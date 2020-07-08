Skanska Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Project Team is First to Implement Contact Tracing Tech in LA

While social distancing, face coverings and other measures are critical tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19, these measures are often hard to take on project sites. That’s why Skanska USA is the first company in the Los Angeles region to use wearable safety technology, the Proximity Tracker by Triax, at their CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Acute Care Center Addition.

Skanska and its CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center project team in LA are the first to fully deploy this technology on an active jobsite. With more than 150 workers onsite, the Proximity Tracker activates an audible and visual alert if anyone on the jobsite is within six feet of each other. The alert not only reminds workers to maintain social distancing in real time, but also creates a log of the amount of time that people were closer than six feet apart.

As a result, rather than closing down an entire project or quarantining a large portion of workers due to a single positive COVID-19 case, the Proximity Tracker identifies a small subsect of the 150-person onsite team to potentially be affected. Therefore, the technology mitigates the potential COVID-19 health risks to workers as well as the potential schedule delays to the project.

Since the start of the project, Skanska has also used Triax’s Spot-r clip, which alerts project leaders in real time if there is a slip, trip or fall incident.