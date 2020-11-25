bauma 2021 CONEXPO INDIA Postponed

bauma CONEXPO INDIA, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles, is postponed to April 20-23, 2021 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The trade fair is rescheduled to take place at the India Expo Center (IEC), Greater Noida, Delhi.

“After careful considerations of the COVID-19 situation and crucial discussions with the industry, we are postponing bauma CONEXPO INDIA to April 2021," said Mr. Bhupinder Singh, the CEO of BC Expo India Private Limited. "The gradual upturn of the market leaves us confident that the industry will find even more favorable conditions for doing business at the new dates. Plus, rescheduling the exhibition will enable us to provide a safer environment for our exhibitors, stakeholders and visitors as their safety is our topmost priority.”

The decision was supported by the Chairman of bauma CONEXPO INDIA Mr. Arvind K. Garg, President of Builders Association of India (BAI) Mr. Mu Moahan and Mr. Bhupinder Singh.

“The rescheduling will come with its own benefits as the industry is recovering from the deadly grip of the corona virus pandemic," added Moahan. "We are certain that with the travel restrictions relaxed, more exhibitors and visitors will be able to take part in the exhibition. The postponement is more welcome, as BAI National Members Meet can be planned alongside with bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2021 with maximum participation from pan India."

Registration open

Exhibitors and visitors can prepare their participation in bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2021 in April next year. Companies can register online at bcindia.com.