is the Key to Consistency

By relying on effective technology and expertise to ensure contractors and vendors are qualified and compliant with company and industry-specific policies, rental companies can better manage evolving risks to create stronger, safer businesses





9. Ram Launches 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

8. Lawsuits Filed Against Contractors in New Orleans 2019 Hard Rock Hotel Collapse

Contractors and subcontractors working on the Hard Rock Hotel face a lawsuit from the development owner in additional to previously issued OSHA citations and fines

7. Volvo ECR25 Electric Excavator

This compact excavator has zero exhaust emissions, and compared with its conventional counterparts, has significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs, improved efficiency and fewer maintenance requirements

6. How To Sealcoat in Cool Weather

Tips for sealcoating as the temperature cools in fall

5. OSHA Frequently Asked Q&A Confirms N95 Respirators Protect Against the Coronavirus

OSHA’s new FAQ explains why an N95 respirator is effective at protecting users from the COVID-19 virus

4. Cat S42 Rugged Construction Smartphone Beats MIL SPEC

Waterproof and dust-proof smartphones with the Cat brand can all be regularly and thoroughly disinfected by being submerged and scrubbed with hot soapy water or disinfectant for COVID-19 hygiene, and beat severe drop tests

3. Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN

In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every corner

2. Kentucky Tests Orange Striping for Work Zones

Central Seal Co. installs miles of orange paint and orange thermoplastic in work zone safety test

1. Cummins Announces its EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Series Engines

These heavy-duty diesel engines from Cummins were built upon the proven architecture of their EPA 2017 versions